With much sadness, but with heartfelt joy, we send our husband, father, uncle, brother, grandfather, and great-grandfather on his next journey to our Lord in Heaven at the age of 85. He was affectionately known as Grandpa to many and GGPA as he graduated to his milestone of Great Grandpa. He loved his family dearly and embraced life with much gusto. His life was full, and he impacted his family and friends with his joy for always striving to move forward, whether it was through racing Porsches, off-road cars, or himself while competing in triathlons, and even winning some as late as 79/80 years old. After graduating High School, he joined the Navy and served 3 years being stationed on the destroyer, USS Harlan R. Dickson DD 708 for 2 ½ years. He married his high-school sweetheart, Dee Ann Marek in 1958 and studied and became a Certified Public Accountant. He moved his family to the Valley purchasing a CPA firm which became known as William R. Osborn, CPA and eventually becoming partners in the firm of Calderon, Jaham, and Osborn, CPA's. He loved the valley and became immediately involved in 4-H with his children, the Rotary Club, the Brawley Boys and Girls Club, Chairman of the Parks and Recreation Committee of Brawley (dedicating the Pat Williams Park), and Chairman of the Cattle Call Parade. He loved being involved in his wife's Dance Studio and was active in all the recitals and productions. All his family were blessed with his presence at every event that he could possibly attend with them. After his "so-called" retirement in 1999, for he never could stop working, even working after his terminal diagnosis 2 months ago, he became enthusiastic over studying the family's ancestry. Learning of his connection of his great-grandfather surviving the battle of Vicksburg in the civil war, he became involved in civil war reenactments. He learned that his wife's family was connected to the pioneers of Imperial Valley and about his own family traveling with the Earp family, including Wyatt Earp across the plains to the new land of the west. So, when he joined a family/friend bible study a couple of years ago that began at the beginning, he jumped in with enthusiasm to learn the history of the Jewish nation and how it connected to Jesus and the New Testament when Jesus was born into this world. One of his last statements was "I just want to be with Jesus." We love him dearly and will miss him terribly on this earth, but we are overjoyed that we shall all be reunited with him in eternity.

BRAWLEY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO