Baton Rouge, LA

LSU Reveille

Football Notebook: LSU prepares for SEC play, starting with Mississippi State

After a dominant home opening win over Southern, LSU football has now shifted its focus to SEC play. The Tigers welcome Mississippi State to Baton Rouge this week, with the Bulldogs entering the game undefeated at 2-0. The game against Southern was an opportunity for LSU to fix some of its issues and get its momentum back after the loss to Florida State. Head Coach Brian Kelly addressed these things and more at his Monday press conference.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSU Reveille

LSU Tennis debuts new facility, introduces new members of the team

The LSU tennis teams hosted their first event after opening their facility to the public. On Thursday, Sept. 8, at the LSU Tennis Mixer, some of the players shared their thoughts on the new tennis club and their experience at LSU. The team played tennis with the attendees and got one on one time to converse. This was a great opportunity for the people that attended to get familiar with the facility and meet the tennis teams.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSU Reveille

LSU student arrested after walking onto field during LSU vs. Southern game

A 22-year-old LSU student was arrested Saturday after walking onto the field at Tiger Stadium during the LSU vs. Southern football game, according to university spokesperson Ernie Ballard. Around 7:06 p.m., during the first quarter, the student entered the field of play before being apprehended by stadium security. He was...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSU Reveille

This Week in BR: LSU Career Expo, Rock N Rowe, fashion presentation

Local art studio, Painting With a Twist, will hold an immersive class for all ages on Monday, Sept. 12 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the 711 Jefferson Highway location. The class will create a Heart Lake set and will allow participants to create their own canvas sets and learn a new skill in an environment that encourages exploration. You can pay for your reservation via the Painting With a Twist website.
BATON ROUGE, LA

