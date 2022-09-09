Read full article on original website
Related
People Cannot Wait For This Restaurant to Open in Hamburg
We're heading into the fall and while the summer is typically busy for restaurants, especially those who have patios, fall is always a popular time to visit restaurants as well. We just love being outside and doing fun activities in the crisp autumn air. There's just something cozy about it.
Historic Grain Elevator Set To Be Torn Down In Buffalo, New York
Back in December 2021 a strong windstorm blew into Buffalo and wreaked havoc all across Western New York. That windstorm caused all sorts of damage to public and private property throughout the region. One historic property in Buffalo that is the biggest victim of the storm is on the verge...
Unique “Magical” Castle Available For Rent In Buffalo, NY
Where do you put family members that are coming into town for a couple of days? If you're looking for something magical, this castle might fit the bill. There are a lot of Bills games coming up this season. If you've got family or friends coming into town just for a couple days, you have to check this place out. It's right here in Buffalo, just minutes from Key Bank Center, Canalside, and downtown. It's just a 20-minute drive to Highmark Stadium too!
Lady A Returning To Buffalo After Rehab?
After a stint in rehab, country music superstar group Lady A has rescheduled their concert in Buffalo, New York. The 'Request Line Tour' was scheduled to make a stop at Shea's Performing Arts Center in September. On August 4, Lady A posted on Facebook that they were going to postpone their concerts due to band member Charles Kelley beginning to get sober.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Historic Perry Projects In Buffalo To Get A New Life And Fresh Start
The Commodore Perry Housing Project near downtown Buffalo will be getting a new lease on life. Buildings at the Perry, which were once filled with life, have been sitting vacant for a couple of years now. The housing projects, which is run by the Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority, is located at 386 Perry Street in Buffalo. The site has been considered a blight in the downtown area. Buffalo Common Councilmember Mitch Nowakowski of the Fillmore District had been very vocal about tearing down the Perry.
Get Ready for Bell Biv DeVoe in Western New York
As summer wraps up in Western New York, one nne of the best Hip Hop & R&B groups of all time is coming to Western New York and they will absoltely help us close out the summer of 2022 in style. Since the late 1980s the Boston-born trio of singers...
Russell Salvatore Looking For Help, Gives Personal Number
Russell Salvatore is looking for your help. Even Russell is running a restaurant that seems to need workers. If you ask anyone in Western New York who owns a restaurant, they will most likely tell you the help is hard to come by lately. Salvatore posted his personal cell phone...
Really Bad Accident Stops Traffic in Buffalo, New York
There is a really bad, scary accident going on in Buffalo right now that will completely stop you on your way to work this morning. Just around 7:45 AM this morning, a 5-car accident happened on the 190 Northbound by the Elm Street and Church Street exits. One of the cars spun out and blocked the two left-hand lanes. Nobody got out of the car and everyone on social media was concerned. Traffic kept weaving between the accident, but because of the traffic, emergency crews couldn't reach the scene for almost 20 minutes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Best Things To Do In Downtown Buffalo That Don’t Involve Drinking
Buffalo, New York is a great city with lots of great things to do. Especially downtown, there are all sorts of great activities to engage in. From nice restaurants and great bars to amazing architecture, lounges, and nightclubs, Buffalo really has a variety of things to do. However, have you...
96.1 The Breeze
Million Dollar Condo Up For Sale In The City Of Buffalo
It is not often when you think of million-dollar homes you think of the city of Buffalo but now there is a chance to own a million-dollar condo in Elmwood Village. Currently listed on Zillow for just over one million dollars is a three-bedroom, three-bathroom condo with over 3500 square feet of living space. The condo has had the original architecture maintained while the condo has been expanded to include two units.
Winners Announced At This Year’s Peach Festival
The 64th annual Peach Festival was held this weekend in Lewiston, New York, which means there are some new members to peach royalty. Shanya Davis held the title of Peach Queen 2021, and she passed the tiara on Sunday night on the “Al Dimino” stage in Academy Park.
This Is The Highest Paying Job In Buffalo, New York
Everyone dreams of making more money to make their lives more comfortable. But which job actually takes home the biggest paycheck in Buffalo, New York?. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Cardiologists are the highest paying profession in Western New York, making an annual mean wage of $346,280, or $166.48 per hour.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Western New York Woman The Latest Massive Lottery Winner
There has to be no better feeling than winning a massive lottery jackpot. You know that you should be set for life when it comes to money and if you play your cards right, your kids and grandkids could also be all set for life when it comes to money.
3 Things I Hope To Find At The Worlds Largest Yard Sale
The Worlds Largest Yard Sale is coming soon to the Fairgrounds in Hamburg and it's honestly one of the best shopping events that happen in Western New York. Hundreds of retail shops, vendors, and businesses come together for a great time to find some pretty good, and unique, items to buy.
5 Superstars Your Kids Can Meet At World’s Largest Yard Sale
This is weekend is perfect for all the deal seekers in Western New York, but this year the World's Largest Sale is going to be a family event. Besides having a chance to shop for great deals from vintage clothing to outdoor signs, and toys, you can bring your kids along to the event and they will have a chance to meet and greet with some of their favorite characters from their favorite TV shows and movies.
A Female Teenage Student Was Stabbed Inside A Buffalo School
A female teenage student was stabbed by another teen at a Buffalo School on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. Buffalo Police are investigating the incident, which happened just after noon. The altercation happened inside a classroom at the Buffalo School of Culinary Arts, located at 75 W Huron Street in Buffalo.
Western New York Excited About Big Money Giveaway
How cool would it be to be able to travel to just about any Buffalo Bills game that you want to? You could fly first class. Stay in the premier hotels and even have luxury sweets in any stadium in the league! The dreams and possibilities are endless if you happen to strike it rich!
A Buffalo Teen Has Been Arraigned In Stabbing Incident Inside School
The female teenager from Buffalo who stabbed another female teen has been arraigned on the charges against her. Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced that the 16-year-old was arraigned on the afternoon of Wednesday, September 14, 2022, before Youth Part Judge Brenda M. Freedman on one count of Assault in the First Degree and one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree. She is being held without bail. The teen is due back in court on Monday, September 19, 2022, at 12:30 pm. D.A. Flynn said,
Here’s When Kamala Harris Arrival Will Halt Traffic in Buffalo
What time is Kamala Harris flying into Buffalo? Where is Vice President Kamala Harris going to be while she is here in Buffalo, New York?. 12:15 PM - Grow Energy Center at the University at Buffalo. 2:00 PM - UB's Center for Performing Arts speech on the Inflation Reduction Act.
Buffalo’s First Average Snowfall is Much Closer Than You Think
The last few days have offered Western New York a small dose of what's to come in the coming weeks. Technically, the official start of fall is just over one week away, but the temperature did not get out of the 60's today and we have likely seen the last of 85-plus degree afternoons. Instead, we will see more cool air filter into the region as we trade in t-shirts and shorts for hoodies and jeans.
96.1 The Breeze
Buffalo NY
28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
96.1 The Breeze is a relaxing blend of music from diverse artists from Air Supply to Ed Sheeran. All of Buffalos relaxing favorites that are a must-listen at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://961thebreeze.com
Comments / 0