Which members of the royal family will have their title changed?

Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8 and following her death, her eldest son Charles has now become King.

Now that the longest-reigning monarch has died, this has caused the line of succession in the royal family to change, which means that members of the family will now have different titles.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Here are the different title changes as a result of the Queen's death:

From Prince Charles to King Charles III

As the eldest child of the Queen, Prince Charles who is heir to the throne is now King Charles III and he became the monarch when the Queen passed away.

It has been confirmed by Buckingham Palace that his regnal name will be King Charles III, despite speculation he was considering King George VII.

The 73-year-old is the oldest King to assume the throne, (before him it was William IV who was the oldest when he became King at the age of 64 back in 1830) and also is the oldest and longest-serving heir in British history.

As a result of becoming King Charles III, he is also now the Defender of the Faith and Supreme Governor of the C hurch of England.

“It always seems to me that while at the same time being Defender of the Faith you can also be protector of faiths," Charles has said about the title in 2015.

The Duchy of Lancaster is the private estate of the British sovereign and plays a major role in the monarch's income which King Charles III inherited from the Queen as well as the custom title of the Duke of Lancaster.

Camilla - Queen Consort

Ahead of Camilla 's nuptials to Charles in 2005, it was thought Camilla would have taken up the brand-new title of Princess Consort.

However, the Queen made it clear during her Platinum Jubilee celebrations, her wish for Camilla to become the Queen Consort and in an open letter back in February 2022, she wrote:

"And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service."

Camilla is Queen Consort like the Queen Mother was and cannot be Queen Regnant because she does not rule in her own right, like Elizabeth II did.

As Queen Consort, Camila will be referred to as Her Majesty instead of Her Royal Highness.





Prince William - Princes of Wales

Prince William is the eldest child of King Charles III and was known as the Duke of Cambridge.

But since the Queen's passing, the heir to the throne will now be known as the Prince of Wales, taking on a title his father previously held.

Consequently, William is thought to inherit the Duchy of Cornwall - a 150,000-acre estate which has an annual income of £20m.

Alongside this he also has new Scottish titles: Duke of Rothesay, Earl of Carrick, Baron of Renfrew, Lord of the Isles and Prince and Great Steward of Scotland.

The Prince of Wales title was not automatically passed down to William but Charles decided to hand this title to his son.







Catherine Middleton - Princess of Wales

When Kate Middleton married Prince William in 2011, she also became the Duchess of Cambridge, and like her husband, her title has now changed following the Queen's passing.

She will now be known as the Princess of Wales and is also the Duchess of Rothesay in Scotland, inheriting the title previously held by Camilla.

The Princess of Wales was last given to the late Princess Diana .

George, Charlotte, and Louis



The children of Prince William and Kate Middleton - George , Charlotte , and Louis will also be styled like their parents and will be known as Prince George of Cornwall and Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cornwall and Cambridge, and Prince Louis of Cornwall and Cambridge.

If Charles gives William the Prince of Wales title, the children would be "of Wales."

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 's title of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has not changed due to the Queen's passing, and they no longer use HRH titles after they stopped their royal duties back in 2020.





Archie & Lilibet

The children of Prince Harry (who is fifth in line to the throne) and Meghan Markle, Archie and Lilibet "Lili" Mountbatten Windsor are now technically a prince and princess.

So their names would be HRH Prince Archie of Sussex and HRH Princess Lili of Sussex.

Previously, the children were too far down the line of succession for these titles but now they are a son (and daughter) of a son of a sovereign, they both can be HRH and be a prince and princess according to the rules set out by King George V in 1917.

However, if Charles wanted to curb the number of royals and change Archie and Lili's right to be a prince and princess, he would have to issue a Letters Patent to amend this.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.