William Richard Osborn
With much sadness, but with heartfelt joy, we send our husband, father, uncle, brother, grandfather, and great-grandfather on his next journey to our Lord in Heaven at the age of 85. He was affectionately known as Grandpa to many and GGPA as he graduated to his milestone of Great Grandpa. He loved his family dearly and embraced life with much gusto. His life was full, and he impacted his family and friends with his joy for always striving to move forward, whether it was through racing Porsches, off-road cars, or himself while competing in triathlons, and even winning some as late as 79/80 years old. After graduating High School, he joined the Navy and served 3 years being stationed on the destroyer, USS Harlan R. Dickson DD 708 for 2 ½ years. He married his high-school sweetheart, Dee Ann Marek in 1958 and studied and became a Certified Public Accountant. He moved his family to the Valley purchasing a CPA firm which became known as William R. Osborn, CPA and eventually becoming partners in the firm of Calderon, Jaham, and Osborn, CPA's. He loved the valley and became immediately involved in 4-H with his children, the Rotary Club, the Brawley Boys and Girls Club, Chairman of the Parks and Recreation Committee of Brawley (dedicating the Pat Williams Park), and Chairman of the Cattle Call Parade. He loved being involved in his wife's Dance Studio and was active in all the recitals and productions. All his family were blessed with his presence at every event that he could possibly attend with them. After his "so-called" retirement in 1999, for he never could stop working, even working after his terminal diagnosis 2 months ago, he became enthusiastic over studying the family's ancestry. Learning of his connection of his great-grandfather surviving the battle of Vicksburg in the civil war, he became involved in civil war reenactments. He learned that his wife's family was connected to the pioneers of Imperial Valley and about his own family traveling with the Earp family, including Wyatt Earp across the plains to the new land of the west. So, when he joined a family/friend bible study a couple of years ago that began at the beginning, he jumped in with enthusiasm to learn the history of the Jewish nation and how it connected to Jesus and the New Testament when Jesus was born into this world. One of his last statements was "I just want to be with Jesus." We love him dearly and will miss him terribly on this earth, but we are overjoyed that we shall all be reunited with him in eternity.
Edward "Eddie" Jose Valles
May 29, 1962 - August 8, 2022. Edward “Eddie” Jose Valles, son of Ruben Sr. and Adeline Valles, died peacefully in his sleep on August 8, 2022. He was battling several health concerns including diabetes and heart failure. His cardiologist noted that “he gave a good fight.”
Margaret Dolores Mamer
Margaret Dolores Mamer, 89, of Brawley, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, surrounded by family. Dolores, as she was known to her family and friends, was born in Glendale, CA on September 10, 1932. Her late parents, EE and Lula Wake were Imperial Valley pioneers settling in El Centro where the family farmed and raised cattle and horses. She was the second oldest of seven children. She attended elementary school in El Centro and graduated from El Centro High School in 1950.
Interest rising in local schools for mariachi and Mexican folklorico dance programs
IMPERIAL VALLEY — Unbeknownst to most outside of local scholastic or mariachi circles, September 11 also marks an anniversary locally: It was the day interest in scholastic mariachi programs began to re-ignite in the Imperial Valley due to a social media post. On September 11, 2021, a sharing of...
Ruiz rains down on 'King Kong'
LOS ANGELES — Imperial Valley native and former boxing heavyweight champion came one step closer to recapturing the title Sunday, September 3 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles where ‘The Destroyer’ won a 113-112, 114-111, and 114-111 unanimous decision over Luis ‘King Kong’ Ortiz.
BESD receives update on La Paloma Middle School Construction
BRAWLEY — A construction update for the new La Paloma Middle School was presented before the Board Members of the Brawley Elementary School District at its regular meeting on Tuesday, September 13. The update was presented by Jimmie Sanders and Nielsen Construction who first broke ground late last month.
Imperial County Area Agency on Aging looking for at-large council members
The Imperial County Area Agency on Aging (ICAAA) announced in a press release that it is accepting applications for an At-Large member position on their Advisory Council. Currently, the ICAAA has one vacant At-Large member position; such persons would be representative of senior interest from the community at large, as selected by the Advisory Council.
IV 9/11 Stair Climb Committee honors fallen heroes despite stormy weather
IMPERIAL — In remembrance of those who served or were on duty and lost their lives during 9/11, the Imperial Valley 9/11 Stair Climb committee presented the 9th annual Walk on Saturday evening September 10, 2022. In order to honor the lives of those who served, community members and...
Calexico candidate forum canceled due to City Manager recalling permit
CALEXICO — The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Calexico, in partnership with The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Brawley, is disappointed to announce that the Calexico candidate forum previously scheduled for September 19, 2022, has been canceled. City Manager Esperanza Colio and Mayor Xavier Moreno recalled the permit that allowed the Chamber of Commerce to use the City Council Chambers for the candidate forum. No explanation or reason was given for the recall.
Thirteen defendants charged in Imperial Valley takedown of drug trafficking network
SAN DIEGO — An indictment was unsealed in federal court on September 8 charging 10 alleged members of an Imperial Valley-based methamphetamine distribution network with drug trafficking and money laundering offenses. In addition, three more related defendants were charged today via complaint with drug trafficking offenses. In a coordinated...
Imperial Valley resident escapes attempted kidnapping
EL CENTRO — On Sunday, September 11, 2022, officers responded to an attempted kidnapping near 2000 South Cottonwood. A juvenile female informed officers two males wearing hooded sweatshirts had pulled her into a dark-colored SUV. The juvenile told officers she was able to jump out of the vehicle a block away and escape.
Election workers needed for the November 8 general election
IMPERIAL COUNTY — The Imperial County Registrar of Voters is seeking Election Workers, Poll Workers and Inspectors, for the November 8th General Election being held on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Compensation for Poll Workers is $100.00 per day and $110.00 per day for Inspectors. To qualify as an Election...
Valley volleyball at a glance: varied forecasts
BRAWLEY — With a few matches before league play begins in local volleyball, there is already a clear dark-horse standing out among the Imperial Valley schools. The Lady Vikings have only lost one game all season and started off 2022 with 10 straight victories (11-1). Holtville has beaten all the local schools in non-league and tournament action with the exception of Southwest, Calexico, and Brawley as they have not faced each other yet. The only team that left a blemish on the green and yellow was Otay Ranch. Holtville begins league action Tuesday, September 20 at home versus Imperial.
Brawley storms Cibola in blowout game
YUMA — The Brawley Union High School Wildcat football team under the direction of Head Coach Jon Self traveled to Arizona last Friday night for an encounter with the Raiders of Cibola High. It was an evening during which many games were canceled and/or postponed due to Tropical Storm Kay in the Imperial and San Diego counties.
