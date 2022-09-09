ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 1

Related
The Crusader Newspaper

Mayor Prince Announces Next “All In Gary!” Two-Day Cleanup

Mayor Jerome A. Prince recently announced the City of Gary will hold its next All In Gary!, a two-day cleanup project, on Sept. 16th and 17th. “This is our third All In Gary! cleanup project, with volunteers and community groups spreading throughout the City to make a diﬀerence,” Mayor Prince said. “When our residents look out of their front windows, they want to feel good about what they see.”
GARY, IN
Chicago Defender

Ellis Lakeview Residents Sue Landlord Over Years of Slum Conditions

Tenants at Ellis Lakeview Apartments have filed a class-action lawsuit against owner Apex Chicago IL LLC and property manager Integra Affordable Management LLC for hazardous living conditions. Hughes Socol Piers Resnick & Dym, Ltd. will be representing the plaintiffs. The lawsuit shows the apartment building in disrepair, with no heat,...
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Bob Fioretti announces run for Cook County Board President

Citing the failures of Cook County Board President, Toni Preckwinkle, her dangerous policies on crime, reckless spending, and out-of-control taxes on Cook County residents — former Chicago 2nd Ward Alderman, and veteran attorney, Robert “Bob” W. Fioretti, is formally announcing his candidacy for Cook County Board President in the upcoming general election on November 8, 2022.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
cityofevanston.org

Harris Appointed 2nd Ward Councilmember

After a public search for the next 2nd Ward city councilmember, including an open application process and community candidate forum, Mayor Daniel Biss has announced his appointment of Krissie Harris to fill the position pending approval from City Council on Monday, September 12. "As a 5th generation Evanstonian, Krissie has...
EVANSTON, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Gun rights group sues Highland Park

Challenges ban on assault weapons, high-capacity magazines. A gun rights group is challenging the city of Highland Park’s ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines like the ones used in a mass shooting there on July 4. The National Association for Gun Rights, based in Loveland, Colorado, filed the...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lori Lightfoot
The Crusader Newspaper

CLA Expands in Northwest Indiana

CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP), the eighth largest accounting firm in the United States, announced its Schererville, Indiana office has relocated. The new location – Suite 210W, 833 West Lincoln Highway – is one floor down from the firm’s previous Schererville location. CLA’s Schererville office is one of four...
SCHERERVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Labor Day Weekend#Chrysler Building#Catalyst Realty#Department Of B
The Crusader Newspaper

Full program schedule announced for Printers Row Lit Fest, the midwest’s largest literary celebration, September 10 & 11

Pulitzer Prize winner and Poet Laureate Natasha Trethewey joins over 100 authors including national bestsellers Jamie Ford, Marie Myung-OK Lee, and Danyel Smith in a jam-packed weekend of free programming. This year’s festival highlights Chicago stories and offers fun for all ages, with a poetry tent organized by The Poetry...
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Future of Chicago Black Caucus more uncertain than ever

Alderman Leslie Hairston (5th) is retiring after 24 years in office. Carrie Austin (34th) will soon be gone. Michael Scott (24th) gave up his seat for a big job at Cinespace Film Studios. Aldermen Roderick Sawyer (6th) and Sophia King (4th) are giving up their seats to run for Mayor. Aldermen Howard Brookins (21st) and Chris Taliaferro (29th) want to leave the City Council but lost their judicial races in the June 28 Primary. Black aldermen are voting for ordinances that hurt their own wards.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Crusader Newspaper

CWCMC Presents “Sweet Freedom Suite”

Chicago West Community Music Center in collaboration with the Joel Hall Dancers present “Sweet Freedom Suite,” a dance suite in four movements, on September 11 at 3 p.m. at the Garfield Park Conservatory, 300 N. Central Park Ave. in Chicago. The suite, which is an open rehearsal, celebrates...
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

New laws developed pertain to Gary police behavior

The calendar for the Gary Common Council always grows during budget season – September and October. Now, the council may have to work overtime to handle 17 public safety ordinances that came from the mayor’s office and also demand immediate attention. When Mayor Jerome Prince announced in April...
GARY, IN
The Crusader Newspaper

Gary Community School Corporation to Hire School Resource Officers

In light of violent events taking place in schools across America, many districts are taking proactive measures by hiring additional safety personnel such as School Resource Officers (SRO). The Gary Community School Corporation is one such district that is making the investment with a goal of adding a layer of protection for students, staff and visitors who frequent school buildings.
GARY, IN
The Crusader Newspaper

The Crusader Newspaper

Chicago, IL
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
839K+
Views
ABOUT

Over the last eight decades the Crusader has distinguished itself as the most comprehensive recorder of Black life: employment, equal rights, social justice and more for the City of Chicago.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy