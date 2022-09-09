ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, AR

Majic 93.3

DVP Texarkana Coed Softball Fundraiser September 24

Domestic Violence Prevention in Texarkana will have a COED Softball tournament at Grady T Wallace park in Texarkana on September 24. This is what Trinity Gardener of the Domestic Violence Prevention Center in Texarkana had to say about the event:. The games will be limited to 55 minutes or 7...
TEXARKANA, AR
Majic 93.3

Popular Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze Just Minutes From Texarkana

The area's biggest Fall Festival is gearing up for another exciting 2022 season on Sept. 24, less than 60 minutes from Texarkana at Dixie Maze Farms. This family-owned and operated farm near Shreveport is a popular destination for fall fun that features a new uniquely designed 8-acre corn maze each year that has about 4 to 5 miles of trails that will challenge you at every turn.
TEXARKANA, AR
Majic 93.3

Texarkana Courthouse Square to Bring Stunning Light to Downtown

Are you ready for something really cool that is going to happen downtown? The Courthouse Square Connections Project group is getting ready for amazing and stunning upgrades to our Post Office and Courthouse in downtown Texarkana. The upgrade? It will be fantastic lighting by artist Bill FitzGibbons. The project cost...
TEXARKANA, TX
Majic 93.3

Precautionary Boil Water Notice Issued For Area Of Texarkana

Texarkana Water Utilities has issued a precautionary boil water notice for the area including residences east of East St, south of East 9th St, west of Pinehurst St., and north of Pearl Street, Texarkana, Arkansas. The order has been issued as a precautionary measure due to the possibility that contaminated...
TEXARKANA, AR
Majic 93.3

Miller Bowie Health Coalition Hosts 4th Annual Coat Drive

Would you like to help the less fortunate in our community? The Miller-Bowie Health Coalition is hosting its 4th annual Coat Drive now until October 17. The colder weather season will be here before you know it and the demand grows for families struggling who need warmer clothing for the upcoming winter season. The Miller Bowie Health Coalition needs your help in making sure people in our area will have the necessary clothing needed to get through the winter months.
TEXARKANA, AR
Majic 93.3

What Restaurant Has The Best Burger In Texarkana?

If you go anywhere in Texarkana you see that we love our burgers. But what restaurant in Texarkana has the best burger?. From the big huge can't fit in your mouth burgers to the exotic flavors and toppings I love all of them. But when it comes to the public's opinion of the best burger in town I honestly have no idea. So I get on the internet and here are the 10 best burgers in town according to the website Trip Advisor.
TEXARKANA, AR
Majic 93.3

How About Some Adult ‘Hide And Seek’ November 19 In Texarkana?

How would you like to play some adult 'Hide and Seek' on November 19th in historic downtown Texarkana?. Join me Saturday, November 19, beginning at 7:00 PM for an adult version of hide and seek in downtown Texarkana, Arkansas, within the Railyard Entertainment District. Teams will all meet at Hopkins Icehouse and then be split into hiders and seekers. Each team must have three members and wear a team "uniform."
TEXARKANA, AR
Majic 93.3

Mt Pleasant Police Recover Guns, Drugs, And Cash In One Bust

What a haul... I bet there are some East Texas gun owners who are going to be very happy to see this news if they haven't already. Congratulations to the Mt Pleasant Police Department for the bust they made on Tuesday, September 13, when a traffic stop lead to a recovery of 26 stolen firearms, drugs, money, and two suspects.
MOUNT PLEASANT, TX
Majic 93.3

Majic 93.3

Texarkana, AR
ABOUT

Majic 93.3 is Texarkanas new home for Todays R & B & Throwbacks along with the latest local news, information and features.

 https://mymajic933.com/

