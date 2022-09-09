Read full article on original website
GTYP ‘Woofs And Wags’ Doggy Brunch Saturday In Texarkana
The Greater Texarkana Young Professionals will have their "Woofs And Wags Doggy Brunch" Networking Event Saturday in Texarkana. This will be a chance for people to network and meet and talk with Texarkana's young professionals. Here is what the GTYP had to say about this event:. If you’re looking to...
DVP Texarkana Coed Softball Fundraiser September 24
Domestic Violence Prevention in Texarkana will have a COED Softball tournament at Grady T Wallace park in Texarkana on September 24. This is what Trinity Gardener of the Domestic Violence Prevention Center in Texarkana had to say about the event:. The games will be limited to 55 minutes or 7...
Popular Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze Just Minutes From Texarkana
The area's biggest Fall Festival is gearing up for another exciting 2022 season on Sept. 24, less than 60 minutes from Texarkana at Dixie Maze Farms. This family-owned and operated farm near Shreveport is a popular destination for fall fun that features a new uniquely designed 8-acre corn maze each year that has about 4 to 5 miles of trails that will challenge you at every turn.
Texarkana Courthouse Square to Bring Stunning Light to Downtown
Are you ready for something really cool that is going to happen downtown? The Courthouse Square Connections Project group is getting ready for amazing and stunning upgrades to our Post Office and Courthouse in downtown Texarkana. The upgrade? It will be fantastic lighting by artist Bill FitzGibbons. The project cost...
There Are 13 Awesome Bands You Can See This Weekend In Texarkana
From the cool acoustic sounds of 'PHED' to the rocking sounds of Texarkana favorites 'The Moss Brothers', you will find it all in the Texarkana weekend gig guide. I have included some youtube videos so you can see what these bands look like and how they sound. Let's see who is playing in Texarkana this weekend.
35,000th Diamond Found at Arkansas’ Crater of Diamonds State Park
It happened. The 35,000th diamond was found at Crater of Diamonds State Park in Arkansas. We've been waiting for the past few weeks and on September 6 the big milestone took place. The finder of the 35,000th diamond is Scott Kreykes of Dierks, Arkansas. He's been coming to the park...
Precautionary Boil Water Notice Issued For Area Of Texarkana
Texarkana Water Utilities has issued a precautionary boil water notice for the area including residences east of East St, south of East 9th St, west of Pinehurst St., and north of Pearl Street, Texarkana, Arkansas. The order has been issued as a precautionary measure due to the possibility that contaminated...
The 10th Anniversary of UA Texarkana Campus Celebrates With Casino Night
Has it really been 10 years? Yes, it has and it's time to celebrate the 10th Anniversary of the University of Arkansas Texarkana Campus. They will be celebrating in a big way with a fun Casino Night at the Texarkana Arkansas Convention Center. It's the 10th Anniversary of The UA...
‘Taste of Texarkana’ Is Back In The Fall – Are Your Taste Buds Ready?
There are simply so many things to look forward to this time of year, cooler temperatures, football, the Holidays, friends and family, and when I saw this announcement a couple of days ago, a little tear rolled down my face. This Fall we get to return to one of my happy places... the "Taste of Texarkana" is coming back.
Miller Bowie Health Coalition Hosts 4th Annual Coat Drive
Would you like to help the less fortunate in our community? The Miller-Bowie Health Coalition is hosting its 4th annual Coat Drive now until October 17. The colder weather season will be here before you know it and the demand grows for families struggling who need warmer clothing for the upcoming winter season. The Miller Bowie Health Coalition needs your help in making sure people in our area will have the necessary clothing needed to get through the winter months.
Both Texarkana Texas & Ar Ready to Celebrate National Night Out
Get your friends and neighbors together. Organize a block party and grab a lawn chair, turn on your porch lights and celebrate National Night Out by getting to know each other. National Night Out will take place on Tuesday, October 4 on both sides of Texarkana from 6 PM to...
What Restaurant Has The Best Burger In Texarkana?
If you go anywhere in Texarkana you see that we love our burgers. But what restaurant in Texarkana has the best burger?. From the big huge can't fit in your mouth burgers to the exotic flavors and toppings I love all of them. But when it comes to the public's opinion of the best burger in town I honestly have no idea. So I get on the internet and here are the 10 best burgers in town according to the website Trip Advisor.
How About Some Adult ‘Hide And Seek’ November 19 In Texarkana?
How would you like to play some adult 'Hide and Seek' on November 19th in historic downtown Texarkana?. Join me Saturday, November 19, beginning at 7:00 PM for an adult version of hide and seek in downtown Texarkana, Arkansas, within the Railyard Entertainment District. Teams will all meet at Hopkins Icehouse and then be split into hiders and seekers. Each team must have three members and wear a team "uniform."
Mt Pleasant Police Recover Guns, Drugs, And Cash In One Bust
What a haul... I bet there are some East Texas gun owners who are going to be very happy to see this news if they haven't already. Congratulations to the Mt Pleasant Police Department for the bust they made on Tuesday, September 13, when a traffic stop lead to a recovery of 26 stolen firearms, drugs, money, and two suspects.
Watch Out For This ‘Jury Scam’ + Last Weeks Bowie County Sheriff’s Report
A heads-up Bowie County citizen realized before it was too late, thankfully, that someone was trying to scam her this week. Plus, all the usual crimes and investigations in your weekly report from the Bowie County Sheriff's Office prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver. This report is for the week...
Can You Believe These Greetings From Texarkana Vintage Postcards?
Back in the day in Texarkana, there was a time when postcards were a way of sending a greeting to someone you cared about. Some people like to buy them as a souvenir as they passed through the city and others just like collecting them as a reminder of a town they visited.
Texarkana College Plants Flags on Campus to Honor 9/11 Victims
This Sunday, September 11, 2022, marks the 21st anniversary of the September 11 attacks on the United States of America. Texarkana College held a remembrance activity in honor of the 2,977 people who lost their lives. Students, staff, faculty, and the community visited the World War II Memorial on the...
Harvest Regional Food Bank Brings Relief To New Boston Next Week
For anyone living in or around the New Boston area of Bowie County, if you need help with food boxes, Harvest Regional Food Bank is coming your way next week. Harvest Regional Food Bank is planning a distribution of 400 emergency food boxes to Texas residents only on Wednesday, September 7, 2022.
Furture Entrepreneurs Listen up! This Program Can Help You
So you have a great idea for a business but how do you go about it and make it a reality? This program is for you. It's the “Start Smart, Grow Smart” entrepreneurship program at the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana. Applications are now being accepted from entrepreneurs. If...
If You’re in The 903 Area Code, Get Free Food Saturday Sept 3
Did you know that tomorrow, Saturday, September 3 is 903 Day? It is the day to celebrate our area code 903 and is there any better way to celebrate the day than with free food? Not likely. There is a chain of restaurants that is celebrating the big day in...
