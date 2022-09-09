Read full article on original website
disneytips.com
Why Is Disney Closing Such a Popular Roller Coaster Attraction?
Roller coasters are undoubtedly one of the most popular types of rides Guests can experience at Disney Resorts. Some of the most epic attractions include Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind in Walt Disney World Resort and the Incredicoaster in Disney California Adventure. Movie-themed rides seem to be a hit...
WDW News Today
More Details on Fantasyland Brawl from Police Report, $600 Vera Wang Minnie Ears Arrive at Walt Disney World, ‘Pinocchio’ Live-Action Trailer Released, & More: Daily Recap (8/24/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, August 24, 2022.
msn.com
Video of a Practically Empty 'Walt Disney World' Is the Stuff of Dreams
While a trip to Walt Disney World is a bucket list vacation for many people, fighting through throngs of tourists and waiting in long lines for hours can sour the experience. That's why it's important to pick the most strategic times to visit in the off-season, when less people are there.
disneytips.com
SOLD OUT! Walt Disney World’s Popular Seasonal Event Is Officially Out of Tickets
Fall at Walt Disney World is packed with special events all around each of the Parks and Resorts. The EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival is underway (followed by the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays) and Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining runs through October 2, 2022. One of the...
WDW News Today
Josh D’Amaro Says Rising Prices & Discontinuation of Services at Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort is ”An Inevitable Result of Progress”
As prices continue to soar at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland, Josh D’Amaro describes it as “the inevitable result of progress” according to a new article from the Wall Street Journal. Over the past two years, many changes have been made that impact the typical guest...
WDW News Today
Details Released on New ‘Tangled’ Attraction Coming to Disneyland Paris Resort
At the D23 Expo today, we got lots of announcements from the Disney Parks panel. As we previously reported, Walt Disney Studios Park in Disneyland Paris Resort will receive a “Tangled” attraction, in addition to an English Gardens area and a “Frozen”- themed land. In this...
Disney Unveils Model of Ride that Will Replace Splash Mountain in 2024 — and a Familiar Feature is Gone
Disney fans finally got a first look at "Tiana's Bayou Adventure," the ride that will replace Splash Mountain. A large model of the Princess and the Frog-themed attraction is on display at the Disney Parks and Experiences Wonderful World of Dreams pavilion at the D23 Expo, which kicks off today in Anaheim, California.
Cinema Blend
When Does Splash Mountain Close? 8 Big Questions We Still Have After Disney Parks’ Big D23 Reveals
The D23 Expo just wrapped up, and the big event on the last day was the panel dedicated to the Disney Parks around the world. Theme park fans were looking forward to this one, as it’s the place where we usually get big announcements, including major updates to attractions and events we know are coming, as well as announcements of brand-new things that are on the way.
disneytips.com
Disney Skyliner 2023 Closure Dates Revealed
If you’re planning your magical getaway to Walt Disney World Resort in 2023, note that Disney has revealed its refurbishment timeframe for the beloved Disney Skyliner transportation. The Disney Skyliner has made a massive impact on Disney transportation since it first opened three years ago in 2019. Adding to...
disneytips.com
Some of Disney’s Most Beloved Cast Members Have Finally Returned!
The Walt Disney World Resort is a magical place thanks to the Cast Members who make the magic a reality for Guests visiting from around the world. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit and Disney Parks and Resorts were closed, Cast Members who were only working at the Resort temporarily sadly had to make the decision to head home. For some on the Disney College Program, home was only a drive or a short flight away, but for Cast Members on one of Disney’s International Programs, home was much further.
disneytips.com
Impressive New Disney Lounge on the Way for Select Guests
Big news to share! Disney has announced a new Park lounge will be making its way to Disneyland Resort in California for Disney Vacation Club Members as part of their “Membership Magic” perks. We previously shared the news that the Top for the World Lounge at Disney’s Contemporary...
WDW News Today
Disney CEO Bob Chapek Booed Onstage at D23 Expo 2022
During his first appearance at D23 Expo 2022, The Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Chapek was booed by some of the audience. While the D23 Expo livestream remained silent, the “boo”s are audible in the above video from Twitter user Thomas Lipscomb. Some guests did applaud, but the reaction was mixed at best.
WDW News Today
BREAKING: ‘Happily Ever After’ Fireworks Returning to Magic Kingdom
After a year of “Disney Enchantment,” Disney has announced that the “Happily Ever After” will return to Magic Kingdom next year. A specific date was not provided. The “Happily Ever After” anthem will return as part of an updated spectacular and is expected to resemble the well-known “Happily Ever After” fireworks we all know and love.
disneytips.com
Which of Disney’s 5 Pirates of the Caribbean Attractions Is Best?
Did you know that Disney Parks has five different Pirates of the Caribbean attractions? That certainly says a lot about the popularity of the experience, which originated at Disneyland Park in 1967. Interestingly, Disneyland’s Pirates of the Caribbean was the last ride Walt Disney designed before his death. The iconic...
Massive 'Coco' and 'Encanto' themed expansions along with an area dedicated to Disney villains are in early development to come to Walt Disney World in the future
Disney is working on a massive expansion to its Magic Kingdom park in Orlando, Florida's Walt Disney World. At D23 Expo, Disney Parks chairman Josh D'Amaro teased concept art for an expansion featuring "Coco," "Encanto," and Disney villains. The themed areas would be located behind Big Thunder Mountain. No date...
disneytips.com
FIRST LOOK at New Walt Statue Coming to EPCOT
Hold onto your seats, Disney fans! The news is going to just keep coming. Disney fans have arrived, and the 2022 D23 Expo will not disappoint with all sorts of exciting news and Disney Park experiences on the way for Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort, and Disney Parks and Resorts around the globe.
WDW News Today
Fire Breaks Out in World Showcase at EPCOT, Disney+ Subscribers to Receive Perennial Discounts on Disney Vacations, Vans x Walt Disney World Sneakers Now Available, & More: Daily Recap (9/7/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, September 7, 2022.
disneytips.com
Opening Date Announced For Iconic Disney Attraction After Two Month Closure
One of the most popular attractions at Disney Parks just released its reopening date. A few months ago, Disneyland’s official website announced that Matterhorn Bobsleds, located in Fantasyland, would be closing. Disney suggested that fans of the Swiss Alps-inspired experience should periodically check the website for updates. One of...
msn.com
Disney actor visits Galaxy's Edge, plus more great photos of celebs at Disney theme parks
Slide 1 of 135: When Disneyland opened its doors for the first time on July 17, 1955, kids young and old were welcomed to "the happiest place on Earth." Since then, millions of guests have passed through its gates -- including some of our favorite celebs! Wonderwall.com rounded up the best photos of stars enjoying zip-a-dee-doo-dah days at California's Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Park, Florida's four Disney parks and international Disney destinations, starting with this actor... Diego Luna landed in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California, on Sept. 10, 2022.Keep reading to see more celebs at Disney's famous parks and resorts...
All The Most Exciting News About Disney World And Disneyland From The D23 Expo
Disney adults — it’s your time! Disney’s annual expo — D23 — just announced some major updates for Disneyland and Walt Disney World that will make you want to book your next visit ASAP, with or without the kids. On the up and up after the COVID-19 pandemic slump, Disney is making sure that, with the influx of people ready to attend their parks, a guest’s experience is bigger and better than ever.
