Cheektowaga, NY

96.1 The Breeze

Unique “Magical” Castle Available For Rent In Buffalo, NY

Where do you put family members that are coming into town for a couple of days? If you're looking for something magical, this castle might fit the bill. There are a lot of Bills games coming up this season. If you've got family or friends coming into town just for a couple days, you have to check this place out. It's right here in Buffalo, just minutes from Key Bank Center, Canalside, and downtown. It's just a 20-minute drive to Highmark Stadium too!
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Lady A Returning To Buffalo After Rehab?

After a stint in rehab, country music superstar group Lady A has rescheduled their concert in Buffalo, New York. The 'Request Line Tour' was scheduled to make a stop at Shea's Performing Arts Center in September. On August 4, Lady A posted on Facebook that they were going to postpone their concerts due to band member Charles Kelley beginning to get sober.
BUFFALO, NY
Buffalo, NY
Society
City
New York City, NY
City
Cheektowaga, NY
Cheektowaga, NY
Society
City
Brooklyn, NY
Buffalo, NY
Government
City
Buffalo, NY
Cheektowaga, NY
Government
96.1 The Breeze

Historic Perry Projects In Buffalo To Get A New Life And Fresh Start

The Commodore Perry Housing Project near downtown Buffalo will be getting a new lease on life. Buildings at the Perry, which were once filled with life, have been sitting vacant for a couple of years now. The housing projects, which is run by the Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority, is located at 386 Perry Street in Buffalo. The site has been considered a blight in the downtown area. Buffalo Common Councilmember Mitch Nowakowski of the Fillmore District had been very vocal about tearing down the Perry.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Really Bad Accident Stops Traffic in Buffalo, New York

There is a really bad, scary accident going on in Buffalo right now that will completely stop you on your way to work this morning. Just around 7:45 AM this morning, a 5-car accident happened on the 190 Northbound by the Elm Street and Church Street exits. One of the cars spun out and blocked the two left-hand lanes. Nobody got out of the car and everyone on social media was concerned. Traffic kept weaving between the accident, but because of the traffic, emergency crews couldn't reach the scene for almost 20 minutes.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Million Dollar Condo Up For Sale In The City Of Buffalo

It is not often when you think of million-dollar homes you think of the city of Buffalo but now there is a chance to own a million-dollar condo in Elmwood Village. Currently listed on Zillow for just over one million dollars is a three-bedroom, three-bathroom condo with over 3500 square feet of living space. The condo has had the original architecture maintained while the condo has been expanded to include two units.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

This Is The Highest Paying Job In Buffalo, New York

Everyone dreams of making more money to make their lives more comfortable. But which job actually takes home the biggest paycheck in Buffalo, New York?. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Cardiologists are the highest paying profession in Western New York, making an annual mean wage of $346,280, or $166.48 per hour.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

5 Superstars Your Kids Can Meet At World’s Largest Yard Sale

This is weekend is perfect for all the deal seekers in Western New York, but this year the World's Largest Sale is going to be a family event. Besides having a chance to shop for great deals from vintage clothing to outdoor signs, and toys, you can bring your kids along to the event and they will have a chance to meet and greet with some of their favorite characters from their favorite TV shows and movies.
HAMBURG, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Western New York Excited About Big Money Giveaway

How cool would it be to be able to travel to just about any Buffalo Bills game that you want to? You could fly first class. Stay in the premier hotels and even have luxury sweets in any stadium in the league! The dreams and possibilities are endless if you happen to strike it rich!
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

A Buffalo Teen Has Been Arraigned In Stabbing Incident Inside School

The female teenager from Buffalo who stabbed another female teen has been arraigned on the charges against her. Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced that the 16-year-old was arraigned on the afternoon of Wednesday, September 14, 2022, before Youth Part Judge Brenda M. Freedman on one count of Assault in the First Degree and one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree. She is being held without bail. The teen is due back in court on Monday, September 19, 2022, at 12:30 pm. D.A. Flynn said,
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo’s First Average Snowfall is Much Closer Than You Think

The last few days have offered Western New York a small dose of what's to come in the coming weeks. Technically, the official start of fall is just over one week away, but the temperature did not get out of the 60's today and we have likely seen the last of 85-plus degree afternoons. Instead, we will see more cool air filter into the region as we trade in t-shirts and shorts for hoodies and jeans.
BUFFALO, NY
