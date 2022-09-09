Long standoff in search for suspect appears to turn up empty after Bellevue Ave stabbing — UPDATE: One arrest

Read full article on original website
capitolhillseattle.com
SPD standoff in Montlake at burning home with reported stabbing victim inside — UPDATE: Suspect and woman dead
UPDATE 1:20 PM: Police say the suspect in an assault and a woman were found dead as flames spread in a burning house in the Montlake neighborhood Wednesday morning:. When officers knocked on the door of the home, the man inside informed police he was armed and refused to come out. The suspect then told police the woman in the house was injured, and officers made entry into the home. The man barricaded himself inside a room and showed police he was armed with a knife. Officers then discovered the residence was on fire. Because of the risks posed by an armed suspect in a burning home—and reports of a possible gunshot at the scene—SPD SWAT, equipped with oxygen tanks, entered the home to locate the suspect and any possible victims.
capitolhillseattle.com
Police searching for suspect known to frequent Capitol Hill in Madison Valley rape and robbery attempt
Police are asking for help in locating the suspect in an attempted rape and robbery in the Madison Valley and say the suspect in the August 31st attack frequents Capitol Hill. SPD reports:. Detectives have identified the suspect as Jordan Alexander, and there is a warrant for his arrest. He...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Domestic violence suspect jumps from fourth-story balcony to evade police
Multiple police departments responded to a domestic violence call last weekend that quickly turned into a much larger situation. Early afternoon Saturday, Sept.10, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a domestic violence assault at the Scriber Creek Apartments, located on 44th Avenue West in Lynnwood. Mountlake Terrace, Lynnwood and Edmonds police also responded to the scene to assist the sheriff’s office.
2 dead at Montlake house fire after police standoff with armed person in crisis
The Seattle Fire Department has responded to reports of a fire on the 2200 block of 25th Ave. E. The Seattle Police Department is on the scene, reporting that an armed man in crisis is inside the burning home, along with another “injured person” who “may be inside the residence.”
NBCMontana
Police: 2 people found dead, 4 officers hospitalized after disturbance at Seattle home
SEATTLE (KOMO) — Two people are dead after a disturbance-turned-house fire in Seattle, which also sent four police officers to the hospital. SPD Chief Adrian Diaz confirmed his officers were called to the house in Montlake around 9:15 a.m. for the disturbance, which was reported as a man yelling and a woman in distress.
q13fox.com
Suspect blows up car during funeral, shoots at witness in Auburn, WA
The Auburn Police Department is searching for a suspect who broke into a car and threw in an explosive device - blowing it up while a funeral was going on. Two cemetery workers say they pursued the suspect, but stopped when the suspects started shooting at them.
q13fox.com
1 person shot in Seattle's Belltown neighborhood
SEATTLE - Seattle police are investigating a shooting that left a person injured in the Belltown neighborhood. The shooting happened near Fourth Avenue and Wall Street at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. Investigators said there is at least one victim but the extent of their injuries are not known. It's unknown...
5 teens now charged with murder after shootout outside Pasco party. Youngest is 15
3 previous suspects are gang affiliated, but police have not said if the shooting was gang-related.
q13fox.com
Kent Police looking to ID suspects caught on camera brutally beating a woman during robbery
KENT, Wash. - Kent Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects who violently assaulted a woman, stole her phone and tossed it out of their car window. According to police, the assault occurred on June 20 in the 1000 block of Central Avenue. The victim, Kimberli Johnson, said the incident may have sparked over a dispute.
q13fox.com
VIDEO: Police searching for suspect who blew up car during funeral, fired shots at witnesses
AUBURN, Wash. - Auburn police are searching for someone who put an explosive in a funeral attendee's car and blew it up. According to police, on Aug. 23 a passenger from a dark sedan placed an explosive device in another vehicle belonging to someone attending a funeral. The explosion destroyed...
Hundreds pay tribute to rideshare driver fatally shot in downtown Seattle
SEATTLE — Hundreds are mourning the loss of a rideshare driver who was shot and killed Sunday night in Seattle’s Denny Triangle neighborhood. The victim, 48-year-old Mohamed Kediye, leaves behind six children. “It is shocking to me and it’s shocking everybody that something like this can happen,” said...
q13fox.com
1 injured in suspected gang-related shooting in Everett, police investigating
EVERETT, Wash. - Everett Police are investigating a suspected gang-related shooting early Monday morning that seriously injured one man. Deputies were called to reports of a shooting near 127th St SE and Third Ave SE around 1:15 a.m., and when they arrived they found a 28-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head. He was treated and then transported to Providence Regional Medical Center in serious, but non-life threatening, condition.
q13fox.com
Police: Loaded gun, pills seized from suspected fentanyl dealer in Federal Way
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - Federal Way Police arrested a suspected fentanyl dealer and seized pills and weapons. Authorities say officers on an emphasis patrol watched a 20-year-old man selling pills on Pacific Hwy S. They took him into custody and searched him, finding a stolen Smith & Wesson .40 caliber...
thejoltnews.com
Detainee wreaks havoc in Olympia City Jail
A Yelm man allegedly spat water in the face of an Olympia corrections officer and flushed his shirt down a cell’s toilet in his refusal to undergo the booking process. Lane Gary Bennett, 54, was arrested on suspicion of third-degree assault on Sept. 5 following the incident. A day...
Tukwila police looking for ‘Hulk’ after he lifts fallen light pole off car
An incident in Tukwila has police looking for a person they’re referring to as “Hulk,” according to the Tukwila Police Department. On Sunday, Sept. 11, officers responded to a report of a car colliding with a light pole in the 14400 block of Tukwila International Boulevard. The...
Explosive device destroys car, causes ‘immense fire’ during Auburn funeral
AUBURN, Wash. — Police are looking for a man who blew up a car and caused a huge fire during a funeral at an Auburn cemetery last month. Investigators say the suspect also shot at City of Auburn employees. On Aug. 23, police say a passenger in a car...
Before and after: Deputies remove Parkland encampment on private property, arrest 8
PARKLAND, Wash. — Pierce County deputies led a joint operation to clear out a large homeless encampment on private property in Parkland last week and arrested eight people with warrants. Officers had been called to the camp on 149th Street South, between Pacific Avenue South and C Street South,...
westsideseattle.com
Shoplifters flash gun, drop merch, flee in car with stolen plates
On Sunday 09-11-2022 at 1;32pm, suspects entered 4747 44Av SW (True Value). When confronted by employees for suspected shoplifting one suspect lifted the bottom of her shirt so the employee could see she had a silver handgun in her waistband. Suspects left the store but dropped all the items. Witness...
q13fox.com
Deputies sweep notorious homeless encampment in Parkland
PARKLAND, Wash. - Pierce County deputies swept a notorious homeless encampment in Parkland and made several arrests last week. On Wednesday Sep. 7, deputies cleared out an encampment along 149th St S, on a private lot between Pacific Ave S and C St S. Authorities say they received frequent calls about the encampment, including shootings, assaults, stolen vehicles and drug overdoses.
2 Bellingham Residents Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Seattle (Seattle, WA)
According to the Washington State Patrol, a multi-vehicle accident occurred on Saturday in which eight people were involved. The officials stated that the crash happened on the Interstate 5 express lanes near the Pike Street exit. A 2021 Jeep along with a 2016 Honda Civic stopped for traffic. A 1996...
