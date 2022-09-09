ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockland County, NY

New York declares state of emergency over polio

By Rachel Sharp
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cZLff_0hoqvPoS00

New York officials have declared a state of emergency over polio as the virus was detected in wastewater samples in a fourth county – just two months after the state confirmed the first case on US soil in close to a decade.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Friday that she had issued a month-long disaster declaration for the state in an attempt to bolster vaccination rates against the virus.

The move came just hours after officials in Nassau County confirmed that they had detected positive traces of the poliovirus in its sewage samples. This is now the fourth county where the paralysing virus has been found, joining Rockland, Orange and Sullivan counties as well as New York City – and bolstering concerns that it is spreading across the Empire State.

The state first began investigating the possible presence of polio in wastewater when an unvaccinated adult male contracted the virus back in July and became paraylsed.

The man, from Rockland County, had not travelled internationally during the incubation period, leading officials to the conclusion that he had contracted it on American soil. It’s the first known case of the virus in the US in almost a decade.

So far, the man remains the only confirmed human case of polio in New York.

However, testing has revealed the virus was circulating in the community as far back as April and are urging any unvaccinated residents to take the shot.

Under the emergency order, the governor will be able to boost vaccination efforts across the state, including expanding rollout to include pharmacists, midwives and EMS workers. Healthcare providers will also be required to pass vaccine data to the state.

State Health Commissioner Mary Bassett urged unvaccinated residents to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MkbH0_0hoqvPoS00

“The polio in New York today is an imminent threat to all adults and children who are unvaccinated or not up to date with their polio immunizations,” she said in a statement. “On polio, we simply cannot roll the dice. If you or your child are unvaccinated or not up to date with vaccinations, the risk of paralytic disease is real.”

With the poliovirus detected in sewage samples from New York City and four counties, officials warned that unvaccinated residents in those areas are at the highest risk.

Polio was declared eliminated in the US back in 1979, following a widespread effort to vaccinate the population against the virus.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ihiHY_0hoqvPoS00

But, vaccination rates have fallen in recent years, in part driven by the Covid-19 pandemic and vaccine scepticism, the governor’s office said in its announcement.

Now, less than eight in 10 children aged under two in New York state have received the polio vaccine, state figures show.

In several counties, the vaccination rate is even lower, with just 60 percent of residents vaccinated in Rockland County and 58 percent in Orange County.

The emergency declaration will remain in place for a month through to 9 October.

Comments / 6

Related
Hudson Valley Post

Mosquito With Paralyzing Virus Infects Hudson Valley, NY Resident

Mosquitos with a potentially paralyzing virus have infected New Yorkers in at least five counties, including the Hudson Valley. On Friday, the Westchester County Department of Health learned of the first human case of West Nile Virus in Westchester County this year. Westchester County, New York Resident Tests Positive For...
CBS News

Man who pinned D.C. police officer in door frame during Jan. 6 riot convicted of 7 felonies

A man who was seen crushing a Metropolitan Police Department officer in a door frame during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot has been convicted of nine offenses, seven of them felonies, the Justice Department said Tuesday. Patrick McCaughey III, 25, of Ridgefield, Connecticut, and two others were convicted on multiple charges in a bench trial by U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden, an appointee of former President Trump.
PENSACOLA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nassau County, NY
Health
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
Nassau County, NY
Government
Rockland County, NY
Health
County
Rockland County, NY
Nassau County, NY
COVID-19 Vaccines
Rockland County, NY
Government
County
Nassau County, NY
Daily News

NYPD Commissioner Sewell still lives on Long Island with no immediate plans to move to NYC

NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell still lives on Long Island, the Daily News has learned, with no immediate plans to move to the city, and that’s OK with Mayor Adams. Barring a waiver, the police commissioner normally has about 90 days to move into the five boroughs, as prior top cops Dermot Shea and James O’Neill did. But because of a COVID-19 executive order from March 2020 signed by former ...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Travel Maven

The Best Small Town in New York for a Weekend Getaway

New York is filled with so many charming towns and cities. With so many great places to choose from, making a decision on where to go can be hard. However, if you're searching for an old-fashioned small town vibe complete with friendly people and plenty to see and do, look no further than the town of Beacon.
BEACON, NY
thelakewoodscoop.com

New Jersey Opts in To Ban Gas-Powered Vehicles

Seventeen states will now follow California’s rigid vehicle emission requirements instead of the federal standards. That means they’re considering a total ban on gas-powered vehicles and New Jersey is one of them. As of June 2022, there are 80,583 electric vehicles registered in New Jersey. This number includes...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of Emergency#Linus Polio#General Health#Rockland#American
96.1 The Breeze

Be Ready For Speed Limit Changes Across New York State

School is back in session in cities across New York State. From Buffalo to Albany, there are buses rolling and kids walking or riding bikes to their schools. It drives me nuts when I see people driving fast through a school zone. I have little kids going back-to-school this year as well and I never understood why people needed to go so fast near a school. Honestly, an extra 10 seconds is not going to throw off your day that much.
BUFFALO, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Resorts World Hudson Valley casino slated to open later this fall

TOWN OF NEWBURGH – Construction continues on the 90,000 square foot Resorts World Hudson Valley casino in the Newburgh Mall on Route 300 in the Town of Newburgh. The facility will be geared toward a local and regional clientele, Meghan Taylor, the company’s vice president for government affairs, told Mid-Hudson News.
New Jersey 101.5

This was named the best place for breakfast in NJ

Breakfast food! What's better than sitting down at a casual, cozy restaurant and enjoying a fluffy stack of pancakes, crispy bacon, eggs and hot coffee?. There are undoubtedly SO many amazing breakfast spots in New Jersey, what with all of our diners! Breakfast food is kind of one New Jersey's specialties. Personally, I wouldn't want the task of having to name the absolute best breakfast spot in the whole state. There are too many good ones!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
Daily News

Brooklyn father, 28, shot dead, second slaying in East New York in four hours

A 28-year-old father shot dead in Brooklyn was the second man killed in East New York in four hours, police said Thursday. Shaimel Kyser was shot in the chest at about 11:15 p.m. Wednesday in front of a home on Sheffield Ave. near Hegeman Ave. He died at the scene. He was the father to a 10-year-old girl who had just finished up her first day of school hours before Kyser was killed, his ...
BROOKLYN, NY
kgoradio.com

Mysterious Billboards Warn Californians ‘Don’t Move To Texas’

As residents continue to leave California in droves, a number of mysterious new billboards have turned up in the state that warn people against moving to Texas. The billboards, which have appeared in Los Angeles and San Francisco, feature a hooded figure alongside the following message: “The Texas Miracle died in Uvalde. Don’t move to Texas.”
The Independent

The Independent

842K+
Followers
268K+
Post
399M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy