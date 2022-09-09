‘They must have been on drugs’: Max Verstappen laments his race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase’s F1 Manager rating

Whether you binge-watched all three seasons of Drive To Survive on Netflix (us too) or you’re a longstanding fan of the thrill of Formula One, we’ve got some good news for you: McLaren Racing has teamed up with Lego to create the first-ever buildable F1 car.The model was designed at the same time as the all-new 2022 MCL3 car, which is due to be revealed to the general public on Friday (11 February), and it is said to be a replica of what you’ll see on the race circuit this year, but in the same colourways as last year’s car....

CARS ・ 27 MINUTES AGO