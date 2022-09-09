ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Bank of America Is Fined $5 Million for Failing to Report 7.42 Million Options Positions

(Reuters) -A U.S. regulator on Monday fined Bank of America Corp $5 million for failing to report over-the-counter options positions approximately 7.42 million times, making it harder to monitor markets for possible manipulative behavior. The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority said BofA Securities' failures occurred from 2009 to October 2020, and...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Micron Breaks Ground on $15 Billion U.S. Chip Plant, Says More to Come Soon

(Reuters) - Micron Technology Inc, the biggest U.S. memory chip company, on Monday will break ground for a $15 billion factory in Boise, Idaho, and its chief executive told Reuters an announcement of another new U.S. plant will be coming soon. “We are in final stages of another high volume...
BOISE, ID
US News and World Report

Ukraine Continues to Consolidate Its Control in Kharkiv Area, UK Says

(Reuters) - Britain's defence ministry said on Thursday that Ukrainian forces continue to consolidate their control of newly liberated areas of Kharkiv Oblast. Russian forces have largely withdrawn from the area west of the Oskil River, the British Defence Ministry said in its daily intelligence bulletin on Twitter.(https://bit.ly/3SnlLbR) High-value equipment...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

EU Executive to Recommend Cutting Billions for Hungary - Sources

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Union executive will recommend suspending billions of euros earmarked for Hungary over corruption woes, two officials told Reuters on Wednesday, in what would be the first such move against Prime Minister Viktor Orban. The head of the executive, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Carrot And Stick#Imf#Foreign Currency#Agriculture Industry#Business Industry#Reuters#South American
The Independent

Plan to axe banker bonus cap condemned as unfair amid pay cuts and ‘huge risk’ to economy

Scrapping the cap on bankers’ bonuses would be unfair to millions facing poverty and repeat the blunders leading to the 2008 financial crash, the chancellor has been told.Kwasi Kwarteng is facing fierce criticism after his plan to lift the 2014 restrictions – to help the struggling UK economy “go for growth”, he will argue – was revealed.The Trades Unions Congress (TUC) said the move would come as real-term pay cuts are imposed on public sector workers and “millions are struggling to keep their heads above water”.Mr Kwarteng was also warned it would make a mockery of promises to “level...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Argentina
US News and World Report

Putin and Xi Due to Discuss Ukraine and Taiwan

SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan (Reuters) -Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin meet on Thursday in an ancient Uzbek Silk Road city to discuss the Ukraine war, tensions over Taiwan and the deepening partnership between the rising superpower of China and the natural resources titan of Russia. On his first trip outside China since...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Exclusive-Biden Urges Mexico to Take Migrants Under COVID Expulsion Order He Promised to End

WASHINGTON/MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -As border crossings have soared to record highs, U.S. President Joe Biden's administration is quietly pressing Mexico to accept more migrants from Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela under a COVID-19 expulsion order that the White House has publicly sought to end, seven U.S. and three Mexican officials said.
POTUS
US News and World Report

JPMorgan, BofA Cautious on Job Cuts as Goldman Layoffs Loom

NEW YORK (Reuters) -JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America, the two largest U.S. banks by assets, expressed caution about job cuts in contrast with Goldman Sachs, where hundreds of layoffs could start as early this month. "You need to very careful when you have a bit of a downturn to...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy