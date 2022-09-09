ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasantville, NJ

Pleasantville police looking for suspects in catalytic converter thefts

By Lynda Cohen
BreakingAC
BreakingAC
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PFGFf_0hoqaqhY00

Pleasantville police are looking for help finding three men who they say stole several catalytic converters.

The seven thefts occurred between 6:46 and 7:30 a.m. Thursday, police said.

The suspects were driving a gray Infiniti four-door sedan with black rims and tinted windows, according to the report. The vehicle also has a loud exhaust, no front license plate and a tinted rear license plate cover.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Brandon Stocks at bstocks@pleasantvillepd.org or Detective Juan Morillo at jmorillo@pleasantvillepd.org.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pleasantville, NJ
Pleasantville, NJ
Crime & Safety
BreakingAC

Atlantic City man arrested for attempted murder

An Atlantic City man is charged with attempted murder in the shooting of a 21-year-old in July. Wesley Briscoe, 19, is accused of shooting the man just after 1 a.m. July 9, on the Boardwalk at Montpelier Avenue, Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said. The victim, whose name was not released, was...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Thefts#Catalytic Converters#Property Crime#Infiniti
WDEL 1150AM

Woman charged with attempted murder after officer-involved shooting

A Philadelphia woman has been arrested in connection with the shooting of a woman at Hunters Crossing Apartments near Newark which resulted in an officer-involved shooting last Friday, September 9, 2022. According to New Castle County Police, 30-year-old Portia Herndon was charged Monday with one count of attempted murder and...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Hammonton Gazette

Drug arrest on Second Street

HAMMONTON—According to Hammonton Police Chief Kevin Friel, a narcotics search conducted at 2 p.m. on August 31 on the 400 block of N. Second Street led to a heroin bust. The Hammonton Police Department along with the Winslow Police Department served a search warrant on a resident on the 400 block of N. Second Street, Friel said.
HAMMONTON, NJ
NJ.com

Horse killed, 14-year-old rider hurt in N.J. hit-and-run crash

Police are investigating after a horse was killed and its 14-year-old rider injured in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday evening in Gloucester County. A Sicklerville girl was riding the horse along the westbound shoulder of Monroeville Road in Franklin Township shortly before 8 p.m., with a 21-year-old Camden man riding a second horse, according to Franklin Township police.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
firststateupdate.com

Man Arrested By Wilmington Police Gets Five Years In Federal Prison

David C. Weiss, U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware, announced that a Wilmington man was sentenced on September 7, 2022, to 5 years in federal prison for possessing a gun in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. U.S. District Judge Richard G. Andrews pronounced the sentence. According to court...
WILMINGTON, DE
delawarevalleynews.com

Video: Male Wanted For Murder In Philly Subway System

Philadelphia police are asking for your help in finding the suspect who is wanted for shooting another male and killing him at an underground trolley stop in center city. This killing happened on September 10, 2022 at 2:15PM. The two men had some kind of altercation. Security cameras are prevalent...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
BreakingAC

BreakingAC

Atlantic City, NJ
4K+
Followers
468
Post
916K+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news site covering Atlantic City and the surrounding Atlantic County area, along with South Jersey towns in Cape May, Cumberland and Ocean counties in New Jersey.

 http://BreakingAC.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy