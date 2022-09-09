Read full article on original website
Related
Dream Chaser space plane aims to deliver US military cargo within 3 hours
The agreement for point-to-point transportation adds to others Department of Defense want for military and humanitarian purposes.
Mystery as ‘top secret hypersonic 5,000mph US spy plane’ spotted flanked by two fighter jets flying near Britain
FLYING high over the North Sea, a mysterious "black triangle" shape flanked by two US fighter jets was spotted by an oil rig worker. The sighting came as there was a flurry of reports of unusual aircraft, unexplained sonic booms, ear-splitting high-pitched shrieks and fast-moving radar dots around Britain. For...
Inside the plane ‘boneyards’ where millionaires dump their £72m private jets and military aircraft are left to rot
WHAT goes up must come down - and for these jets that means being left to rot in sprawling plane "graveyards". An eerie aircraft resting place sprung up in Thailand where two private jets worth a total of £72million were dumped - while dozens of abandoned military aircraft are gathering dust at a vast site in Arizona, USA.
nextbigfuture.com
The Rate of Russian Loss of Tanks and Gear Has Tripled
David Axe, respected and experienced military journalist, says Russia is losing a Battalion every day. Losses have tripled during the Ukraine offensive. Russia has 100 understrength battalions. Increased equipment loss is confirmed. There are about 1000 soldiers per battalion. The Russian army is losing at least a battalion’s worth of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
German defence minister rejects Ukrainian demands for main battle tanks
BERLIN, Sept 12 (Reuters) - German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht on Monday again rejected demands to supply Kyiv with main battle tanks. "No country has delivered Western-built infantry fighting vehicles or main battle tanks so far," she said in Berlin.
The US to supply Ukraine with its most accurate artillery shell Excalibur
U.S. officials have sent Ukraine their most accurate artillery shell, the GPS-guided Excalibur, according to a budget document that acknowledges for the first time that the Pentagon has been supplying Ukrainian forces with the shell, according to a Bloomberg report published Thursday. No comments have been made about the Excalibur despite reports that planning was underway to provide it to Ukraine.
The US Navy’s Newest Ships and Submarines
The strongest militaries throughout history have always been bolstered by a strong navy. And throughout the years, as newer technologies have led to advancements in propulsion and weapons systems and ever increasing naval strength, this old idea has only been reinforced. The British Empire more or less ruled the world in the 18th century as […]
A new rotary electric contact method could radically change the way wind turbines generate electricity
Sandia National Laboratories researchers have developed a fundamentally new type of rotary electrical contact. The technology is called Twistact, and it will eliminate the need for expensive rare-earth magnets in large wind turbines. Sandia is now ready to partner with the energy industry to develop the next generation of direct-drive...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Most Famous Traitors in History
No historical figures are more reviled than traitors. Many of their betrayals have had a significant impact on history and the fate of nations. Such is the depth of their treachery that many of their names -Vidkun Quisling, Benedict Arnold, Mir Jafar, and Judas Iscariot – are synonymous with disloyalty. To determine the most famous […]
U.K.・
China’s next Taiwan targets are lifelines of the US economy
U.S. firms are increasingly second-guessing their exposure in China and Taiwan for various reasons. Tensions over Taiwan remain elevated after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s recent visit, with military exercises on both sides of the Taiwan Strait inching toward live-fire shooting. Meanwhile, Chinese President Xi Jinping’s zero COVID policy continues to cause unexpected and disruptive factory shutdowns, and new U.S. restrictions on imports made with Chinese Uyghur forced labor threatens billions of dollars of U.S. companies’ revenues.
americanmilitarynews.com
Video: Foreign ship crashes into US warship
A Danish ship crashed into the USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul (LCS-21) Freedom-class littoral combat ship on Sunday in the Baltimore Inner Harbor in Maryland. CBS News reported the Danish ship “Danmark” became stuck after crashing into some wood pilings shortly after 11 a.m. on Sunday. A tugboat came to free the stuck Danish ship but in the process pulled it into the USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul, which was moored.
Russian budget surplus nearly evaporated in August amid energy war with Europe
Russia’s budget surplus shrank sharply in August, according to new data from the central bank, due in large part to a drop-off in energy production and Western sanctions that have cut deep into its revenues.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nationalinterest.org
Why Poland Wants a Massive Fleet of U.S. Apache Helicopters
If Poland gets the ninety-six Apache helicopters it wants, it will make the country the world’s second-largest Apache operator. Poland announced that it would like to purchase up to 96 AH-64E Apache helicopters from the United States. The whopping, near-triple digit order would replace the country’s fleet of Mi-24 Hind helicopter gunships, an aged, Cold War-era design—and would also make Poland the largest Apache operator besides the United States Army.
All about the powerful J58 engine and its many achievements
There are engines and there are engines! The Pratt & Whitney J58 is an American afterburning turbojet engine that powered the Lockheed A-12, the YF-12 interceptor, and the SR-71 Blackbird reconnaissance as well as the SR-71B trainer aircraft. It features a unique compressor bleed to the afterburner that gives it increased thrust at high speeds.
americanmilitarynews.com
Japan responds to rising China-Taiwan tensions by militarizing its remote islands
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Japan plans to beef up defenses on its remote islands in the East China Sea in preparation for a Taiwan Strait crisis, a move reflecting official strategic thinking but one likely to annoy China. The Japanese...
US sets up fund that could transfer frozen billions to Afghanistan if conditions are met
The Biden administration has worked with Switzerland and Afghan economists to set up a new fund that could eventually serve as a mechanism to put billions of dollars in frozen Afghan money to use to promote economic stability in the country, according to two senior US officials.
Japan Bombs Oregon 80 Years Ago Today
Each day, Benzinga takes a look back at a notable market-related moment that occurred on this date. What Happened? On this day in 1942, Japan firebombed Oregon. Where The Market Was: The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded at around 107 and the S&P 500 traded at around 9. What Else...
nationalinterest.org
Israeli Upgrade Will Give the Navy's Super Hornets Pinpoint Accuracy
Thanks to one of the world’s most advanced targeting pods, the U.S. Navy’s Super Hornets will likely remain in service for many years to come. The U.S. Navy’s F/A-18 Super Hornets just completed initial flight testing with the LITENING advanced targeting pod, a targeting system that improves the accuracy of munitions dropped or fired from warplanes.
Daily Beast
Long Before Russia, the U.S. Bombed a Civilian Population
James M. Scott’s Black Snow: Curtis LeMay, the Firebombing of Tokyo, and the Road to the Atomic Bomb comes just when the deliberate targeting of civilians in war has again become a major issue for Americans. Over the last six months, hardly a day has gone by without nightly television offering up horrifying pictures of Russian missiles and artillery striking Ukrainian citizens in their workplaces and their homes.
americanmilitarynews.com
Ukraine’s Western arms have inflicted ‘significant damage’ on Russian supply, communications lines, top US officer says
The Ukrainian military has performed well with the weapons that the United States and other nations have provided for them, the top U.S. military officer said Thursday. Using the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, or HIMARS, that the United States and other countries have provided, Ukrainian forces have done “significant damage” to “Russian supply lines and ammunition supply points and command and control nodes as they as they continue to shape the battlefield to be able to maneuver to retake some of their sovereign territory,” Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said Thursday during a meeting here of the Defense Contact Group of nations supporting Ukraine.
Comments / 0