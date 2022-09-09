Sunvozertinib Meets Primary Endpoint in First Pivotal Study in Platinum-Pretreated NSCLC With EGFR Mutations

Read full article on original website
Sotorasib Significantly Improves Progression-Free Survival for KRAS G12C-Mutated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer in Phase 3 Trial
Data presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology Congress showed that sotorasib increased progression-free survival to 1 year in 25% of patients with KRAS G12C-mutated non-small cell lung cancer. Sotorasib (Lumakras; Amgen), a once-daily oral treatment for KRAS G12C-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), met the primary endpoint of...
Trial Results Support Ongoing Investigation of Enfortumab Vedotin-ejfv, Pembrolizumab for First-Line Advanced Urothelial Cancer
Results demonstrated a 64.5% confirmed objective response rate in patients treated with the investigational combination. New data from the phase 1b/2 EV-103 clinical trial cohort K support ongoing research into the use of enfortumab vedotin-ejfv (Padcev) in combination with pembrolizumab, and enfortumab vedotin-ejfv alone in patients with unresectable locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer (la/mUC) who are ineligible for cisplatin-based chemotherapy.
Osimertinib Significantly Improves Disease-Free Survival in EGFR-Mutated Lung Cancer
Researchers at the European Society for Medical Oncology Congress presented findings that show osimertinib may clinically reduce the risk of lung cancer recurrence. AstraZeneca reported that adjuvant treatment with osimertinib (Tagrisso) had a clinically meaningful improvement in disease-free survival (DFS) among patients with early-stage (1B, 2 and 3A) epidermal growth factor receptor-mutated (EGFRm) non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) compared to placebo. These findings were presented at the at the European Society for Medical Oncology Congress 2022.
FDA Approves Updated Label for Bayer’s Finerenone to Include Cardiovascular Study
Modification is based on phase 3 FIGARO-DKD clinical trial investigating CV and kidney outcomes in more than 13,000 patients with CKD associated with type 2 diabetes. The FDA has approved an update to the label for finerenone (Kerendia; Bayer) to include treatment of cardiovascular (CV) outcomes for those with chronic kidney disease (CKD) and type 2 diabetes (T2D).
Study: Anti-Depressants May Help Avoid Severe COVID-19 Symptoms
Although serotonin is widely associated with feelings of happiness, a study suggests it may be associated with the severity of COVID-19. New research supports previous findings that selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors may reduce severe COVID-19 symptoms, identifying an important link between serotonin cells in the gut and COVID-19.1 The findings were published in the research journal Gut.
Trastuzumab Deruxtecan Shows Clinically Meaningful Response in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer
Trastuzumab deruxtecan produces a confirmed objective response rate of 53.8% and 42.9% in the 5.4 mg/kg arm and 6.4 mg/kg treatment arms, respectively, among patients with HER2 mutant non-small cell lung cancer. Trastuzumab deruxtecan (Enhertu; AstraZeneca, Daiichi Sankyo) demonstrated clinically meaningful tumor responses in previously treated patients with human epidermal...
Limited Course of Tremelimumab, Imfinzi Combination Sustained Overall Survival Improvements in Non-Squamous Non–Small Cell Lung Cancer
An estimated 31.4% of individuals with non-squamous non–small cell lung cancer treated with the combination were alive at 3 years compared to 17.3% for those on chemotherapy alone. A limited course of tremelimumab, when added to durvalumab (Imfinzi; AstraZeneca), plus 4 cycles of chemotherapy demonstrated a sustained improvement in...
Lebrikuzumab Found to Maintain Durable Skin Clearance When Dosed Every 4 Weeks in Atopic Dermatitis
ADvocate 1 and ADvocate 2 are 52-week randomized, double-blind phase 3 studies designed to evaluate lebrikizumab as monotherapy in adult and adolescent patients with moderate to severe AD. Lebrikizumab was found to produce improvements in skin clearance and itch for patients with atopic dermatitis (AD) who achieved a clinical response...
Clinical Overview: Asceniv IVIG for Primary Humoral Immunodeficiency Disease
Asceniv is a plasma-derived polyclonal IVIG drug product designed to prevent serious bacterial infections in patients with primary humoral immunodeficiency disease. In 2019, the FDA granted approval to ADMA Biologics’ intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) drug product for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency disease (PI) in adults and adolescents. Immune Globulin Intravenous, Human — slra 10% Liquid (Asceniv), is a plasma-derived polyclonal IVIG drug product designed to prevent serious bacterial infections (SBIs) in this patient population.
Clovis Oncology Submits New Drug Application for Rucaparib as First-Line Maintenance Treatment for Advanced Ovarian Cancer
Research suggests that rucaparib can increase progression-free survival by more than a year in women with advanced ovarian cancer. Clovis Oncology, Inc has submitted a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) to the FDA for rucaparib (Rubraca) as first-line maintenance treatment for patients with advanced ovarian cancer, regardless of biomarker status. Rucaparib was also submitted as a Type II variation with the European Medicines Agency.
Treatment Options for C. difficile Infection (CDI)
Paul Feuerstadt, MD: How can we go about treating Clostridioides difficile optimally? Well, we can lookat the guidelines. The Infectious Diseases Society of America—Society of Healthcare Epidemiologists of America guidelines were updated in 2021. Bincy, can you walk us through what the recommendations were for treatment of a first episode of C diff?
Phase 3 Trial Launches for Acute Migraine Treatment
Surveys show that 70% of migraine sufferers are not satisfied with their current acute treatment regimen. Biopharmaceutical company Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, has announced the enrollment of the first patient in the EMERGE trial, which will evaluate AXS-07 for the treatment of acute migraine. Co-primary endpoints include pain relief and absence of major symptoms starting 2 hours after taking AXS-07.1.
Herpes Zoster-Associated Urinary Retention Can Cause Serious Complications
Case report describes severe complications from spontaneous bladder rupture caused by herpes zoster-associated urinary retention. A newly published case report emphasizes the importance of caregivers monitoring for herpes zoster-associated urinary system dysfunction. The report, published in Infection and Drug Resistance, notes that a considerable amount of total herpes zoster cases involve infection in the sacral area.
