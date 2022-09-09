Read full article on original website
Related
Rawlins PD giving away gun locks and safes
The Rawlins Police Department is giving away gun locks and safes to raise public awareness about gun safety. Securing guns is important, especially Wyoming where many households with children have firearms. Law enforcement is concerned about children getting access to guns and hurting themselves or others. To encourage safe firearm...
Turtle Johnson faces off with Saratoga officials over vacant lot
“Turtle” is in a race against the town to clean up his weed filled lot. For over a year, Saratoga’s town council has been at odds with Seth “Turtle” Johnson over his property at First and Hickory. The town wants Johnson, of Slow and Steady Law Office LLC, to remove the weeds and debris that have become an eyesore and a potential hazard, especially to neighbors.
Couple Whose Plane Crashed Between Moving Cars On Wyoming Highway Recovering
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The South Dakota husband and wife who crash-landed their small private plane on a Wyoming highway Monday survived, and are recovering in Colorado. Mark and Joyce Buxbaum’s personal airplane’s engine failed over the highway between Medicine Bow and Hanna, Wyoming on...
Resort owner donates body armor to Saratoga PD
An unexpected donation from a private source saves Saratoga police from wearing expired body armor that are part of their patrol uniforms. As previously reported by Bigfoot99, Saratoga police could have been forced to wear expired body armor because of a budget oversight. During the August 16th Saratoga town council meeting, Police Chief Kenneth Lehr requested money to purchase three new vests. These vests were over six years old and reaching their operational limit. However, there was nothing in the budget to pay for the armor. The council tabled the issue until the funding could be found.
Plane Crashes Between Two Moving Cars On Highway 30 Near Medicine Bow, Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A plane holding two people crash-landed onto a highway near Medicine Bow, Wyoming, Monday morning and skidded off the road. Both occupants survived the initial impact, according to a man who stopped to help them. The crash victims’ status Tuesday morning...
