Jennifer Coolidge Just Gave the Most Jennifer Coolidge Emmys Speech of All Time
There are a few things that you can count on in Hollywood: That the sequel will (almost) always be worse, Tom Hanks will always be charming, and Jennifer Coolidge will always be Jennifer Coolidge. The latter proved this maxim to be gloriously true at the 2022 Emmy Awards on Monday night, when she got up to accept the outstanding supporting actress award for her role as Tanya McQuoid on The White Lotus and delivered a speech that was about as memorable as you’d expect it to be:
Miley Cyrus Reportedly ‘Not on Good Terms’ With Dad Billy Ray Cyrus Amid Parents’ Divorce
Growing up Miley Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus shared a close bond, even starring together in Disney Channel’s mega-hit series, Hannah Montana. However, their relationship has reportedly taken a sad turn amid her dad’s split with mom Tish — and right now, there’s no end in sight to the feud. Her parents have had an on-again, off-again marriage for almost 30 years, but the latest separation had Miley taking very clear sides. They’ve even gone as far as to unfollow each other on Instagram, according to The Sun. Apparently, Miley “didn’t agree with some things that her father has done” and the...
The Best Dressed Stars From the 2022 Emmy Awards
Tonight’s 2022 Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California celebrated the year’s best television shows and performances—but on the red carpet beforehand, the paparazzi were cheering on something a tad different: A-listers in their finest formalwear. Sticking to tradition, many stars in attendance adhered to the event’s signature glamorous feel tonight. The designer dresses were heavy on the sequins, shining brighter than a disco ball in Studio 54.
How Yellowjackets Star Sophie Thatcher Got Ready for Her First-Ever Emmy Awards
It may have been Sophie Thatcher’s first-ever Emmy Awards, but the actor’s presence on the red carpet felt essential, an eddy of idiosyncrasy in a glamorous river. Like her character in the dark and addictive Yellowjackets, Thatcher’s style comes with an edge, a blend of doe-eyed pretty and jagged punk that infuses every look, the juxtaposition making it stronger. Thatcher and her glam team met at her boyfriend’s house in Sherman Oaks, combining their distinct visions to create an equally distinctive look.
How Doja Cat Painted Her Face—and Head—for Vogue World Last Night
Around a month ago, Grammy-winning rapper Doja Cat unveiled her latest hairstyle: a closely shaved head. The new look prompted a fair amount of sexist attacks, prompting the singer to tell her critics that she was unconcerned with their opinions (in more colorful language). But the “Woman” singer is not letting naysayers dim her shine. She’s masterfully using New York Fashion Week events as a platform to debut a full-fledged new aesthetic, with her new haircut as a focal point.
Meg Stalter on the Showstopping Look She Wore to Her Very First Emmys
The bitingly funny, Las Vegas-by-way-of-L.A.-set HBO series Hacks took home three awards at the Emmys on Monday night, including the coveted prize for outstanding comedy series, and as luck would have it, one of the show’s brightest spots—comedian Meg Stalter, who plays the immaculately clad Hollywood failchild Kayla—was on hand to deliver the look of a lifetime.
Lil Nas X Closes Vogue World: New York with a Stunning Performance
In the countdown to Vogue World: New York, we saw Lil Nas X hop on the subway, take a dip in the Central Park Reservoir, and play a cheeky game of telephone with Hailey Bieber, all to help spread the word ahead of tonight’s big event—and to the delight of all who tuned in, the Grammy-winning rapper was on hand, live and in person, to give a show-stopping performance.
Lil Nas X Hits Fashion Week With Coach and His Favorite Stuffed Animal
“It feels pretty cool,” Grammy-winning musician Lil Nas X said of attending New York Fashion Week for the first time ever. “I’ve never been able to go in the past because my schedule didn’t line up.”. Despite his rookie status, Lil Nas X is taking to...
Watch Lori Harvey Channel “Modern Day Barbie” for Vogue World
The Vogue World fashion show in New York had a star-studded front row, including Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, and Kravis. Also in the VIP section? Model and entrepreneur Lori Harvey, who allowed Vogue in on her getting-ready process in a new video. Harvey’s Vogue World glam began with a...
Sabrina Carpenter Gets Ready for Vogue World
Sabrina Carpenter could not have been more excited for the Vogue World runway show and street fair last night. “We are celebrating 130 years of Vogue. It is so iconic and legendary,” she said. “I’ve bought so many issues of Vogue in my life they give so many incredible people a platform.” For the event, Carpenter, a recent transplant to New York, was radiant. While the actor arrived at her getting-ready suite in super casual attire–a basketball jersey over a T-shirt–she left looking radiant. Carpenter opted for a vintage Alexandre Vaulthier black halter dress with a keyhole criss-cross at the chest, along with a bedazzled heart-shaped bag, a bracelet that coiled around the wrist, and a pair of vertiginous heels. Her hair was piled into a relaxed top knot, with her curtain bangs framing her face.
