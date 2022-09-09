Read full article on original website
Related
Social justice organization ready to assist candidates for police oversight commission
If you want to run for the newly created interim Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability to help rebuild public trust in the Chicago Police Department, call Frank Chapman, national executive director of the National Alliance Against Racist & Political Repression. The District Councils will be created in each...
Mayor Prince Announces Next “All In Gary!” Two-Day Cleanup
Mayor Jerome A. Prince recently announced the City of Gary will hold its next All In Gary!, a two-day cleanup project, on Sept. 16th and 17th. “This is our third All In Gary! cleanup project, with volunteers and community groups spreading throughout the City to make a diﬀerence,” Mayor Prince said. “When our residents look out of their front windows, they want to feel good about what they see.”
Chicago Defender
Ellis Lakeview Residents Sue Landlord Over Years of Slum Conditions
Tenants at Ellis Lakeview Apartments have filed a class-action lawsuit against owner Apex Chicago IL LLC and property manager Integra Affordable Management LLC for hazardous living conditions. Hughes Socol Piers Resnick & Dym, Ltd. will be representing the plaintiffs. The lawsuit shows the apartment building in disrepair, with no heat,...
Bob Fioretti announces run for Cook County Board President
Citing the failures of Cook County Board President, Toni Preckwinkle, her dangerous policies on crime, reckless spending, and out-of-control taxes on Cook County residents — former Chicago 2nd Ward Alderman, and veteran attorney, Robert “Bob” W. Fioretti, is formally announcing his candidacy for Cook County Board President in the upcoming general election on November 8, 2022.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Illinois cities not retirement friendly, according to ranking
A new report ranks 182 cities across the country using certain metrics to determine which cities are the best to retire. Illinois placed just two cities on the list. The report uses specific metrics, including affordability, health care, and others, to determine which states are considered the most retirement friendly.
Urban League Gala to honor 1619 Project journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones
Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones will be among several honorees at the Chicago Urban League’s 61st Annual Golden Fellowship dinner. The event will be held November 5 at the Sheraton Grand Chicago Riverwalk, 301 E. North Water St. Education will be in the spotlight as the black-tie gala will...
cityofevanston.org
Harris Appointed 2nd Ward Councilmember
After a public search for the next 2nd Ward city councilmember, including an open application process and community candidate forum, Mayor Daniel Biss has announced his appointment of Krissie Harris to fill the position pending approval from City Council on Monday, September 12. "As a 5th generation Evanstonian, Krissie has...
Gun rights group sues Highland Park
Challenges ban on assault weapons, high-capacity magazines. A gun rights group is challenging the city of Highland Park’s ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines like the ones used in a mass shooting there on July 4. The National Association for Gun Rights, based in Loveland, Colorado, filed the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Back to school means changes in the breakfast and lunch programs
A sign of the nation’s rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic is being felt as students across the nation return to school this fall. O’Bannon Elementary School in Hammond welcomed officials from the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture and Indiana Dept. of Education responsible for the USDA’s school meals programs for a tour Wednesday, August 31.
Lawsuit, overtime, comp payouts propel Chicago employees to highest paid list
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s $216,210 gross salary didn’t make her the top-paid employee in her city in 2021. In fact, 296 employees made more than her last year. But the city of Chicago’s highest-paid employees got to the top through different paths, according to a review of city payroll records over the past three years.
Ex-campaign aide to Will Calloway to run for 5th Ward Alderman
A former campaign aide to activist Will Calloway has announced his intent to run to replace longtime 5th ward Alderman Leslie Hairston. Hairston on August 26 announced that that she will not seek re-election after serving 24 years in a ward that includes South Shore, Hyde Park and Woodlawn. “After...
CLA Expands in Northwest Indiana
CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP), the eighth largest accounting firm in the United States, announced its Schererville, Indiana office has relocated. The new location – Suite 210W, 833 West Lincoln Highway – is one floor down from the firm’s previous Schererville location. CLA’s Schererville office is one of four...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Full program schedule announced for Printers Row Lit Fest, the midwest’s largest literary celebration, September 10 & 11
Pulitzer Prize winner and Poet Laureate Natasha Trethewey joins over 100 authors including national bestsellers Jamie Ford, Marie Myung-OK Lee, and Danyel Smith in a jam-packed weekend of free programming. This year’s festival highlights Chicago stories and offers fun for all ages, with a poetry tent organized by The Poetry...
Pharmacies cancel new COVID booster appointments as they wait for supply
Bivalent boosters to target the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants are now available in Chicago, but a number of local pharmacies have yet to receive the doses. Many Hyde Parkers say they were able to make appointments beginning on Friday, Sept. 2, but that they were later canceled without notice.
Future of Chicago Black Caucus more uncertain than ever
Alderman Leslie Hairston (5th) is retiring after 24 years in office. Carrie Austin (34th) will soon be gone. Michael Scott (24th) gave up his seat for a big job at Cinespace Film Studios. Aldermen Roderick Sawyer (6th) and Sophia King (4th) are giving up their seats to run for Mayor. Aldermen Howard Brookins (21st) and Chris Taliaferro (29th) want to leave the City Council but lost their judicial races in the June 28 Primary. Black aldermen are voting for ordinances that hurt their own wards.
Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. host 65th Labor Day Breakfast
The Xi Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha, Fraternity, Inc. and XLCAPA presented their 65th. Annual Labor Day Breakfast with the theme “Developing Leaders Since 1924.” The event was held at the. Serbian Social Center, 18550 Stoney Island Avenue in Lansing, Illinois. The keynote was given by Speaker.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CWCMC Presents “Sweet Freedom Suite”
Chicago West Community Music Center in collaboration with the Joel Hall Dancers present “Sweet Freedom Suite,” a dance suite in four movements, on September 11 at 3 p.m. at the Garfield Park Conservatory, 300 N. Central Park Ave. in Chicago. The suite, which is an open rehearsal, celebrates...
National A. Philip Randolph Pullman Porter Museum commemorates Labor Day
The National A. Philip Randolph Pullman Porter Museum will celebrate Labor Day Weekend with the 6th installment of “The Urban Renaissance Event Series” which pays tribute to and re-creates the energy of the Harlem and Chicago Renaissance Periods through music, art, literature, and film. The lineup of activities...
New laws developed pertain to Gary police behavior
The calendar for the Gary Common Council always grows during budget season – September and October. Now, the council may have to work overtime to handle 17 public safety ordinances that came from the mayor’s office and also demand immediate attention. When Mayor Jerome Prince announced in April...
Gary Community School Corporation to Hire School Resource Officers
In light of violent events taking place in schools across America, many districts are taking proactive measures by hiring additional safety personnel such as School Resource Officers (SRO). The Gary Community School Corporation is one such district that is making the investment with a goal of adding a layer of protection for students, staff and visitors who frequent school buildings.
The Crusader Newspaper
Chicago, IL
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
839K+
Views
ABOUT
Over the last eight decades the Crusader has distinguished itself as the most comprehensive recorder of Black life: employment, equal rights, social justice and more for the City of Chicago.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1