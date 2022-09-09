12 Famous Exes Who Went Through A Whole Lot Of Drama, But Seem To Be On Good Terms Now

Related
Jennifer Aniston Is Reportedly Dating Jon Hamm— Everything We Know About This ‘Secret’ Relationship
Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm just might be off-the-market! According to an anonymous source who reportedly spoke to Woman’s Day Magazine as per Marca Magazine, the two Morning Show co-stars apparently hit it off after working together on the series. The Mad Men actor, 51, recently joined the Apple TV+ show that currently stars the Friends icon, 53. As these reports began emerging online this week, fans on Twitter couldn’t get enough of the rumored couple.
Leonardo DiCaprio Is Reportedly "Getting To Know" Gigi Hadid After Breaking Up With Camila Morrone
After ending a four-year relationship, it seems like Leonardo DiCaprio might be on the dating scene again.
Ben Stiller Brought His Daughter Ella On The 2022 Emmys Red Carpet, And It Was An Adorable Bonding Moment
Ben didn't bring his wife, Christine Taylor, despite revealing that they'd reconciled earlier this year.
'And the Emmy goes to... ' These are the most iconic moments from TV's biggest night
The 2022 Emmy Awards (Sept. 12) are fast approaching. To prepare for the big night, here's a look at some of the most iconic moments from Emmys past.
Back To Bachelor Life: Leonardo DiCaprio Breaks Up With Al Pacino's Stepdaughter Camila Morrone After 4 YEARS Together
Leonardo DiCaprio and his longtime girlfriend, Camila Morrone, reportedly called it quits after four years together, Radar has learned. RadarOnline.com has reached out to DiCaprio and Morrone's reps for comment but did not immediately hear back.The actor, 47, and model have been romantically linked since January 2018, going official with their couple status by sitting together in the front row at the 2020 Oscars.DiCaprio and Morrone became the talk of the town after attending Ellen DeGeneres' star-studded 60th birthday bash years ago.Prior to PEOPLE's bombshell split report, all appeared to be well when they were photographed spending the Fourth of...
Just 11 Mega Awkward Moments From The 2022 Emmy Awards
I am so annoyed with Jimmy Kimmel...
Michelle Williams Starred In ‘The Greatest Showman’ Because She Needed a Break From Intense Dramas
Michelle Williams went from 'Dawson's Creek' to dark fare like 'Blue Valentine.' To reset, she took on a surprising choice: 'The Greatest Showman.'
ComicBook
Emmys 2022: Zendaya Wins Best Lead Actress, Drama
After a long eight months, the biggest night in television has finally arrived. Celebrating the best in television over the past year, the 2022 Emmy Awards are underway at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater and the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series has been crowned. Zendaya ended up winning this year's award atop a deep nomination pool.
Chris Meloni and Mariska Hargitay Hold Hands as They Fly to the Emmys Together
Friends that fly together stay together. In honor of the upcoming Emmy Awards, Chris Meloni posted pictures from his flight to Los Angeles alongside his "Law & Order: SVU" costar Mariska Hargitay. On his Instagram, the two are seen first leaning over to talk to each other from either side of the aisle and then holding hands from opposite sides of the plane. "Talkin Emmy stuff with random lady," Meloni joked in his caption. "We became friends #OfftoLA."
Emmys 2022 Best Moments: Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni Almost Kiss, ‘Abbott Elementary’ Cast Supports Sheryl Lee Ralph and More!
A night to remember! Hollywood's biggest stars came together to celebrate TV at the 2022 Emmys in Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater on Monday, September 12, bringing the laughs and more. The big event kicked off with host Kenan Thompson remixing hit songs from shows including Friends, The Brady Bunch, Game of Thrones and Stranger Things. […]
Bill Hader Was One Of The Only People Wearing A Mask Inside The 2022 Emmy Awards, And He Skipped The Red Carpet Too
Looks like the Barry star was thinking about protecting himself from COVID-19 at the ceremony.
"The Plot Twist Hit Me So Hard, I Had To Pause It": People Are Revealing The Jaw-Dropping, Mind-Blowing, And Gobsmacking Films They Instantly Fell In Love With
"When those credits rolled, I cried for so long after, and I was a mess. I didn’t read the book before, so I was SHOCKED and at a loss for words. I watched it three times in a row the first time and bought multiple copies of the book."
10 Famous Women Who Were Asked A Question That Was Completely Uncalled For During An Interview About Their Project
A reporter asked Natasha Lyonne and Samira Wiley of Orange Is the New Black whether it was hard to get any work done on the set with all those "beautiful ladies" around.
Zendaya Thanks Euphoria Fans for Sharing Their Stories in Emmys Speech: 'I Carry Them with Me'
Killing Eve's Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh, Ozark's Laura Linney, Yellowjackets' Melanie Lynskey and The Morning Show's Reese Witherspoon were also up for the prize Congratulations are in order for Euphoria's Zendaya! The 26-year-old actress reigns victorious as the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards' outstanding lead actress in a drama series, securing her second career Emmy win in that category. Jodie Comer (Killing Eve), Laura Linney (Ozark), Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets), Sandra Oh (Killing Eve) and Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show) also vied for the prize. Zendaya, who previously won the same award in 2020...
46 Celebs Whose College Degrees Are Extremely Impressive And Very Unexpected
Turns out, not all celebs dropped out of college to become famous!!
Sydney Sweeney Was ‘So Embarrassed’ When She Worked with Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio and Sydney Sweeney worked together on 'Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood'. Why was the 'Euphoria' star embarrassed?
25 Easy-To-Miss Movie Details That'll Have You Wondering How You Missed Them The First Time Around
Big applause for all the screenwriters, production designers, costume designers, set decorators, and behind-the-scenes folks that add these hidden details to movies.
13 TV superstars who have never been nominated for an Emmy
Will Smith has never received an Emmy nod for his acting, not even for "Fresh Prince." Here are 13 other stars who have never been nominated.
Jennifer Lawrence Just Said "Real Housewives" Star Erika Jayne Is “Evil” And Needs A Publicist
Jennifer Lawrence reveals how she really feels about the latest season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, particularly the "evil" housewife, Erika Jayne.
