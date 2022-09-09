Read full article on original website
ELK MILLS, Md. (AP) — Two parents and their three children were found fatally shot at a Maryland home, authorities said Saturday.Autopsies confirmed that all five family members died from gunshot wounds, the Cecil County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. An unnamed man had called 911 on Friday morning from the Elk Mills home to report that a woman and three children had been shot and were dead, the sheriff's office said.The parents were identified as Marcus Edward Milligan, 39, and Tara Devina Ricker Milligan, 37. Their two daughters and son were identified as Teresa Milligan, 14; Nora...
ELKTON, Md. — Two adults and three children were found shot to death at a house in Maryland on Friday, according to officials. According to a news release from the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office, a man called 911 to report that three children and a woman were shot and killed. Deputies responded to a house in Elk Mills, Maryland, around 9:30 a.m. on Friday.
ELK MILLS, Md. (TCD) -- Five people were found dead in a Cecil County home Friday after a man reportedly called 911 to report the shooting. According to the Cecil County Sheriff's Office, on Friday, Sept. 9, at 9:19 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Hebron Court in Elk Mills after receiving the 911 call from the male. Deputies arrived 10 minutes later at 9:29 a.m. and found an "unresponsive subject inside of the detached garage."
5 People Found Shot Dead Inside Maryland Home
Police arrived at a Maryland house Friday morning to find five people inside, all dead from gunshot wounds. “We do have multiple deaths,” Cecil County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lt. Micheal Holmes said, adding that there is no current threat to the public. Holmes said deputies got a call at about 9 a.m. Friday about multiple people being shot. The victims were found in a home located at the end of a residential cul-de-sac in Elk Mills, a small community about an hour north-east of Baltimore.Read it at Cecil Daily
Cecil County shooting – Man found dead next to handgun in garage of Maryland home where woman and 3 kids were shot dead
TWO adults and three children have been found dead in a home on a quiet cul-de-sac as a handgun is discovered in the garage next to the deceased man. The victims were found in a home in Elk Mills, a town near Elkton in northern Maryland, on Friday morning after police received a 911 call by a man saying a woman and three children were dead.
Cecil County Sheriff Scott Adams says two adults and three children were found dead inside a Maryland home.Sept. 9, 2022.
