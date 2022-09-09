ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL world reacts to Kirk Cousins’ attire during press conference

The Minnesota Vikings torched the Green Bay Packers 23-7 as the duo of quarterback Kirk Cousins and wide receiver Justin Jefferson combined for 184 yards and two touchdowns. For Minnesota fans, that alone was a great start to the season. And then Cousins showed up to the postgame press conference looking like everybody’s midwestern middle-aged dad.
Packers Receive Much-Needed Wide Receiver News

The Green Bay Packers learned this past Sunday that life without Davante Adams is anything but easy. Fortunately, help is on the way for the reigning NFC North champs. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur announced that wide receiver Allen Lazard is expected to practice today. Lazard missed all of practice...
PREVIEW – Week 2: Bears @ Green Bay Packers

After an electric season opener at home, the Bears will travel north to take on Green Bay this Sunday. Unlike Chicago, the Packers fell flat in week one. Rodgers never got going on offense and the highly regarded defense allowed Kirk Cousins to run up 23 points. Could this be the turning of the tide Bears fans have been anticipating?
Former NFL QB Reveals Main Issue For The Packers From Week 1

The Green Bay Packers must have felt like they were having deja vu this past weekend. They were beaten easily by their NFC North rivals the Minnesota Vikings 23-7, bringing up memories of their Week 1 performance in 2021. In that game, they were lambasted by the New Orleans Saints on the road, 38-3.
NFC Notes: Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions HC Dan Campbell said that DT Levi Onwuzurike’s injury is “not progressing the way we hoped.”. “It’s still the same issue,” Campbell said, LionsWire.com. “It’s just slow going right now. We don’t feel like there’s a setback but yet it’s just not progressing the way we hoped.”
Packers: Matt LaFleur provides encouraging injury update

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur provided an encouraging injury update on rookie inside linebacker Quay Walker. Not only did the Green Bay Packers lose the game in their regular season opener versus the Minnesota Vikings, but they also lost a few players to injury during the game. That...
Aaron Rodgers compares Justin Jefferson to Davante Adams

Months ago, Justin Jefferson said Davante Adams is the best wide receiver in the NFL. On Tuesday, Aaron Rodgers, who told Jefferson that he was the best player on the field in Minnesota's 23-7 win over the Packers on Sunday, compared Jefferson to Adams. "He's a dynamic player who is...
A Kirk Cousins Speech Shows Off The New Vikings Culture

The mission is clear for the Minnesota Vikings: maintain the momentum they’ve established in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season. The Vikings started their campaign on a strong note by stunningly defeating the Green Bay Packers, 23-7. Their win also marked a great start for the tenure of...
Packers rookie WR Christian Watson makes list of 'fastest ball carriers'

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson is fast. In Week 1, Christian Watson showed blazing speed in his NFL debut against the Minnesota Vikings. Watson almost used his quickness to get into the end zone on his first target, but the Packers rookie dropped what would have been an unforgettable moment.
What You Might've Missed: Respectable relief

GREEN BAY – There's plenty of distressing film from the Packers' season-opening loss to the Vikings, but one player on offense put in a tough spot came through. Rookie offensive lineman Zach Tom, a fourth-round draft pick from Wake Forest, took over at left guard in the third quarter for Jon Runyan, who left to be evaluated for a concussion.
