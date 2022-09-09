Read full article on original website
The Fiesta of Flavors at Arriba TortillaJ.M. LesinskiEast Aurora, NY
4 Towns in New York Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensBuffalo, NY
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in New York StateTravel MavenClarence, NY
Hochul Announces $4 Million for SUNY, CUNY Mental Health StudentsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
The Largest Flea Market in Upstate New York is a Must VisitTravel MavenClarence, NY
People Cannot Wait For This Restaurant to Open in Hamburg
We're heading into the fall and while the summer is typically busy for restaurants, especially those who have patios, fall is always a popular time to visit restaurants as well. We just love being outside and doing fun activities in the crisp autumn air. There's just something cozy about it.
Historic Grain Elevator Set To Be Torn Down In Buffalo, New York
Back in December 2021 a strong windstorm blew into Buffalo and wreaked havoc all across Western New York. That windstorm caused all sorts of damage to public and private property throughout the region. One historic property in Buffalo that is the biggest victim of the storm is on the verge...
Unique “Magical” Castle Available For Rent In Buffalo, NY
Where do you put family members that are coming into town for a couple of days? If you're looking for something magical, this castle might fit the bill. There are a lot of Bills games coming up this season. If you've got family or friends coming into town just for a couple days, you have to check this place out. It's right here in Buffalo, just minutes from Key Bank Center, Canalside, and downtown. It's just a 20-minute drive to Highmark Stadium too!
Why Western New York May Have A Skunk Problem
Have you ever been driving down the 190 when you get hit with an overwhelmingly bad smell coming through your air vents?. You may think, at first, that it’s marijuana…but that may be actual skunk. Someone jumped on the Buffalo subReddit just to verify the claim, and it...
This Is The Highest Paying Job In Buffalo, New York
Everyone dreams of making more money to make their lives more comfortable. But which job actually takes home the biggest paycheck in Buffalo, New York?. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Cardiologists are the highest paying profession in Western New York, making an annual mean wage of $346,280, or $166.48 per hour.
Cigarette Prices Sky Rocketing in New York State?
There was a massive settlement involving two major cigarette companies. One of those companies is located right here in Western New York. Due to this massive situation, prices may be going up in New York State for a pack of cigarettes according to some local smokers. Grand River Enterprises Six...
Really Bad Accident Stops Traffic in Buffalo, New York
There is a really bad, scary accident going on in Buffalo right now that will completely stop you on your way to work this morning. Just around 7:45 AM this morning, a 5-car accident happened on the 190 Northbound by the Elm Street and Church Street exits. One of the cars spun out and blocked the two left-hand lanes. Nobody got out of the car and everyone on social media was concerned. Traffic kept weaving between the accident, but because of the traffic, emergency crews couldn't reach the scene for almost 20 minutes.
Historic Perry Projects In Buffalo To Get A New Life And Fresh Start
The Commodore Perry Housing Project near downtown Buffalo will be getting a new lease on life. Buildings at the Perry, which were once filled with life, have been sitting vacant for a couple of years now. The housing projects, which is run by the Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority, is located at 386 Perry Street in Buffalo. The site has been considered a blight in the downtown area. Buffalo Common Councilmember Mitch Nowakowski of the Fillmore District had been very vocal about tearing down the Perry.
10 Places For The Best Breakfast Sandwiches In Western New York
How many times have you skipped breakfast because there just wasn't time? Stop doing that! Instead, check out some of these places for a quick sandwich. Breakfast sandwiches could be the perfect breakfast food. They've got some carbs in there, tons of protein, and if you get them at the right place, could be the best thing you eat all day. Where pancakes and waffles are tough to eat on the go, breakfast sandwiches are perfect for eating on the go or in the car.
Here’s When Kamala Harris Arrival Will Halt Traffic in Buffalo
What time is Kamala Harris flying into Buffalo? Where is Vice President Kamala Harris going to be while she is here in Buffalo, New York?. 12:15 PM - Grow Energy Center at the University at Buffalo. 2:00 PM - UB's Center for Performing Arts speech on the Inflation Reduction Act.
Pick ‘The Apple of Your Eye’ At These 15 Upstate New York Orchards
Apple picking season in Upstate New York is a fun time for family adventures. With the picking season starting mostly in September, there are dozens of farms and orchards throughout the Upstate New York region that welcome families to their fields to pick their own apples. Everybody gets in on the action!
Russell Salvatore Looking For Help, Gives Personal Number
Russell Salvatore is looking for your help. Even Russell is running a restaurant that seems to need workers. If you ask anyone in Western New York who owns a restaurant, they will most likely tell you the help is hard to come by lately. Salvatore posted his personal cell phone...
New York State To Spend $230 Million To Revitalize 9 Upstate Airports
Governor Hochul announced on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, that nine upstate New York airports will share $230 million for revitalization. The monies are coming from the Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Competition. Governor Hochul, who announced the funds at the Greater Binghamton Airport said,. Our upstate airports are our...
Josh Allen Coffee Is Now Available In Buffalo, NY
If your day has to start with coffee, why wouldn't you want Josh Allen coffee? it's a thing, and you can get it in Buffalo. Most people probably think about beer or other frosty cold beverages when they think of a day of Buffalo Bills football, but if you're one of those people who cannot function until you get your coffee, then Josh Allen coffee might be how you want to start it.
Western New York Woman The Latest Massive Lottery Winner
There has to be no better feeling than winning a massive lottery jackpot. You know that you should be set for life when it comes to money and if you play your cards right, your kids and grandkids could also be all set for life when it comes to money.
The Best Chocolate Milkshakes In Western New York Are Here
September 12th is National Chocolate Milkshake Day, and just that sentence alone kind of makes me want one. However, there are so many options when it comes to choosing where to go for this blended deliciousness. In Western New York, there are more superb milkshake places than you can count on your two hands.
13 Delicious Pit Stops Along Upstate New York’s Famous U.S. Route 20
Long before the New York State Thruway came through the area, it was United States Route 20 that was the main east/west highway in Upstate New York. It runs 375 miles from the far western part of the state to the Massachusetts line. It remains the longest surface road in the state.
New Banking Scam Impacting Western New York
Once again anyone in Western New York who banks online, which is most people, is being warned about the latest scam to steal your money. I recently got an email from my bank telling me about the new "Pay Yourself" scam where scammers are tricking people into sending themselves money using online payment apps like Zelle and Venmo.
$1.2 Million Property in Lockport Has Its Own Lake [PHOTOS]
When you think about the best areas to buy a dream home to settle down here in Western New York, you consider suburbs like Williamsville, Amherst, Orchard Park, Hamburg and East Aurora. The towns and villages in Niagara County should also be high on the list, including the countryside in...
Best Things To Do In Downtown Buffalo That Don’t Involve Drinking
Buffalo, New York is a great city with lots of great things to do. Especially downtown, there are all sorts of great activities to engage in. From nice restaurants and great bars to amazing architecture, lounges, and nightclubs, Buffalo really has a variety of things to do. However, have you...
