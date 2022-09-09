Read full article on original website
BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK
The ultimate guide to brunching in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
The three best new restaurants to try in Baltimore during Restaurant WeekKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Baltimore's best cocktail barsKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Five must-try, authentic African restaurants in the BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try sushi restaurants in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try happy hour spots in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 Coffee Shops in Baltimore Not to Miss - from Roasters to Matcha LattesTheBoutiqueAdventurerBaltimore, MD
Top bars to visit in Fells PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places for Italian food in Little ItalyKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 highest-ranking places to eat in AnnapolisKaleah McilwainAnnapolis, MD
BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO
Top five fun things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
7 free things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places to go crabbing in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best comedy shows in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Go-to places for live music in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 things to do in Locust PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Related
Russell Wilson 'Livid' at Pete Carroll: Broncos at Seahawks Trade Review
The Broncos will kick off their regular season against the Seahawks, and Wilson will be chasing his first-ever MVP trophy.
Colin Kaepernick Mentioned For Cowboys: NFL World Reacts
The Dallas Cowboys are in need of some help at the quarterback position following Dak Prescott's injury. Probably not, though a Monday morning report suggests there could be mutual interest between the free agent quarterback and the NFC East franchise. "I’m hearing from a credible source that Colin Kaepernick could...
Richard Sherman Trolls Wilson, Broncos About Fumbles, Loss
Sherman added to a night full of nostalgia by evoking memories of Seattle’s heartbreaking loss in Super Bowl XLIX.
There's 1 Quarterback Trade Mentioned Most For Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys look to be in big trouble for the next couple of months. Starting quarterback Dak Prescott is set to have surgery on his right thumb after suffering an injury to it during Sunday night's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That means Cooper Rush is next in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Von Miller Calls Out Leonard Fournette’s Block on Micah Parsons
The Dallas star wasn’t happy with the play either.
Joe Burrow explains why he sat at locker for so long after loss
Joe Burrow seemed like he took his team’s Sunday loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers particularly hard, but the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback says the way he reacted was nothing out of the ordinary for him. The Steelers beat the Bengals 23-20 in an overtime thriller. After the game, Burrow was...
Dallas Cowboys Fans Throw Trash At Dak Prescott As He Exited The Stadium After Brutal Performance Against Tampa Bay
It looks like it’s gonna be another brutal year in Cowboys country. Last night, the Dallas Cowboys put on a horrific display of football against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, particularly offensively. The Cowboys offense was only able to amass three points, and quarterback Dak Prescott looked completely out of...
Yardbarker
Watch: Von Miller Explains Why Lamar Jackson Deserves Max Contract From Ravens
Von Miller discusses Lamar Jackson's contract situation with the Ravens in a sit down interview with Calais Campbell in the debut episode of his new live Bleacher Report show The VONcast. Comment below how much you think Lamar should get in his next contract.
IN THIS ARTICLE
RGIII Has Interest In The Cowboys: NFL World Reacts
RGIII suited up against the Cowboys twice a year for three seasons during his time in Washington, but now it looks like the former Rookie of the Year would like to suit up for them. After Dak Prescott went down with a hand injury, Dallas was forced to turn to...
Jimmy G to Big D? No Dak Prescott; Cowboys Should Make Trade Call on QB Garoppolo
The Dallas Cowboys will now have to go the next six to eight weeks without Dak Prescott at quarterback.
Michael Irvin Responds to Colin Kaepernick, Cowboys Suggestion
Dallas might be on the lookout for a new quarterback after Dak Prescott suffered a significant hand injury in Sunday’s loss to the Buccaneers.
Sorry Aaron Rodgers, But Lamar Jackson Could Become The Highest Paid Quarterback In The NFL
The Baltimore Ravens offer Lamar Jackson a five-year extension worth more than $250 million with $133 million guaranteed at signing. The contract would last through the 2027 season, enabling Jackson to earn just under $274 million in six years. Former Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson signed with the Baltimore Ravens...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pete Carroll shares his reaction to Broncos’ surprising decision
Pete Carroll was just as surprised as everyone else at the Denver Broncos’ decision at the end of “Monday Night Football.”. Carroll’s Seattle Seahawks beat the Broncos 17-16 on Monday after Denver missed a 64-yard field goal with just under 20 seconds left. The Broncos had a 4th-and-5 with around a minute left and let the clock go down to 20 seconds before taking a timeout.
Ravens look for LT help with top two out
Baltimore Ravens left tackle Ja’Wuan James tore his Achilles in Sunday’s win over the New York Jets, and there is
New report gives update on Tom Brady, Gisele relationship
A new report published on Monday provided an update on the relationship between Tom Brady and Gisele. Brady’s personal life has been a topic of serious speculation ever since the Tampa Bay quarterback took an 11-day absence from training camp for “personal reasons.” Brady recently responded to a funny rumor about his absence. But the less-humorous belief is that Brady needed some personal time to manage his relationship with his wife and family.
Broncos DE Dre'Mont Jones wishes Drew Lock won Seahawks QB job: 'I wanted to F him up'
After Wilson was traded in March, perhaps the biggest question for head coach Pete Carroll and company was who would replace the nine-time Pro Bowler under center: Drew Lock or Geno Smith? After a lengthy battle for QB1 status, the latter eventually won the starting gig. Broncos fourth-year defensive end...
Cam Newton reveals he heavily considered Virginia Tech because of its school colors
With his exuberant and unique game-day ensembles, Cam Newton has made it clear that looking good means a lot to him. His passion for fashion almost resulted in the former Heisman Trophy attending a university not named Florida or Auburn. On an episode of Eli’s Places, Cam Newton revealed to...
With fully guaranteed deal, Ravens QB Lamar Jackson could help ‘pave the way’ for NFL contracts
With Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson declining to talk Wednesday about his suspended contract talks — “I’m focused on the Dolphins now,” he told reporters — his last public comments on the matter this year could, appropriately enough, be about the issue of guaranteed money. After Sunday’s season-opening win over the New York Jets, a reporter asked Jackson whether he’d turned down an offer of a ...
AthlonSports.com
Baltimore Ravens Veteran Suffers Torn ACL, Will Miss Rest Of 2022 Season
The Baltimore Ravens got a Week 1 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday, but it came at a cost. A veteran defensive player has suffered a season-ending injury. That player is 30-year-old cornerback Kyle Fuller. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh told reporters this Monday afternoon that Kyle Fuller...
Saints Add Son of Franchise Legend to Practice Squad
New Orleans adds the son of one of their legendary stars to the practice squad.
Larry Brown Sports
New York City, NY
155K+
Followers
20K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT
Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.https://larrybrownsports.com
Comments / 7