An unexpected donation from a private source saves Saratoga police from wearing expired body armor that are part of their patrol uniforms. As previously reported by Bigfoot99, Saratoga police could have been forced to wear expired body armor because of a budget oversight. During the August 16th Saratoga town council meeting, Police Chief Kenneth Lehr requested money to purchase three new vests. These vests were over six years old and reaching their operational limit. However, there was nothing in the budget to pay for the armor. The council tabled the issue until the funding could be found.

SARATOGA, WY ・ 5 DAYS AGO