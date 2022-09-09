ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
disneytips.com

Why Is Disney Closing Such a Popular Roller Coaster Attraction?

Roller coasters are undoubtedly one of the most popular types of rides Guests can experience at Disney Resorts. Some of the most epic attractions include Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind in Walt Disney World Resort and the Incredicoaster in Disney California Adventure. Movie-themed rides seem to be a hit...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

More Details on Fantasyland Brawl from Police Report, $600 Vera Wang Minnie Ears Arrive at Walt Disney World, ‘Pinocchio’ Live-Action Trailer Released, & More: Daily Recap (8/24/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, August 24, 2022.
TRAVEL
msn.com

Video of a Practically Empty 'Walt Disney World' Is the Stuff of Dreams

While a trip to Walt Disney World is a bucket list vacation for many people, fighting through throngs of tourists and waiting in long lines for hours can sour the experience. That's why it's important to pick the most strategic times to visit in the off-season, when less people are there.
TRAVEL
Cinema Blend

When Does Splash Mountain Close? 8 Big Questions We Still Have After Disney Parks’ Big D23 Reveals

The D23 Expo just wrapped up, and the big event on the last day was the panel dedicated to the Disney Parks around the world. Theme park fans were looking forward to this one, as it’s the place where we usually get big announcements, including major updates to attractions and events we know are coming, as well as announcements of brand-new things that are on the way.
TRAVEL
disneytips.com

Disney Skyliner 2023 Closure Dates Revealed

If you’re planning your magical getaway to Walt Disney World Resort in 2023, note that Disney has revealed its refurbishment timeframe for the beloved Disney Skyliner transportation. The Disney Skyliner has made a massive impact on Disney transportation since it first opened three years ago in 2019. Adding to...
TRAVEL
disneytips.com

Some of Disney’s Most Beloved Cast Members Have Finally Returned!

The Walt Disney World Resort is a magical place thanks to the Cast Members who make the magic a reality for Guests visiting from around the world. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit and Disney Parks and Resorts were closed, Cast Members who were only working at the Resort temporarily sadly had to make the decision to head home. For some on the Disney College Program, home was only a drive or a short flight away, but for Cast Members on one of Disney’s International Programs, home was much further.
TRAVEL
disneytips.com

Impressive New Disney Lounge on the Way for Select Guests

Big news to share! Disney has announced a new Park lounge will be making its way to Disneyland Resort in California for Disney Vacation Club Members as part of their “Membership Magic” perks. We previously shared the news that the Top for the World Lounge at Disney’s Contemporary...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WDW News Today

Disney CEO Bob Chapek Booed Onstage at D23 Expo 2022

During his first appearance at D23 Expo 2022, The Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Chapek was booed by some of the audience. While the D23 Expo livestream remained silent, the “boo”s are audible in the above video from Twitter user Thomas Lipscomb. Some guests did applaud, but the reaction was mixed at best.
BUSINESS
WDW News Today

BREAKING: ‘Happily Ever After’ Fireworks Returning to Magic Kingdom

After a year of “Disney Enchantment,” Disney has announced that the “Happily Ever After” will return to Magic Kingdom next year. A specific date was not provided. The “Happily Ever After” anthem will return as part of an updated spectacular and is expected to resemble the well-known “Happily Ever After” fireworks we all know and love.
TRAVEL
disneytips.com

Which of Disney’s 5 Pirates of the Caribbean Attractions Is Best?

Did you know that Disney Parks has five different Pirates of the Caribbean attractions? That certainly says a lot about the popularity of the experience, which originated at Disneyland Park in 1967. Interestingly, Disneyland’s Pirates of the Caribbean was the last ride Walt Disney designed before his death. The iconic...
TRAVEL
Insider

Massive 'Coco' and 'Encanto' themed expansions along with an area dedicated to Disney villains are in early development to come to Walt Disney World in the future

Disney is working on a massive expansion to its Magic Kingdom park in Orlando, Florida's Walt Disney World. At D23 Expo, Disney Parks chairman Josh D'Amaro teased concept art for an expansion featuring "Coco," "Encanto," and Disney villains. The themed areas would be located behind Big Thunder Mountain. No date...
ORLANDO, FL
disneytips.com

FIRST LOOK at New Walt Statue Coming to EPCOT

Hold onto your seats, Disney fans! The news is going to just keep coming. Disney fans have arrived, and the 2022 D23 Expo will not disappoint with all sorts of exciting news and Disney Park experiences on the way for Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort, and Disney Parks and Resorts around the globe.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Fire Breaks Out in World Showcase at EPCOT, Disney+ Subscribers to Receive Perennial Discounts on Disney Vacations, Vans x Walt Disney World Sneakers Now Available, & More: Daily Recap (9/7/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, September 7, 2022.
TRAVEL
disneytips.com

Opening Date Announced For Iconic Disney Attraction After Two Month Closure

One of the most popular attractions at Disney Parks just released its reopening date. A few months ago, Disneyland’s official website announced that Matterhorn Bobsleds, located in Fantasyland, would be closing. Disney suggested that fans of the Swiss Alps-inspired experience should periodically check the website for updates. One of...
TRAVEL
msn.com

Disney actor visits Galaxy's Edge, plus more great photos of celebs at Disney theme parks

Slide 1 of 135: When Disneyland opened its doors for the first time on July 17, 1955, kids young and old were welcomed to "the happiest place on Earth." Since then, millions of guests have passed through its gates -- including some of our favorite celebs! Wonderwall.com rounded up the best photos of stars enjoying zip-a-dee-doo-dah days at California's Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Park, Florida's four Disney parks and international Disney destinations, starting with this actor... Diego Luna landed in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California, on Sept. 10, 2022.Keep reading to see more celebs at Disney's famous parks and resorts...
TRAVEL
Scary Mommy

All The Most Exciting News About Disney World And Disneyland From The D23 Expo

Disney adults — it’s your time! Disney’s annual expo — D23 — just announced some major updates for Disneyland and Walt Disney World that will make you want to book your next visit ASAP, with or without the kids. On the up and up after the COVID-19 pandemic slump, Disney is making sure that, with the influx of people ready to attend their parks, a guest’s experience is bigger and better than ever.
ANAHEIM, CA

