12 Famous Exes Who Went Through A Whole Lot Of Drama, But Seem To Be On Good Terms Now

By Caché Roberts
 3 days ago

People fall in love, and then people fall out of love. And these famous celebrities are no strangers to falling out of love. In addition to falling out of love, what better way to capitalize on "celebritism" — yes, I did make that term up — than causing a scene? Good things these exes are happy together, or not.

1. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

Bennifer is the perfect example of the saying: "If you love someone, set them free. If they come back, they're yours; if they don't, they were never yours."

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had a fairy-tale romance. J.Lo was unavailable when they were filming Gigli , but the two still managed to form a fantastic foundation.

When there was no denying the flame, Jennifer filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences between her and Cris Judd.

During the filming of Jersey Girl , Kevin Smith deemed the name Bennifer, making the rest history. Once Gigli hit theaters, it flopped, hitting the newly engaged couple hard with the media attention surrounding the wedding and movie, which made them postpone their marriage in 2003. In January 2004, the couple officially announced the split.

By mid-2004, Marc Anthony and J.Lo had wed in a small ceremony. And Affleck moved on with Jennifer Garner. That was the end of Bennifer.

Until 2021 ! When Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez officially split after four years together and an engagement. Soon the Hustlers star found her way back into the arms of Affleck. The two just celebrated their second wedding ceremony with their blended family at Affleck's Georgia estate in August 2022.

2. Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon first met at the 2005 Teen Choice Awards and began dating in 2008, then married shortly within the same year at a quiet ceremony in the Bahamas.

The couple welcomed twins Monroe and Moroccan in 2011. Things seemed to be going well until the two announced they were divorcing after six years together in 2014 .

Since then, Nick Cannon has welcomed several children into his life and reminisced on his past relationship with Carey.

The Masked Singer host said, "I will never have a love like I had with Mariah," on a podcast in 2022. She clearly will always be the one that got away.

Despite an ugly divorce that was very costly, Cannon and Carey remain on good terms. He recently dedicated a Valentine's anthem to his "dream girl" Mariah, titled  "Alone."

3. Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston

An epic romance crushed by both talents rising in Hollywood and cheating rumors, welcome Brad and Jennifer.

The two met in 1994 but didn't begin dating until 1998, then married in 2000. The romance was quick, and the couple even had babies on the brain. But once Mr. and Mrs. Smith started production, Brad Pitt fell for someone else... Angelina Jolie.

The new budding relationship between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt made headlines in May 2004, ultimately leading to the separation between Pitt and Aniston. Once the two were officially separated, Pitt ran, not walked, to be in a relationship with Jolie, which was very telling due to timelines.

Fast-forward to 2020, the famous picture of Pitt and Aniston reuniting on the red carpet at the Screen Actors Guild, making it an epic reunion for both.

4. Justin and Hailey Bieber

The long saga that is Justin and Hailey Bieber is confusing AF. After Justin and Selena broke up for good, Hailey and Justin's relationship proved to be more than just on and off.

When it was a bunch of back and forth, and Bieber juggled multiple women, reports surfaced that things were not perfect between the two. In 2016, it was reported they were dating openly; later in the year, Bieber unfollowed the model.

However, 2016 also saw Bieber in a GQ interview questioning if Hailey was his wife. He didn't want to rush. But by 2018, Bieber popped the question to Hailey, squashing all rumors of trouble in paradise, and married later in the year. If this wasn't the most epic reunion, then what is?

5. Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett

One of the wildest reunions this year was between Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett, especially after all of the drama.

After the two sparked dating rumors on High School Musical: The Musical: The Series , the relationship was never confirmed. However, Rodrigo posted a TikTok about failed relationships at the time Bassett was spotted out on a lunch date with Sabrina Carpenter .

After the TikTok, Rodrigo turned to her music in "Driver's License" and described a love triangle, referencing Carpenter as older. Nevertheless, fans got the message in 2021 that something was off.

And now, the former couple is offering fans some hope of a reconciliation. Rodrigo and Bassett appeared on the red carpet for the Season 3 premiere of HSMTMTS .

6. Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel began dating in 2007, then called it quits in 2011 before Timberlake proposed to the actress in December of that year. After that, they were Hollywood's "it" couple until the major scandal showed leaked photos of him cozying up to a fellow star.

Justin Timberlake sparked cheating rumors in 2021 after tabloid pictures surfaced of the Palmer star getting a little too cozy with co-star Alisha Wainwright. His " strong lapse in judgment " caused trouble in paradise for the married couple.

