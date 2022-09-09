Read full article on original website
Hamilton: Battling through field "a thousand times" more enjoyable than easy win
Lewis Hamilton says he enjoyed his charge from 19th to fifth in the Formula 1 Italian GP, stressing that such drives can be more satisfying than winning from the front. After starting from the back due to an engine penalty, Hamilton had a frustrating first lap in Monza and was still 19th at the end of it.
UK: Fastest bike in the world cracks four second quarter mile at Santa Pod
Even if you’re lucky enough to do something that you love—what do you imagine your retirement to look like? If you’re a racer, quite naturally, you want to go out on top. What if you’re the guy who set all the most recent records in the first place, though? When do you decide enough is enough, and you’re finally ready to hang up your leathers?
FIA explains why F1 Italian GP ended under safety car
The FIA has explained why it didn't restart the Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix, which ended under safety car conditions on Sunday to secure victory for Max Verstappen. Red Bull driver Verstappen had been leading the race after Ferrari polesitter Charles Leclerc made a second pitstop to change back onto a set of soft tyres.
Lego’s first buildable McLaren F1 car is a preview of what we can expect on the track
Whether you binge-watched all three seasons of Drive To Survive on Netflix (us too) or you’re a longstanding fan of the thrill of Formula One, we’ve got some good news for you: McLaren Racing has teamed up with Lego to create the first-ever buildable F1 car.The model was designed at the same time as the all-new 2022 MCL3 car, which is due to be revealed to the general public on Friday (11 February), and it is said to be a replica of what you’ll see on the race circuit this year, but in the same colourways as last year’s car....
Hamilton: Win will need luck as Red Bull F1 is “almost unbeatable”
Hamilton says that the Red Bull RB18 is currently “almost unbeatable,” and suggests that Max Verstappen’s true potential is unclear as the Dutchman is often “chilled” at the front and not being pushed. He also conceded that Mercedes doesn’t have any upgrades coming that will...
2024 Ford Mustang debuts wIth V8 power, unreal engine tech, drift brake
The 2024 Ford Mustang wears evolved sheet metal and carries an advanced technology suite and features aimed squarely at enthusiasts. But some things, well (hopefully), some things never change. There’s still an available 5.0-litre V8, a six-speed manual transmission, rear-wheel drive, and all the attitude that’s made the Mustang an icon.
2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse is track ready with performance upgrades
The seventh-generation Mustang has debuted, bringing turbocharged four-cylinder and V8 power back to the newest pony in the stable. You won't find any electrification in the latest model, but you will find a new trim level called Dark Horse that comes upgraded for track-day tomfoolery. If you haven't already checked...
Pagani Utopia debuts with 852 bhp and is available with 7-speed manual
The Pagani Utopia is the production version of the codename C10 supercar. We don't see many cars with names from literature, but this vehicle takes its moniker from Thomas More's book Utopia from 1516 that describes the philosopher's ideal world. Such a lofty name means the new machine has a big promise to live up to.
UK: Ferrari SF90 hybrid fights 1,000-bhp Nissan GT-R in close drag races
There are more ways to make a supercar than ever, with electrification adding some much-needed spice to the performance formula. Three electric motors help make the Ferrari SF90 Stradale its most-powerful road-going model ever produced, and Carwow’s latest YouTube video pits it against a worthy challenger – a tuned Nissan GT-R.
Maserati MC20 tuned by Novitec makes 701 bhp, gets extra aero bits
It’s been two years since Maserati returned to the supercar segment with the MC20. The car arrived with the all-new and powerful Nettuno V6 engine, and Novitec has had the opportunity to tune it, massaging the engine and the design. The MC20 packs the company’s twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre V6 engine,...
Hot quad-motor BMW iX3M and iX4M electric SUVs may be in development
BMW has already put an M badge on an electric vehicle, first on the i4, then on the iX, but neither is actually what in the industry has come to be known as “a full M car.” Both those vehicles are certainly really quick and sporty to drive, but we have yet to actually see a proper Motorsport-badged EV, and the first ones may be the iX3 M and iX4 M that we are pretty sure BMW is working on right now.
Toyota Hilux with twin-turbo V12, Supra gearbox is sweet overkill
Pickup trucks are popular in South Africa, otherwise known as bakkies in the African country. In fact, South Africa's best-selling vehicle in 2021 is a pickup truck and it's the Toyota Hilux. However, this Hilux is unlike any other Toyota pickup truck in South Africa – or anywhere else in the world, for that matter.
Hyundai exec: Ioniq 5 N will be "much faster" than i30 N
As you may have heard, Hyundai is working on a performance-oriented version of its popular Ioniq 5 crossover. The Ioniq 5 N will launch in 2023 and will be by far the most powerful car Hyundai has ever made. Unsurprisingly, it will easily eclipse the 271 bhp i30 N in terms of performance.
