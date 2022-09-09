The LSU tennis teams hosted their first event after opening their facility to the public. On Thursday, Sept. 8, at the LSU Tennis Mixer, some of the players shared their thoughts on the new tennis club and their experience at LSU. The team played tennis with the attendees and got one on one time to converse. This was a great opportunity for the people that attended to get familiar with the facility and meet the tennis teams.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO