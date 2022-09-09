Tommy Preston, Jr., Vice President for Ethics at Boeing South Carolina toured Allen’s campus to see the ongoing construction at the former Good-Samaritan Waverly Hospital. The building, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is being fully restored and expanded. Once completed, the new facility will house the new Boeing Company Center on Civility, U.S. Congressman James E. Clyburn Applied Political Science Program, Levett School of Education, Dickerson-Green Theological School, and a new auditorium that will seat 200 people over three floors. Construction is scheduled to be completed by the end of the year and the building is expected to be open for business beginning January 1, 2023.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 15 HOURS AGO