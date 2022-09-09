ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

MaxPreps

High school football rankings: Cincinnati power Archbishop Moeller joins MaxPreps Top 25 after 39-31 win over Good Counsel

The Fighting Crusaders enter at No. 24 after last week's 39-31 win over Good Counsel (Olney, Md.) in which four-star running back Jordan Marshall had 28 carries for 145 yards and four touchdowns. Marshall has rushed for 602 yards and 11 touchdowns this season as the Cincinnati power is 4-0 with notable wins over Washington (Massillon, Ohio) and Trinity (Louisville).
CINCINNATI, OH
MaxPreps

High school basketball: Oregon to become 12th state to adopt shot clock

The Oregon Basketball Coaches Association approved a motion Monday to mandate the implementation of a 35-second shot clock at the varsity levels of boys and girls high school basketball starting with the 2023-24 season. Of the 297 coaches who responded, 74.1 percent voted in favor of the shot clock, 16.5...
OREGON STATE
MaxPreps

High school football: Donte Ferrell of Ohio tops list of national receiving yardage leaders

According to statistics reported to MaxPreps, Ohio is home to two of high school football's top three receivers in terms of yardage this season. At the top of the list is Woodward (Cincinnati, Ohio) junior Donte Ferrell, who brought his season total to 839 yards after hauling in nine passes for 158 yards and a touchdown in a 38-22 win against Bourbon County (Ky.) last week. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound pass-catcher has eclipsed 200 yards twice including a 280-yard performance against Bethel-Tate earlier this month for the 3-1 Bulldogs.
CINCINNATI, OH
