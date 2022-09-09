Read full article on original website
Related
Angels’ Mike Trout hopes to start new HR streak vs. Guardians
Mike Trout will not be looking to set a major league record on Wednesday afternoon when the visiting Los Angeles
Jake Paul Is Coming for the Sports Betting Business, Too
“There’s so much money in this industry, and I don’t think they’re spending it right,” YouTuber-turned-boxing star Jake Paul says about the sports betting business during a conversation we’re recording for my Front Office Sports podcast. In August, he announced a successful $50 million Series...
NFL・
What Does A Network Do When Its NFL Announcers Get Sick?
It’s a sports TV network’s worst nightmare: What do you do when the million-dollar face of your NFL coverage loses their voice?. NBC Sports was faced with that situation when a visibly tired, possibly ill, Cris Collinsworth called the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Dallas Cowboys Sunday night. From...
WNBA Achieves Viewership It Hasn’t Had in Two Decades
The WNBA announced last month that it delivered the most-watched regular season in 14 years, but that’s not this season’s only milestone. The league recorded its most-watched playoffs in 20 years with an average of 439,000 viewers through 19 games on ESPN. The semifinals, which featured the Seattle...
The NFL Dominates American Television, and Likely Always Will
It was only eight years ago that Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban predicted a greedy NFL would implode within a decade, quipping “pigs get fat, hogs get slaughtered.”. Just the opposite has happened. The more games the NFL adds, the bigger the appetite, and the more money it charges media partners for rights.
NFL・
Suns Owner Robert Sarver Suspended 1 Year, Fined $10M
Phoenix Suns and Mercury owner Robert Sarver was suspended for a year and fined $10 million after an outside investigation found Sarver “engaged in conduct that clearly violated common workplace standards.”. The league announced the punishment Tuesday and released the a 43-page report by the law firm of Wachtell,...
‘College GameDay’ Garners Best Two-Week Viewership Since 2010
Since ESPN withdrew from negotiations to be part of Big Ten football’s next media contract, the network has been dropping hints it still plans to be the leader in college football coverage. The latest statistic to support the network’s narrative: The first two iterations of ESPN’s Saturday morning college...
Arizona State Golfer Forgoes Senior Year to Join LIV Golf
LIV Golf has convinced another top amateur to turn pro. On Monday, David Puig announced via Instagram his intention to forgo his senior season at Arizona State and become a professional golfer. While he did not say in the post where he would play his professional golf, Puig is listed...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Team With Smallest Arena Sees 50% Season-Ticket Revenue Spike
The Arizona Coyotes rolled the dice on making a new home at Arizona State University’s Mullett Arena — and so far, it’s paying off. The team has already generated 50% more season-ticket revenue for the upcoming season than it “ever did” at Glendale’s Gila River Arena — where the Coyotes played until the city announced it would not renew the team’s lease when it expired on June 30.
WNBA Finals Draws 550K Viewers Opposite First NFL Sunday
Game 1 of the WNBA Finals had to go up against the first Sunday of the NFL regular season, but still drew an impressive audience. The Las Vegas Aces’ 67-64 victory over the Connecticut Sun broadcast on ABC averaged 550,000 viewers, the network announced ahead of Tuesday’s Game 2.
