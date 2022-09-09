Read full article on original website
LSU Reveille
Football Notebook: LSU prepares for SEC play, starting with Mississippi State
After a dominant home opening win over Southern, LSU football has now shifted its focus to SEC play. The Tigers welcome Mississippi State to Baton Rouge this week, with the Bulldogs entering the game undefeated at 2-0. The game against Southern was an opportunity for LSU to fix some of its issues and get its momentum back after the loss to Florida State. Head Coach Brian Kelly addressed these things and more at his Monday press conference.
LSU Reveille
LSU Tennis debuts new facility, introduces new members of the team
The LSU tennis teams hosted their first event after opening their facility to the public. On Thursday, Sept. 8, at the LSU Tennis Mixer, some of the players shared their thoughts on the new tennis club and their experience at LSU. The team played tennis with the attendees and got one on one time to converse. This was a great opportunity for the people that attended to get familiar with the facility and meet the tennis teams.
LSU Reveille
Bigger than football: LSU and Southern put on spectacle for Baton Rouge
Some games are bigger than football. That was the case as for the first time in the history of the two programs, LSU and Southern University met on the football field. The event was a coming together for not just the two programs, but for the city of Baton Rouge.
LSU Reveille
LSU student arrested after walking onto field during LSU vs. Southern game
A 22-year-old LSU student was arrested Saturday after walking onto the field at Tiger Stadium during the LSU vs. Southern football game, according to university spokesperson Ernie Ballard. Around 7:06 p.m., during the first quarter, the student entered the field of play before being apprehended by stadium security. He was...
LSU Reveille
LSU Manship School to consider lowering admission requirements, remove GPA standard
Faculty in LSU’s Manship School of Mass Communication will vote Friday on proposed admission changes that would remove the program’s 3.0 GPA standard, reduce credit hour requirements and permit directly admitting high-achieving high school students. Supporters of the proposal say the changes will increase diversity by removing barriers...
LSU Reveille
Shell representatives address carbon dioxide emissions and LSU partnership at campus event
As part of Shell’s partnership with LSU, Shell representatives presented a short film and hosted a panel discussion Thursday about the future of energy at an event titled "Shell Energy Symposium". According to the LSU Media Center, LSU’s partnership with Shell has heightened with the $27.5 million investment by...
LSU Reveille
This Week in BR: LSU Career Expo, Rock N Rowe, fashion presentation
Local art studio, Painting With a Twist, will hold an immersive class for all ages on Monday, Sept. 12 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the 711 Jefferson Highway location. The class will create a Heart Lake set and will allow participants to create their own canvas sets and learn a new skill in an environment that encourages exploration. You can pay for your reservation via the Painting With a Twist website.
