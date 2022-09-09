Read full article on original website
No. 2 Mater Dei declines offer to play No. 1 St. John Bosco at SoFi Stadium in high school football's game of the year
The most highly-anticipated high school football game of 2022 between No. 1 St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) and No. 2 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) scheduled for Oct. 7 will remain at Santa Ana Stadium after the Monarchs declined an offer to hold the game at SoFi Stadium, home of the NFL's Rams and Chargers.
High school football: Utah signal callers Parker Snyder, Nic Staffieri top list of national passing yardage leaders
Most high school football teams in Utah have already played five games this season so it's not a huge surprise to see quarterbacks from the Beehive State dominate our initial look at national passing yardage leaders for the 2022 season. At the top of the list is San Juan (Blanding,...
North Carolina high school football Week 5: NCHSAA schedules, stats, scores & more
The North Carolina high school football season enters Week 5 of the NCHSAA season. Here's a quick look at what you need to know regarding the top games, teams and players from around the state. Week 5 Schedule and Live Scores. This week's key games to watch.
High school football: Fresh off monster performance, Malaki Dowell of Tennessee leads national rushing yardage leaders
Against Station Camp on Sept. 2, Dowell ran 24 times for 346 yards and five touchdowns. A week later, the 5-foot-10, 180-pound back one-upped himself with 34 carries for 472 yards and seven scores in a 59-54 win (highlights in the video). White County is 4-0 on the season thanks in part to his efforts.
For Raiders Superfan and Singer Bohnes, His Team’s Tailgates Are Unrivaled, No Matter the Location
Whether in Oakland or Las Vegas, the parking lot scene is always filled with villain-like costumes, classic music, good eats and more.
High school football rankings: Cincinnati power Archbishop Moeller joins MaxPreps Top 25 after 39-31 win over Good Counsel
The Fighting Crusaders enter at No. 24 after last week's 39-31 win over Good Counsel (Olney, Md.) in which four-star running back Jordan Marshall had 28 carries for 145 yards and four touchdowns. Marshall has rushed for 602 yards and 11 touchdowns this season as the Cincinnati power is 4-0 with notable wins over Washington (Massillon, Ohio) and Trinity (Louisville).
High school basketball: Oregon to become 12th state to adopt shot clock
The Oregon Basketball Coaches Association approved a motion Monday to mandate the implementation of a 35-second shot clock at the varsity levels of boys and girls high school basketball starting with the 2023-24 season. Of the 297 coaches who responded, 74.1 percent voted in favor of the shot clock, 16.5...
High school football: Donte Ferrell of Ohio tops list of national receiving yardage leaders
According to statistics reported to MaxPreps, Ohio is home to two of high school football's top three receivers in terms of yardage this season. At the top of the list is Woodward (Cincinnati, Ohio) junior Donte Ferrell, who brought his season total to 839 yards after hauling in nine passes for 158 yards and a touchdown in a 38-22 win against Bourbon County (Ky.) last week. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound pass-catcher has eclipsed 200 yards twice including a 280-yard performance against Bethel-Tate earlier this month for the 3-1 Bulldogs.
No. 3 St. Frances Academy vs. Venice: How to watch, follow live, players to watch
St. Frances Academy (2-0) is riding a 10-game win streak going back to last September and coming off a 47-7 dismantling of DeSoto (Texas). Running backs Durell Robinson and DeJuan Williams are powering the offense, combining for 442 yards (7.7 yards per carry) and three touchdowns through the team's first two games.