Relive the 6 Best Moments From Vogue World: New York
On Monday night, a confluence of the world's coolest celebs, models, influencers, and designers descended on Manhattan's Meatpacking District to celebrate the Vogue World: New York runway show and fashion experience. (Basically, it was extreme NYFW energy mixed with a chill, street-fair-esque vibe, the perfect communal comedown from a weekend's worth of shows.)
The Secrets Behind Selena Gomez’s Glamorous Glow at the Emmys 2022
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Last night at the Emmys, Selena Gomez served up old Hollywood glamour—proving that the classics never go out of style, especially on the red carpet. The star, whose Hulu series Only Murders In The Building was nominated for Outstanding Comedy series, graced the red carpet in a white beaded Celine halter neck gown styled by Kate Young. With a pair of dangling emerald earrings by Boucheron and a dazzling ring, the look was a study in minimalist glamour.
Your Tour of Wes Gordon’s Studio
“I think happy people make happy clothes,” Carolina Herrera creative director Wes Gordon says of the palpably joyful mood in his New York atelier. Kicking off our exclusive fashion month coverage: Watch as Vogue Runway’s José Criales-Unzueta ventures Inside The Studio to discover the “garden of dresses” that bloom on Wes’s spring 2023 runway.
Tilda Swinton On Her New Movie, Working With Chanel, and Staying Inspired
This week, Tilda Swinton is among the many stars gathered for TIFF, the annual Toronto International Film Festival, which kicked off over the weekend. The Scottish actor has been making the rounds for Joanna Hogg’s The Eternal Daughter—just a few days prior, she was seen gliding onto the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival dressed in a black Alaïa silk caftan look. For Swinton, the festival circuit is a moment to combine work and play. As she explained, her favorite memories of Venice run the gamut, from, “meeting so many enthusiastic film fans of all generations in the streets,” to “bellinis at Harry’s Bar,” to “the moon.”
Zendaya Channels Grace Kelly at the Emmys
The Emmy Awards may be television’s biggest night out, but if anyone knows how to take that energy even farther, it’s Zendaya. Nominated for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for her powerful performance as the teenage drug addict Rue in Euphoria, the 26-year-old dialed up the glamour in a custom Valentino ballgown, serving as further proof (if you needed it) that she’s Hollywood’s most stylish ingenue, bar none.
Supermodel Skin, Humidity-Proof Hair, and Stiletto-Shaped Tips Shut Down the Vogue World Runway
“Should we talk about the weather?” Lucas Wilson asked with a smile last night as he motioned toward his station backstage at Vogue World, which was outfitted with the best humidity fighters the hairstylist could assemble: Bumble and Bumble’s Hairdresser’s Invisible Oil to help repair dry strands near the end of New York Fashion Week; its iconic Thickening Spray to strengthen lengths and “lock in these flyaways and fluffies”; and its Dryspun Texture Spray for soft, movable piecey-ness. The air was thick with moisture and anticipation as a will-it-or-won’t-it conversation about forecast thunderstorms made its way around the outdoor tented area overlooking the show’s West 13th Street runway, but Wilson seemed unfazed; the weather would hold, and the loose waves, braids, and slicked-back chignons and ponytails that he customized for each model benefited from what was, hands down, the best casting of the week. “With such an iconic lineup, you really just want to see these girls in their natural look, so that when they walk through the smoke at the beginning of the runway, you get that little treat, like, ‘Oh, my God, this is a major moment!’” said Wilson.
Law Roach Shares How Zendaya’s Elegant Emmys Gown Came Together in a Week
Zendaya made history at last night’s 2022 Emmys Awards. At 26, she became the first Black woman to win the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series category twice—both times for her portrayal of Rue Bennett in the hit show Euphoria (she won her first in 2020). Before accepting her accolade on stage, the star hit the red carpet in a glamorous look that was fitting for a big winner: She worked with Law Roach to slip into a custom Valentino gown that channeled mid-century screen sirens.
Get to Know Rini Jain
In the spotlight today: California-based Vogue Club member Rini Jain walks us through the designers behind her elevated, everyday look (and her time-travelling style inspiration…) Full name/pronouns: Rini Jain (she/her) IG handle: @rinisphere. Location: Los Angeles. Vogue Club member since: March 2022. My signature look: A satin slip dress,...
Backstage at Vogue World: See all of Hunter Abrams’s Photos
Backstage at Vogue World, the countdown to showtime began and suddenly the room felt electric. The mix of actors, models, athletes, and other Vogue favorites made for a unique experience—you truly never knew who you might run into! Our intrepid backstage photographer Hunter Abrams was there to capture all the action for Vogue Runway. Scroll through for the most candid moments that set the stage for the most special event, 130 years in the making.
A Closer Look at Amanda Seyfried’s “Mermaid Knight” Emmys Look
It was a big night for Amanda Seyfried at the 2022 Emmy Awards. The actor won her very first Emmy award, for her portrayal of Elizabeth Holmes in Hulu’s The Dropout. (Her voice impression of the infamous entrepreneur? Worth an award alone.) “This was the first TV thing I’ve done since I was young, and it’s been the most extraordinary work I’ve gotten to do,” says Seyfried of her win. “It’s so nice to celebrate something that you worked really hard at and that you really are proud of.”
