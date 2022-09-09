‘Copenhagen Cowboy’: Nicolas Winding Refn Says Netflix Series Is A “Female Evolution” Of Male Characters From His Earlier Work

Read full article on original website
Charlie Cox Says ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Will Be “Truthful” To The Tone Of The Comics With A Bit Of Levity
Boy, oh boy, did film fans have a busy weekend the last few days or what? Not only was it the first weekend for the Toronto International Film Festival and the end of Venice, but we also had Disney’s fan convention, D23, which was headlined by Marvel Studios whipping out previews for a lot of its upcoming slate, including the highly-anticipated series, “Daredevil: Born Again.” And with Daredevil, played once again by Charlie Cox, about to show up in “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law,” presumably with a bit of a sense of humor, fans are curious if the grim, gritty DD from the Netflix show is going to carry over to the new series or if the MCU is going to make the hero more silly? Charlie Cox is hinting that it could be a bit of both.
‘Entergalactic’ Trailer: Kid Cudi & Kenya Barris Combine Forces For An Immersive Explosion Of Art & Music In New Animated Series
When you hear the premise of “Entergalactic,” the new animated series coming to Netflix, it might not elicit much excitement. It’s a show about a young guy trying to balance love and success while living in New York City. But, as the trailer for the series shows, “Entergalactic” is much, much more than just a clichéd premise.
‘The School For Good & Evil’ Trailer: Charlize Theron Keeps Her Magic Streak Going In New Netflix Film Directed By Paul Feig
Do you ever wonder where every great fairytale begins? Coming this fall, the new Netflix film “The School For Good & Evil” from director Paul Feig (“Bridesmaids”) and based on the string of novels by author Soman Chainani tries to answer those questions. The supernatural adventure...
Netflix Had A Down Year At The Emmys But It’s Not Time To Panic
Sports fans have sports teams; television fans have streaming platforms. While much of the focus leading up to the 74th Emmy Awards has been centered on first-time nominees like “The White Lotus” or returning champions like “Succession,” the inside-baseball narratives centered on platforms like HBO Max and Netflix. With the latter slipping behind HBO in overall nominations—dropping from 129 in 2021 to 105 this year—the stage was set for a reshuffling of sorts of the television landscape.
‘All Quiet On The Western Front’ Review: Netflix Adaptation Is A Chilling Piece Of Anti-War Filmmaking [TIFF]
Adapted from Erich Maria Remarque’s 1929 novel of the same name, Edward Berger’s take on “All Quiet On The Western Front” is a chilling piece of anti-war filmmaking with a star-making turn from Felix Kammerer in the lead role of young Paul Bäumer, who learns the hard way that war is hell.
‘Babylon’ Trailer: Damien Chazelle Revives Jazz-Age Hollywood With Brad Pitt, Margo Robbie & Wild Debauchery
Though it feels like an ice age has come and gone, it wasn’t so long ago that writer/director Damien Chazelle became Hollywood’s golden boy. After making a name for himself with 2014’s “Whiplash,” Chazelle solidified his reputation as Tinseltown’s favorite young filmmaker with the 2016 megahit musical “La La Land,” which earned nearly $450 million at the box office and a record-tying fourteen Oscar nominations. Now, at the ripe age of 37 years old, Chazelle has put the final touches on his most ambitious project yet.
The Best Movies to Buy or Stream This Week: ‘Blow Out,’ ‘The Lost City,’ ‘We’re All Going to the World’s Fair,’ And More
Every Tuesday, discriminating viewers are confronted with a flurry of choices: new releases on disc and on demand, vintage and original movies on any number of streaming platforms, catalogue titles making a splash on Blu-ray or 4K. This twice-monthly column sifts through all of those choices to pluck out the movies most worth your time, no matter how you’re watching.
James Cameron Believes The 3D Trend Is “Not Over” & Likens It To The Advent Of Color Films
Typically, when a film sequel arrives, people just assume they know what they’re going to get. Especially nowadays, there are sequels around every corner. But in the case of “Avatar” and the upcoming sequel, ‘The Way of Water,’ there are so many questions about the film. Is it too late for a sequel, as it’s been 13 years since the original? Will it break records at the box office? And do people even care about 3D cinema anymore? Obviously, we don’t know the answers to the first two questions, but James Cameron definitely believes the answer to the third question is a resounding “Yes.”
‘Viking’ Review: Stéphane Lafleur’s Latest Matches Absurdism With Shocking Beauty [TIFF]
Can you get the same satisfaction from a round of “NBA 2K” as you can from dunking in real life? Is a trip to the San Diego Zoo Safari Park good enough to check off “African safari” on your bucket list? Does pelting your brother-in-law’s best man with paintballs at the bachelor party make you a combat veteran? Look away if you don’t want to spoil the answers, but: No, no, and no, and puttering around a Quonset hut pretending to be an astronaut isn’t the same thing as hitching a rocket to Mars, either. “Viking,” the latest project from criminally slept on Canadian filmmaker Stéphane Lafleur, tackles formulations of these questions couched in the astronaut scenario.
‘Gran Turismo’: David Harbour To Star In Neill Blomkamp’s Video Game Film
The curse of the video game movie seems to be officially over. Well, maybe not in terms of quality control, but at least these video game movies like “Sonic the Hedgehog,” “Uncharted,” and “Mortal Kombat” seem to be nabbing audiences. So, now the folks at Sony are moving full speed ahead on a film based on the “Gran Tourismo” video game franchise, and they got “Stranger Things”/“Black Widow” actor David Harbour to sign on to star.
