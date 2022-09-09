According to statistics reported to MaxPreps, Ohio is home to two of high school football's top three receivers in terms of yardage this season. At the top of the list is Woodward (Cincinnati, Ohio) junior Donte Ferrell, who brought his season total to 839 yards after hauling in nine passes for 158 yards and a touchdown in a 38-22 win against Bourbon County (Ky.) last week. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound pass-catcher has eclipsed 200 yards twice including a 280-yard performance against Bethel-Tate earlier this month for the 3-1 Bulldogs.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 15 HOURS AGO