12 Famous Exes Who Went Through A Whole Lot Of Drama, But Seem To Be On Good Terms Now

Bennifer is the perfect example of the saying: "If you love someone, set them free. If they come back, they're yours; if they don't, they were never yours."

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had a fairy-tale romance. J.Lo was unavailable when they were filming Gigli , but the two still managed to form a fantastic foundation.

When there was no denying the flame, Jennifer filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences between her and Cris Judd.

During the filming of Jersey Girl , Kevin Smith deemed the name Bennifer, making the rest history. Once Gigli hit theaters, it flopped, hitting the newly engaged couple hard with the media attention surrounding the wedding and movie, which made them postpone their marriage in 2003. In January 2004, the couple officially announced the split.

By mid-2004, Marc Anthony and J.Lo had wed in a small ceremony. And Affleck moved on with Jennifer Garner. That was the end of Bennifer.

Until 2021 ! When Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez officially split after four years together and an engagement. Soon the Hustlers star found her way back into the arms of Affleck. The two just celebrated their second wedding ceremony with their blended family at Affleck's Georgia estate in August 2022.