He did follow with a public apology on Instagram, which was only suitable, since Biel was publicly embarrassed. The two have remained pretty low-key since.

7. Pink and Carey Hart

Pink and Carey Hart's relationship timeline is probably one of the least confusing on this list. Yes, they went through two breakups, but their friendship and solid foundation have never been doubted.

The singer and Hart met in 2001, making an instant flame. It all made sense with Pink's "bad girl" reputation and the Motorcross racer's "bad boy" reputation.However, in 2003, the couple split because she grew old of his "bad boy" persona. She was ready to break the barriers but found it hard with him.

Eventually, the two would reconcile in 2005 and then get engaged. And get this, Pink proposed to him at one of his races. How romantic!

Their relationship saw one more uphill battle after getting married in Costa Rica in 2006. In 2008, Pink announced the end of their two-year marriage before finally reconciling the same year with her husband . The separation was brief due to how close they were.

One of the most epic reunions after laying low was baby Willow's debut on the red carpet via Pink's belly. The couple welcomed another child, Jameson, in 2016. (Can I just say how much I love their children's names?)

8. Cardi B and Offset

The showy couple has had no problems showing their rocky relationship . After pictures surfaced of the Migos member in bed with other women during their relationship, the "WAP" rapper confirmed they were broken up.

The couple welcomed their first child together, Kulture, shortly after the drama. In 2018, Cardi B filed for divorce, saying things haven't been good between the two. Soon after, Offset's alleged mistress apologized to the "I Like It" singer, saying she never wanted to break up a happy home.

Though Cardi B stood her ground, she's always been a firm believer in working things out with her man and staying true to the relationship for the benefit of her children despite the drama.

After months apart, the couple found themselves back together in 2019, announcing their second pregnancy and showering each other with gifts.

9. Addison Rae and Bryce Hall

Addison Rae and Bryce Hall's relationship was just confusing and weird AF. Despite making multiple TikToks together and making out, the two denied claims for a while that they were ever dating.

After the two were subtweeting each other about being in a relationship, it was just giving very high school. It was finally confirmed they were in a relationship, then a blowout happened where Addison referred to Bryce as her ex, and he wished her and her future man the best of luck . Besides cryptic tweets, what really happened?

Though the content-creating pair haven't been linked together in a while, Hall did admit out of all of his exes, he would reunite with Addison.

10. Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler's relationship has never been smooth sailing , and here's the proof!

After meeting in 2010, the two began their fiery romance. In 2011, the former NFL player proposed to the Uncommon James founder, but they split shortly after.

It seemed as if Cavallari always felt something wasn't right, as she wrote in her book, Balancing Heels . Once the NFL player saw she was serious, he got serious and locked it down. The two tied the knot in 2013 after welcoming their first child together in 2012.

When Very Cavallari was on E! , it gave viewers an insight into the transitioning relationship as Cutler was retiring from the sport he loved dearly and Cavallari was building her brand, Uncommon James.

Ultimately the show did the couple no good, and the two took to Instagram to announce the news. In the first round of divorce, the two struggled to agree on custody and property. Cutler even tried coming for Cavallari's pocket regarding her brand.

Cavallari revealed that the two tried rekindling after finally calling it quits, but it just didn't work out. Cavallari called the marriage toxic and said, "I called off the engagement [for] the same reason I got a divorce — same reasons, I should say."

11. Ashanti and Nelly

Nelly brought out Ashanti in Oakland 👀https://t.co/FoC4kxW3kg

@HipHopDX 09:24 PM - 07 Aug 2022

12. Madelyn Cline and Chase Stokes

Madelyn Cline and Chase Stokes have undeniable onscreen chemistry, so it made sense when they became the latest actor couple offscreen.

The two have maintained a good relationship while dating and filming Netflix's Outer Banks , and now the two have moved in different directions.

After confirming their relationship in 2020, the two went official after winning MTV's Best Kiss onscreen and went total PDA ham at the award ceremony. The couple was in la la land, from dropping L bombs to returning to the second season of Outer Banks .

However, there was a period when fans noticed the two rarely made appearances, fueling rumors they were broken up. By late November 2021, it was confirmed the actors had called it quits. Though by December, it seemed they were back on.

Since summer 2022, the couple confirmed they have broken up, again. However,  their characters are holding hands in a shoot for the upcoming season of Outer Banks — the only hope fans have is for the onscreen romance to continue.