Sam Mendes Thinks “It Would Be Wonderful” To Have A Female Director In The Bond Franchise
You could argue that Daniel Craig’s run as James Bond is highlighted by Sam Mendes’ “Skyfall.” Moreso than the other films over the actor’s tenure as 007, “Skyfall” seems to be the high watermark for the franchise in recent years. So, when you talk about where the James Bond franchise needs to go in the future, now that Craig is no longer involved, Mendes seems like a good person to ask.
Shawn Levy Has Talked With Ryan Reynolds About A ‘Stranger Things’/’Deadpool’ Crossover
When you look at the biggest franchises on TV and film, you wouldn’t be wrong to say that TV is dominated by “Stranger Things” and film is dominated by Marvel Studios. In the middle of both of those worlds rests filmmaker Shawn Levy, who is one of the producers of “Stranger Things” and the director of the upcoming “Deadpool 3.” And, apparently, the filmmaker is taking notes and trying to figure out how to bring those two worlds together.
‘Joker 2’: Jacob Lofland Is The Latest Actor To Join Joaquin Phoenix In The Sequel
As we approach the start of production on the highly-anticipated DC film, “Joker: Folie à Deux,” it appears that Todd Phillips is beginning to round out the cast for his sequel. So, it’s time to welcome Jacob Lofland to the madhouse. According to THR, Jacob Lofland...
‘Succession’ Wins Emmy For Outstanding Drama Series
When you’re nominated for 25 different awards in the 74th Emmy Awards, odds are you are going to go home with a little bit of hardware. But when you’re a show like “Succession,” the question isn’t whether you’ll win, it’s how much you’ll take home at the end of the evening. Well, scratch the big one off the list—to the surprise of almost no one, “Succession” was awarded the 2022 Emmy Award for Outstanding Drama.
‘Corsage’ Trailer: Vicky Krieps Is An Austrian Empress In Marie Kreutzer’s Award-Winning Drama
While she might not have the same A-list status in the US as someone like Jennifer Lawrence, Vicky Krieps is easily one of the best actors working today. After her breakout role in Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Phantom Thread,” Krieps has been one of the most consistent performers, delivering one astounding performance after another. So, it means a lot when reviews for “Corsage” started to say that it might be Krieps’ best role yet.
2022 Emmy Awards: Live Winners Announced As They Happen
Television’s biggest night is here as the 74th Emmy Awards will be unveiled tonight in downtown Los Angeles, hosted by “Saturday Night Live” cast member Kenan Thompson, and airing live on NBC and streaming on Peacock. In what has been another extraordinary year for television, tonight’s festivities mark some of the biggest competition in years for the Emmys, as many old and new favorites across the drama and comedy categories collide for results that could spread the wealth of winners across multiple shows, as opposed to last year with the domination of Netflix’s “The Crown” and AppleTV+’s “Ted Lasso.”
Canal+ Signs Deals with Universal, Sony For New Film Releases (EXCLUSIVE)
Canal+, France’s leading pay TV group, has signed distribution deals with Universal and Sony to ramp up its programming of U.S. movies. Under the pact, Canal+ now has access the studios’ new films six months after their releases. Sony’s “Spiderman : No Way Home” (pictured) is currently being broadcast on Canal+’s linear pay TV channels, along with its transactional VOD platform, My Canal. The news was half-revealed by Maxime Saada, Canal+ Group’s chair and CEO, during the company’s upbeat press conference on Sept. 14 which was held at their posh headquarters in Paris. Saada, who recently joined the management...
‘What’s Love Got To Do With It?’ Review: Patronizing Romantic Comedy Takes Aim At Arranged Marriages [TIFF]
Shekhar Kapur’s first film since 2007’s “Elizabeth: The Golden Age,” itself a sequel to his Best Picture nominated “Elizabeth” from 1998, curiously sees the filmmaker shifting from prestige period drama to lighter romantic comedy fare with “What’s Love Got To Do With It?”. Written by Jemima Khan (producer of “Impeachment: American Crime Story”), the film stars Lily James (“Pam & Tommy”) as Zoe, a documentarian making a film about the “assisted” marriage of Kaz (Shazad Latif, “Star Trek: Discovery”), the proverbial boy next door. Wearing its influences on its sleeve, the rom-com aims to show where arranged marriage traditions and modern dating habits can fit in a multicultural modern Britain. Unfortunately, it can’t shake the screenwriter’s white gaze.
‘Confess, Fletch’ Review: A High-Spirited Sequel Returns the Character to His Literary Roots
The problem with Michael Ritchie’s 1985 film “Fletch” is that it’s a perfectly good ’80s Chevy Chase action-comedy and a very bad adaptation of Gregory McDonald’s Edgar-award-winning mystery novel. It’s a dichotomy that becomes clear if you’re one of the many, many ’80s kids (hello) who watched “Fletch” on video and HBO so many times we memorized it and then went to read the book – and its ten (ten!) follow-ups – and discovered they were something different altogether. When Ritchie and Chase re-teamed four years later to make a sequel, they didn’t even bother adapting one of the other books; they made an original sequel to the movie version of the character, “Fletch Lives,” which satisfied no one.
‘Ramy’ Season 3 Trailer: The Award-Winning Hulu Comedy Series Returns On September 30
It’s been more than two years since Season 2 of “Ramy” hit Hulu. Obviously, there are likely plenty of reasons, including a global pandemic, why it’s taken so long for Season 3 to arrive. But it appears that the folks behind “Ramy,” namely star/creative mastermind Ramy Youssef, are using that break as a way to almost relaunch the series and attract folks who maybe haven’t seen the previous episodes.
