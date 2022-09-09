Read full article on original website
Norway has overtaken Russia as Europe's biggest supplier of natural gas - and vowed to keep output high as the energy crisis worsens: report
Norway now supplies Europe with more natural gas than Russia does after Moscow cut flows, per Reuters. Its gas production is set to rise 8% this year, on track for a record, as Europe shuns Russian imports. "I expect that we can maintain the production levels we are at now...
Greece warns another European war could be on the horizon as Turkey hints at the possibility of an invasion
"When the time comes, we can come suddenly one night," Erdogan said on Tuesday when addressing tensions with Greece.
‘Deep roots in racist organisations’: Sweden’s PM Magdalena Andersson on the far-right threat in the election
Sweden’s Social Democratic prime minister, Magdalena Andersson, has said the country is at a pivotal moment as it prepares for its most critical election in years, in which rightwing populists with neo-Nazi roots are likely to become the second biggest party. Andersson, who took over from Stefan Löfven in...
France, India say they share concerns over China’s rise
NEW DELHI (AP) — The French foreign minister said Wednesday that the war in Ukraine will not overshadow France’s commitments to the Indo-Pacific region, where India and its allies view China’s rising influence with suspicion. Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna and her Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar discussed the...
‘Each passing day life is becoming unbearable’: How Putin’s war in Ukraine is wreaking economic havoc from Pakistan to Sri Lanka and destabilizing governments worldwide
Chinthamba Gama, who runs a small business in the African country of Malawi that is involved in fish farming, raising livestock, and growing crops like maize, chilies, and beans, is more than ready for Russia’s war on Ukraine to end. “I hope that by the grace of God, something will happen,” he told Fortune.
Russia is weighing a plan to buy $70 billion in China's yuan and other 'friendly' currencies to weaken the ruble: report
Russia is considering a plan to buy up to $70 billion in 'friendly' foreign currency, Bloomberg reported. Buying China's yuan and other currencies could slow the ruble's sharp rise, central bankers hope. Moscow is rethinking its FX strategy after sanctions froze half its $640 billion in foreign reserves. Russia is...
Future of Georgia, Ukraine, Moldova, W.Balkans lies in EU, chief says
STRASBOURG, France, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The European Union is not complete without Ukraine, Moldova, Georgia and Western Balkan countries, the head of the 27-nation bloc's executive said in an annual policy speech on Wednesday.
China’s New Ambassador Warns US Has ‘Gone Too Far’ Over Taiwan
In a private residential dining room in Washington’s tony Kalorama neighborhood, China’s newish ambassador to Washington warned the United States against sending warships through the Taiwan Strait, and against further military or political activities that, he said, were designed to embolden separatists and weaken the One China policy that governs Washington’s tenuous relationship with Beijing.
Explainer-The G7's Price Cap On Russian Oil Begins To Take Shape
The Group of Seven countries is working to cap the price of Russian oil in an attempt to limit Moscow's ability to fund its invasion of Ukraine, a plan analysts say could work in the long term but might boost oil prices in coming months. Officials in G7 countries, including...
‘Biden would never ride a bus’: UK and US play down strict rules for Queen’s funeral
Liz Truss’s spokesperson says ‘arrangements will vary’ as more foreign dignitaries confirm attendance
Europeans doubt Iran's intentions in nuclear talks sparking Tehran's ire
PARIS/VIENNA, Sept 10 (Reuters) - France, Britain and Germany on Saturday said they had "serious doubts" about Iran's intentions to revive a nuclear deal, comments that were rejected by Tehran and called "very untimely" by Moscow.
Turkish warship docks in Israel as bilateral ties warm
HAIFA, Israel, Sept 4 (Reuters) - A Turkish warship has docked in Israel for the first such visit in more than a decade as relations between the U.S. allies improve following fierce feuding over the Palestinian cause.
Geopolitical Wrangling Leaves European Gas Market Whiplashed
Months of geopolitical wrangling have left the European gas market whiplashed, with volatile prices stemming from lack of supply, potential market intervention, and wider uncertainty. That’s what Rystad Energy Senior Analyst Zongqiang Luo said in a market note sent to Rigzone this week, adding that, in the view of most...
Rationing is coming: Europe could introduce mandatory limits on electricity use as its standoff with Russia intensifies
The European Commission is proposing a cut to how much power households can use during peak hours, Bloomberg reports. It's one step toward rationing.
France must reconsider ban on IS members' return
France has been ordered to re-examine the repatriation requests of two French women accused of travelling to Syria to join the so-called Islamic State group. France has long refused to allow IS members to return on security grounds. But the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) said the women had...
The U.N. Tells the E.U. That Green Energy Goals Are Worth Freezing to Death Over
A United Nations (U.N.) commissioner said this week that the long-term climate crisis is more important than Europe's immediate energy needs. As part of ongoing efforts to mitigate the effects of climate change, the European Union (E.U.) adopted plans intended to lower the continent's reliance on carbon-producing energy. "The fossil fuel economy has reached its limits," Ursula von der Leyen, the head of the E.U.'s executive body, declared last year.
Huawei founder sparks alarm in China with warning of ‘painful’ next decade
The founder of Huawei has delivered a stark warning for the tech company’s future, sparking alarm with the frankness of his assessment and what it signals for smaller businesses amid China’s economic troubles and a global downturn. In a leaked internal memo, Ren Zhengfei told Huawei staff “the...
Putin's Threat Proves Futile As EU Pushes Ahead With Russian Gas Price-Cap Plan, Risking Winter Of Discontent
The European Union pushed ahead with its plan to introduce a price cap on Russian gas despite President Vladimir Putin threatening to cut off all energy supplies to the EU, stoking fears of winter fuel shortages in Europe. What Happened: "We will propose a price cap on Russian gas... We...
Germany, EU race to fix energy crisis
BERLIN/FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Germany will step up lending to energy firms at risk of being crushed by soaring gas prices, it said Tuesday, as Europe readied proposals to help households and industry cope with an energy crisis. The European Commission will on Wednesday announce targets to cut electricity consumption and a...
Germany and Japan pledge not to conduct destructive anti-satellite tests
Germany and Japan have pledged not to conduct destructive anti-satellite tests following Russia's irresponsible destruction of a satellite in November 2021 that created a massive cloud of space debris.
