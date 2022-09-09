Read full article on original website
Bank of America Is Fined $5 Million for Failing to Report 7.42 Million Options Positions
(Reuters) -A U.S. regulator on Monday fined Bank of America Corp $5 million for failing to report over-the-counter options positions approximately 7.42 million times, making it harder to monitor markets for possible manipulative behavior. The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority said BofA Securities' failures occurred from 2009 to October 2020, and...
Micron Breaks Ground on $15 Billion U.S. Chip Plant, Says More to Come Soon
(Reuters) - Micron Technology Inc, the biggest U.S. memory chip company, on Monday will break ground for a $15 billion factory in Boise, Idaho, and its chief executive told Reuters an announcement of another new U.S. plant will be coming soon. “We are in final stages of another high volume...
Ukraine Continues to Consolidate Its Control in Kharkiv Area, UK Says
(Reuters) - Britain's defence ministry said on Thursday that Ukrainian forces continue to consolidate their control of newly liberated areas of Kharkiv Oblast. Russian forces have largely withdrawn from the area west of the Oskil River, the British Defence Ministry said in its daily intelligence bulletin on Twitter.(https://bit.ly/3SnlLbR) High-value equipment...
EU Executive to Recommend Cutting Billions for Hungary - Sources
BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Union executive will recommend suspending billions of euros earmarked for Hungary over corruption woes, two officials told Reuters on Wednesday, in what would be the first such move against Prime Minister Viktor Orban. The head of the executive, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said...
Plan to axe banker bonus cap condemned as unfair amid pay cuts and ‘huge risk’ to economy
Scrapping the cap on bankers’ bonuses would be unfair to millions facing poverty and repeat the blunders leading to the 2008 financial crash, the chancellor has been told.Kwasi Kwarteng is facing fierce criticism after his plan to lift the 2014 restrictions – to help the struggling UK economy “go for growth”, he will argue – was revealed.The Trades Unions Congress (TUC) said the move would come as real-term pay cuts are imposed on public sector workers and “millions are struggling to keep their heads above water”.Mr Kwarteng was also warned it would make a mockery of promises to “level...
German COVID booster take-up low, new version may help - doctors group
BERLIN, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Demand for booster vaccinations against COVID-19 is low in Germany, the association of general practitioners said on Thursday, with some patients waiting for a booster designed to combat the currently circulating Omicron BA.4/5 subvariants.
Could You Afford a Home in Europe?
Rising costs are causing more and more Americans to look further afield.
White House Unveils $2 Billion Biotech Spending Plan Ahead of Industry Summit
(Reuters) - The White House released new details on Wednesday on how it plans to invest more than $2 billion in the U.S. biotechnology sector as it hosts a meeting of government leaders to discuss the emerging industry. President Joe Biden on Monday signed an executive order that launched a...
Putin and Xi Due to Discuss Ukraine and Taiwan
SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan (Reuters) -Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin meet on Thursday in an ancient Uzbek Silk Road city to discuss the Ukraine war, tensions over Taiwan and the deepening partnership between the rising superpower of China and the natural resources titan of Russia. On his first trip outside China since...
Exclusive-Biden Urges Mexico to Take Migrants Under COVID Expulsion Order He Promised to End
WASHINGTON/MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -As border crossings have soared to record highs, U.S. President Joe Biden's administration is quietly pressing Mexico to accept more migrants from Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela under a COVID-19 expulsion order that the White House has publicly sought to end, seven U.S. and three Mexican officials said.
Exclusive-Taiwan Hosts Dozens of Foreign Lawmakers in Washington to Push China Sanctions
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Taiwan's de facto ambassador in Washington, Hsiao Bi-khim, hosted on Tuesday dozens of international lawmakers who back sanctions on China for aggression toward the island, a show of support for Taipei amid military pressure from Beijing. The unannounced gathering of about 60 parliamentarians from Europe, Asia and Africa...
JPMorgan, BofA Cautious on Job Cuts as Goldman Layoffs Loom
NEW YORK (Reuters) -JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America, the two largest U.S. banks by assets, expressed caution about job cuts in contrast with Goldman Sachs, where hundreds of layoffs could start as early this month. "You need to very careful when you have a bit of a downturn to...
Trump Ally's Trial to Test Century-Old U.S. Law on What Makes Someone a 'Foreign Agent'
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Tom Barrack, the investor and onetime fundraiser for former U.S. President Donald Trump, will go on trial next week in a case that will provide a rare test of a century-old law requiring agents for other countries to notify the government. Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn say...
