In today’s episode of Backpacker Radio presented by The Trek, we are joined by Robbie Balenger. Robbie is a plant-based ultra-endurance athlete, with achievements including a run across the United States and a feat he dubbed the Colorado Crush which involves hiking the 485-mile Colorado Trail, summiting all 58 of Colorado’s 14,000-ft peaks, and running the Leadville Trail Series- the marathon, the-50 mile race, and the 100-mile race…all of this in the span of 63 days! We of course go in-depth about these endurance undertakings, including how he manages his diet, his recovery, the highlights and lowlights from these adventures, the role his crew plays, and much more. You will walk away from this one feeling either very inspired or very lazy- and quite likely both.

