thetrek.co
Backpacker Radio #166 | Robbie Balenger, Plant-Based Ultra-Endurance Athlete, on the Colorado Crush: the Colorado Trail, All 58 14ers, and the Leadville Trail Series
In today’s episode of Backpacker Radio presented by The Trek, we are joined by Robbie Balenger. Robbie is a plant-based ultra-endurance athlete, with achievements including a run across the United States and a feat he dubbed the Colorado Crush which involves hiking the 485-mile Colorado Trail, summiting all 58 of Colorado’s 14,000-ft peaks, and running the Leadville Trail Series- the marathon, the-50 mile race, and the 100-mile race…all of this in the span of 63 days! We of course go in-depth about these endurance undertakings, including how he manages his diet, his recovery, the highlights and lowlights from these adventures, the role his crew plays, and much more. You will walk away from this one feeling either very inspired or very lazy- and quite likely both.
thetrek.co
AT Days 132-135: The Roan Highlands Shine!
The AT straddles the state line between Tennessee and North Carolina in a high elevation section with open views. Roan Highlands would be the highlight of the South so far for me! Here’s the detail:. Day 132 – Mountain Harbour Hostel, Route 19E to Overmountain Shelter (9 miles)
