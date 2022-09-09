Read full article on original website
Missouri 8-Player No. 2 Worth County set for undefeated showdown with Albany
(Grant City) -- Missouri Class 8-Player No. 2 Worth County has picked up right where they left off from their state runner-up season a year ago. The Tigers (3-0) have rolled to dominant wins over South Holt, St. Joseph Christian and Bishop LeBlond in their first three contests. “(The kids)...
Edith Louise Bailey, 91, Rock Port, Missouri
Service:, Private Family Graveside Service and Inurnment. Memorials: Edith Bailey Memorial Fund.
Leo Ray Brinson, 82, of Barnard, MO
Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, September 15, 2022. Notes:Leo passed away on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at the hospital in St. Joseph, MO. www.bramfuneralhome.com.
Dorris White, 87, of New Market, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Dorris passed away Sunday, September 11, 2022 at her home in New Market. Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/
Philip E. Holmes, 74, of Clarinda, Iowa
Memorials:Directed to the family for the American Legion and Page County Veterans Affairs. Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Inurnment:Clarinda Cemetery with military honors American Legion Post #98. Notes:Phillip passed away on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at Clarinda Regional in Clarinda. Remembrances and condolences may be...
Former Red Oak star Athen named NSAA Attacker of the Week
(KMAland) -- Former Red Oak star and Bellevue senior Sierra Athen was named the North Star Athletic Association's Attacker of the Week on Monday. Athen recorded a double-double in all four matches last week, helping No. 12 Bellevue to a 3-1 record at the Aquinas Invitational. Athen totaled 53 kills...
Red Oak seeking first 4-0 start in 51 years
(Red Oak) -- The Red Oak football team has a chance to do something it hasn't done since 1971. The Tigers have already accomplished something they hadn't done in 15 years -- a 3-0 start thanks to wins over Riverside, West Central Valley and Nodaway Valley. Red Oak's fast start...
KMAland Boys XC (9/12): Mound City's Zembles, Glenwood boys run well
(KMAland) -- A great day for Glenwood at Ballard, a title for Mound City’s Keaton Zembles, a runner-up for Vincent Carcamo of CD and more from Monday in KMAland Boys XC. Paul Fish Invitational (at Red Oak) Clarinda’s Treyton Schaapherder and the Riverside boys claimed championships in Red Oak...
Shenandoah man booked for attempted burglary
(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah man is in custody following his arrest over the weekend. The Shenandoah Police Department says 41-year-old Eric Steve Koehler was arrested around 8 a.m. Saturday for attempted burglary of a motor vehicle -- a serious misdemeanor -- and public intoxication -- a simple misdemeanor. Authorities say Koehler's arrest comes after officers were called to the 500 block of West Valley in Shenandoah for an individual attempting to get into a parked vehicle.
Music boosters can cages relocating
(Shenandoah) -- Contributors to a major Shenandoah School District fundraiser have a new location to drop off cans. Officials with the Shenandoah Music Boosters announce a shift in the organization's can cages to the Shen's Cans Redemption Center at 1872 A Avenue north of the community. Music Boosters President Julie Murren tells KMA News the increasing amount of materials contributed forced the group to move the cages from the Hy-Vee and Fareway parking lots.
Constantly-improving Maryville ready for MEC showdown with St. Pius X
(Maryville) -- Maryville has a big Midland Empire Conference showdown ahead of them on Friday night. The good news is that the Spoofhounds (2-1 overall, 1-0 MEC) are seeing impressive progression week to week. “We talk about it in our culture a lot,” Coach Matt Webb told KMA Sports. “Championship...
Shen council seeks Community Catalyst grant
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah officials are seeking a new tool for renovating certain properties in the community. At its regular meeting Tuesday night, the Shenandoah City Council authorized City Clerk Karla Gray to publish requests for proposals for the Iowa Economic Development Authority's Community Catalyst Grant program. Up to $100,000 is available to property owners seeking "redevelopment, rehabilitation or deconstruction of underutilized buildings, and stimulate growth or reinvestment in the community." Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen attended a meeting in Clarinda Tuesday outlining the program. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, McQueen says the program targets revamping downtown business districts.
Des Moines man booked on drug charge in Red Oak
(Red Oak) -- A Des Moines man was arrested in Red Oak early Wednesday morning. The Red Oak Police Department says 25-year-old Ali Rasheed Muhammad was arrested around 1:10 a.m. for possession of a controlled substance, marijuana 1st offense -- a serious misdemeanor. Authorities say Muhammad's arrest comes after officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of U.S. Highway 34 and Highway 48. Police say Muhammad was also cited for not having a valid drivers license and a registration violation.
Shenandoah woman booked for OWI
(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah woman was booked for drunk driving charges Monday night. The Shenandoah Police Department says 36-year-old Mary Helen Hughes was arrested around 10 p.m. for operating while intoxicated 3rd offense -- a class D felony. Authorities say the arrest comes after an investigation at the scene of a traffic stop conducted by officers in the 1300 block of West Nisha Road.
Defense leading Syracuse in surprise turnaround, C1 No. 7 Adams Central up next
(Syracuse) -- The Syracuse football team's turnaround has been a feel-good story in the 2022 football season. The Rockets are 3-0 with wins over Louisville, Concordia and David City after an 0-9 campaign last season. The Rockets' three wins matches their total from the last two seasons. Their 3-0 start...
Clarinda parents express frustrations, concerns regarding harassment incident
(Clarinda) -- Clarinda parents and residents expressed frustrations and concerns over the handling of a school hazing and harassment incident. Shortly following the Clarinda School Board's regular meeting Wednesday night, several parents of students within the district stated what they view as a lack of sufficient punishment following an internal investigation into an incident at the Clarinda High School. According to Police Chief Keith Brothers, whose agency assisted in the investigation in late August, allegations suggest two students were forcing a student to perform pushups in a shower facility. Allegations were also made that the victim, a young man, was urinated on as part of the harassment. Following adjournment, Eric Gross, whose child is a freshman in high school, says he believes more needs to be communicated with parents in regards to 7-12 Principal Luke Cox's investigation and what the district heard from their respective students in their statements to the district.
Stanton-Essex looks for continued growth following 2-1 start
(Essex) -- The Stanton-Essex football team is continuing to come together as a squad through the first three weeks of the season. The Vikings are 2-1 after their first two weeks, including their latest triumph -- a 34-24 win over East Union Friday. "The resiliency and the ability to overcome...
Clarinda wastewater plant project nearing end
(Clarinda) – Construction on a new wastewater treatment facility in Clarinda is nearly complete. Meeting in regular session Wednesday evening, the Clarinda City Council approved a pay request to Building Crafts, Inc. – the project’s general contractor – for just over $244,000. City Manager Gary McClarnon says the new plant has been up and running and the contractor is finishing up some last-minute items.
Fremont County Sheriff's Impound Auction
Auctioneer:Fremont County Sheriff, Kevin AistropeDate:Thursday, September 29, 2022Time:5:30 …
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Report
(Red Oak) The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reports two arrests over the weekend. Deputies arrested 23-year-old Athea Hamilton of Red Oak on Sunday in the 300 block of E. Elm Street. Deputies transported Hamilton to the Montgomery County Jail and charged her with 5th – degree theft in connection with an accident on August 26 in the 2400 block of North Broadway Street. Authorities held Athea on a $300.00 bond.
