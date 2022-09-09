Read full article on original website
Tons of Quincy, Hannibal & Palmyra Boats on Facebook Marketplace
Are you in need of a boat? If so, I have found a resource for you. It's quite literally tons and tons of Quincy, Hannibal and Palmyra boats that I've found available on Facebook Marketplace. First, a big disclaimer. I'm not saying these boats are great. They might be epic,...
There’s a Missouri Food Truck Festival Happening We Need to Copy
I'm not normally a fan of copying other people's ideas, but I'll make an exception in this case. There's a very popular food truck festival happening in Missouri this weekend and we completely need to do this in the Quincy/Hannibal area. The Missouri Food Truck Fest is happening for the...
Video Shows the Spalding Farm Available in Ralls County, Missouri
I believe that it can be argued that Ralls County, Missouri has some of the best land in the state. There's a new video that kind of proves my point I believe showing the Spalding Farm that's currently available in that part of the Show Me State. This video just...
See Inside a Rustic Quincy Cabin with a Peaceful Pond in the Back
Sometimes it's good to getaway without having to getaway too far. If that's your mentality right now, I found a rustic Quincy cabin that has a peaceful pond in the back that you can stay at. This unique A-frame Quincy Airbnb hosted by Mike has some new additions according to...
See Inside Hannibal’s 120-Year-Old Quarry House, Now an Airbnb
Call me crazy but I find renovations of early 1900's homes into modern places to stay fascinating. Using creativity to keep the original era of the home while also modernizing it is no easy task. That's a pretty good description of Hannibal's Quarry House which was built in 1902, but has been renovated into a modern Airbnb option.
Beers, Brats, and Music, Oktoberfest is back in Quincy
Fall officially begins on September, 22nd, and two days later you can celebrate fall with the Quincy Rotary Oktoberfest 2022! If you love beers, brats, music, and a good time, you won't want to miss this awesome fall street fest, here are the details... Oktoberfest is happening this September,24th in...
100-Year Old Illinois School For Sale Has Endless Possibilities
A former elementary school in Illinois is for sale and comes with lots of square footage and history. The school was built in 1922 in Benton, Illinois, and closed in 2000, and is now for sale to anyone who has a great idea and maybe even a little money to make this building shine again. The building is listed for $199,900 and is in southern Illinois.
muddyrivernews.com
Real estate transfers in Adams County from Aug. 29-Sept. 2, 2022
Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Shannon Thacker and Amanda Thacker of Melrose, Fla., sold 1.80 acres...
khqa.com
Hannibal man facing stalking, resisting arrest charges
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — A Hannibal man accused of stalking a woman was arrested on Tuesday in the Hannibal Middle School parking lot where police say he attempted to drive away. James W Pitney, 56, is facing a number of charges including stalking and resisting arrest. The alleged incident...
City of Quincy Make Major Changes To City-Wide Clean Up
The City of Quincy has implemented some major changes for the upcoming city-wide cleaning up later this month. One of those changes is the location. The cleanup will now take place at the Quincy Town Center (northwest corner near Slumberland) which will provide more space for residents. Quincy residents should enter the site from College Avenue and exit onto North 30th Street. Also changing the date. The clean-up will now be three days instead of just one day.
See a Cabin and Lake Hidden Away in the Woods Near Camp Point
Wanna get away? I found an option. It's a rustic cabin hidden away in the woods near Camp Point and it includes a lake filled with fish. It appears this Airbnb option near Camp Point, Illinois is hosted by Adam. Here's a snippet of how he describes this cabin on Airbnb:
Quincy Community Theatre is set to Reveal their 100th Season
Quincy Community Theatre is inviting you to join them for their 2023 Season Reveal. This will be a special reveal considering Quincy Community Theatre is celebrating its 100-year anniversary in 2023!. Are you as excited as we are to hear what shows Quincy Community Theatre is performing next year? If...
Tar Spot Disease Found on Samples of Corn in 2 Missouri Counties
It's a disease that can cause big loss in corn yields called tar spot and it's been found in samples taken now in 3 corn samples in 2 Missouri counties. I saw this report from Morning Ag Clips regarding a University of Missouri extension study that took corn samples from numerous Missouri counties. The study said that "University of Missouri’s Plant Diagnostic Clinic confirmed tar spot in three corn samples collected in the Missouri counties of Lewis and Holt on Aug. 30".
tspr.org
Memorial Hospital closing labor and delivery unit due to nursing shortage
Small-town hospitals are feeling the effects of a national nursing shortage, including Memorial Hospital in Carthage. Its labor and delivery unit, called the Stork Stopp, will close Dec. 1. After that, birthing services will be moved to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, unless patients choose to deliver elsewhere. Out-patient prenatal, post-partum,...
Woman indicted for providing a gun to a felon
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A Federal grand jury indicted two people for gun offenses on Aug. 9. Audrey Ohenmus, a 25-year-old of Quincy, is charged with transferring a gun to a felon.Officials said Ohenmus transferred the weapon to Murquise D. Wooden, also of Quincy, on Jul. 17. Ohenmus faces possibly up to 15 years in […]
muddyrivernews.com
Two from Hull in Pike County Jail facing drug charges
HULL, Ill. — A man and a woman from Hull are lodged in the Pike County Jail on drug charges. The Pike County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched at 7:32 p.m. Sept. 6 to a disturbance in the 600 block of Elm Street in Hull. After an investigation, Carmella I. Birchum, 38, and James M. Gardiner, 53, were arrested on charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
wlds.com
Pike Co. Sheriff’s Deputies Make Drug Arrests in Hull This Week
