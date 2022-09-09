Pleasantville police looking for suspects in catalytic converter thefts

Pleasantville police are looking for help finding three men who they say stole several catalytic converters.

The seven thefts occurred between 6:46 and 7:30 a.m. Thursday, police said.

The suspects were driving a gray Infiniti four-door sedan with black rims and tinted windows, according to the report. The vehicle also has a loud exhaust, no front license plate and a tinted rear license plate cover.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Brandon Stocks at bstocks@pleasantvillepd.org or Detective Juan Morillo at jmorillo@pleasantvillepd.org.