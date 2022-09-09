Read full article on original website
Benedict College welcomes ACE Fellow Dr. Frankline “Frankie” Augustin
Dr. Roslyn Clark Artis, President, and CEO of Benedict College, announced that Dr. Frankline “Frankie” Augustin, a 2022-2023 American Council on Education (ACE) Fellow, will spend the academic year on the campus of Benedict College as an Academic Fellow. “The Benedict College family welcomes Dr. Frankie Augustin to...
Allen University welcomes Boeing Vice President
Tommy Preston, Jr., Vice President for Ethics at Boeing South Carolina toured Allen’s campus to see the ongoing construction at the former Good-Samaritan Waverly Hospital. The building, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is being fully restored and expanded. Once completed, the new facility will house the new Boeing Company Center on Civility, U.S. Congressman James E. Clyburn Applied Political Science Program, Levett School of Education, Dickerson-Green Theological School, and a new auditorium that will seat 200 people over three floors. Construction is scheduled to be completed by the end of the year and the building is expected to be open for business beginning January 1, 2023.
NORWAY COUNCIL: Referendum again sparks council conflict
The Town of Norway held a meeting via Facebook Live on Sept. 12 during which Mayor Tracie Clemons hindered the discussion related to a referendum that would move the town from district council members to at-large council members. Clemons canceled two council members' vote during the last meeting in August,...
