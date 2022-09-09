ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
France, India say they share concerns over China’s rise

NEW DELHI (AP) — The French foreign minister said Wednesday that the war in Ukraine will not overshadow France’s commitments to the Indo-Pacific region, where India and its allies view China’s rising influence with suspicion. Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna and her Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar discussed the...
Liz Truss
Vladimir Putin
‘Each passing day life is becoming unbearable’: How Putin’s war in Ukraine is wreaking economic havoc from Pakistan to Sri Lanka and destabilizing governments worldwide

Chinthamba Gama, who runs a small business in the African country of Malawi that is involved in fish farming, raising livestock, and growing crops like maize, chilies, and beans, is more than ready for Russia’s war on Ukraine to end. “I hope that by the grace of God, something will happen,” he told Fortune.
China’s New Ambassador Warns US Has ‘Gone Too Far’ Over Taiwan

In a private residential dining room in Washington’s tony Kalorama neighborhood, China’s newish ambassador to Washington warned the United States against sending warships through the Taiwan Strait, and against further military or political activities that, he said, were designed to embolden separatists and weaken the One China policy that governs Washington’s tenuous relationship with Beijing.
Explainer-The G7's Price Cap On Russian Oil Begins To Take Shape

The Group of Seven countries is working to cap the price of Russian oil in an attempt to limit Moscow's ability to fund its invasion of Ukraine, a plan analysts say could work in the long term but might boost oil prices in coming months. Officials in G7 countries, including...
France
Europe
Germany
Geopolitical Wrangling Leaves European Gas Market Whiplashed

Months of geopolitical wrangling have left the European gas market whiplashed, with volatile prices stemming from lack of supply, potential market intervention, and wider uncertainty. That’s what Rystad Energy Senior Analyst Zongqiang Luo said in a market note sent to Rigzone this week, adding that, in the view of most...
France must reconsider ban on IS members' return

France has been ordered to re-examine the repatriation requests of two French women accused of travelling to Syria to join the so-called Islamic State group. France has long refused to allow IS members to return on security grounds. But the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) said the women had...
The U.N. Tells the E.U. That Green Energy Goals Are Worth Freezing to Death Over

A United Nations (U.N.) commissioner said this week that the long-term climate crisis is more important than Europe's immediate energy needs. As part of ongoing efforts to mitigate the effects of climate change, the European Union (E.U.) adopted plans intended to lower the continent's reliance on carbon-producing energy. "The fossil fuel economy has reached its limits," Ursula von der Leyen, the head of the E.U.'s executive body, declared last year.
Germany, EU race to fix energy crisis

BERLIN/FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Germany will step up lending to energy firms at risk of being crushed by soaring gas prices, it said Tuesday, as Europe readied proposals to help households and industry cope with an energy crisis. The European Commission will on Wednesday announce targets to cut electricity consumption and a...
