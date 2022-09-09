ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic County, NJ

Atlantic County reports first human West Nile case this year

By Lynda Cohen
 5 days ago
Atlantic County has its first human West Nile virus case of the year.

Health officials are urging residents to take measures to protect themselves from the mosquito-borne illness by reducing exposure to mosquito bites.

Five human cases have been identified in the case, with Atlantic County having its first since last October, county spokeswoman Linda Gilmore said.

Three mosquito pool samples tested positive for West Nile virus last month. Those samples were collected in Mullica Township, Northfield and Linwood.

Officials are continuing to conduct mosquito surveillance and implement mosquito control measures throughout the county.

West Nile virus is seen most often during the summer and early fall months. It is carried by infected mosquitoes and can be transmitted to birds, animals and humans.

Anyone can get infected but people older than 50 and those with weakened immune systems are at greater risk of developing severe illness.

There is no specific treatment for West Nile virus.

Most people with West Nile virus will recover in approximately seven days. Antibiotics are not effective against viral illnesses and anti-viral drugs have not shown to be effective for treating West Nile virus.

Most treatment focuses on supportive therapy for flu-like illness with fever, headache, body aches, nausea and sometimes swollen lymph glands or a skin rash on the chest, stomach and back. In severe cases, hospitalization may be needed. There is currently no vaccine for humans.

The best way to prevent the disease is to avoid mosquito bites are:

1. Wear shoes and socks, long pants and a long-sleeved shirt when outdoors at dusk or dawn when mosquitoes are most active.

2. Use an EPA-approved insect repellent according to product directions whenever going outdoors. Consult with your healthcare provider prior to using on children.

3. Take steps to reduce mosquito breeding by emptying or changing outdoor standing water in flower pots, birdbaths, clogged rain gutters, plastic wading pools, wheelbarrows, and any container found around the property or building exterior.

Contact with mosquitoes can also be reduced by using air-conditioning when possible and ensuring window screens are in good repair.

For more information about West Nile Virus, visit www.aclink.org/publichealth or call the Division of Public Health at 609-645-5971. If you need assistance in removing stagnant puddles or floodwater from your property, call the Office of Mosquito Control at 609-645-5948.

BreakingAC

Brigantine woman indicted in crash that killed man

A Brigantine woman who was allegedly on “numerous drugs” when she fatally struck a man loading his van has been indicted for vehicular homicide. Bao “Joanna” Huynh, 34, was driving her Honda Civic down Brigantine Boulevard at 12:17 p.m. June 26, 2021, when she struck Hector Salgado, according to the charges.
BRIGANTINE, NJ
BreakingAC

Atlantic City man arrested for attempted murder

An Atlantic City man is charged with attempted murder in the shooting of a 21-year-old in July. Wesley Briscoe, 19, is accused of shooting the man just after 1 a.m. July 9, on the Boardwalk at Montpelier Avenue, Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said. The victim, whose name was not released, was...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
BreakingAC

Galloway police release photo of woman who may have duped others

A photo of a woman accused of duping a Galloway Township woman of $600,000 has been released in an attempt to find other potential victims. During the investigation, investigators learned that many of the victims only spoke Chinese or limited English, Galloway police said. They hope the photo may help identify additional victims.
GALLOWAY, NJ
BreakingAC

Northfield woman dies from injuries in EHT crash

A passenger injured in an Egg Harbor Township last week has died. Delores McCreight, 80, was a passenger in the front seat of a Honda Fit driven by Michelle Sanders. Sanders, of Pleasantville, was making a left turn from Washington Avenue onto Uibel Avenue at about 3:38 p.m. Friday, when the car was struck by a Ford F-350 heading south on Tilton Road toward Washington Avenue, Lt. Cherie Burgan said.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
BreakingAC

BreakingAC

BreakingAC

