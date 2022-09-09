ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Abandoned 1915 High School & College: Detroit, Michigan

The old Highland Park Community College & High School is nestled in the brush and overgrowth on Glendale Avenue between 2nd and 3rd Avenues. The building sits deserted with apparently no upkeep, filled with massive junk and graffiti (the swimming pool actually looks like someone tried to fill it with all sorts of stuff like desks and other student items).
Ring From the 1700s Unearthed at French Fort in Michigan

An archaeology student made a rare discovery while digging on a French fort in Southwest Michigan: A heart-shaped ring believed to be from the 1700s. The "Jesuit Ring" is believed to be a trade trinket that dates back to when the Southwest Michigan region was known as 'New France,' dozens of years before Michigan officially was admitted to the United States in 1837.
Surprise! The Lions Are Favored This Weekend!

For the first time since the COVID-19 year of 2020, the Detroit Lions (your gridiron heroes) are a favorite in an NFL regular season game. According to multiple betting sites, the Lions are anywhere from a 1 1/2 to 2 1/2 point favorite for this Sunday's game at Ford Field against the Washington Commanders.
Take in the Amazing Fall Views From Ski Lifts in Michigan

Changing seasons is part of the gig when you live in Michigan. Personally, I like season change. Michigan is a beautiful state no matter what time of year it is. Spring tends to be wet and damp while Mother Nature washes away all of the yuck from winter to give vegetation a fresh start for growth. Summer is always fun with the lakes, beaches, camping, and all Michigan offers. Winter is cold, snowy and fun because of the skiing, snowmobiling and sledding. Fall is great because of the color change.
Say Hello To Dan Gilbert: Michigan’s Richest Man

A billion dollars is a lot of money, more money than really anyone in the world knows what to do with. Often times this money can't be spent in one lifetime and is passed on to take care of families for generations. There are so many ways to become a billionaire, but we see most common professional athletes and business owners. Michigan's richest man is a billionaire and happens to have a combination of these two things to put money in his pockets.
What’s In A Name? 5 Misnamed Michigan Cities

When Michigan became the 26th state in the Union January 26th, 1837 some of these towns were settlements or villages and would later become cities. These five places seem misnamed… some with very unfortunate misnaming:. COLON, MI: Near Coldwater, MI Colon has been around since 1844. The US Congress...
Detroit Lions Fans Fist Fight – Viral Video

The Detroit Lions kicked off their regular season at home in Detroit, Michigan yesterday against the Philadelphia Eagles. The action was not just on the field - fans unfortunately were fighting inside Ford Field and in the street after the game. Three different videos were taken on Sunday, September 11th....
Look Inside This Now Abandoned Michigan Mall

There is just a certain thrill you get from exploring abandoned places such as these. Something that was once thriving with life and business, now sitting with cobwebs and dust. Its something that has to be odd. To hear no echoing of shoes going down the corridors, or listening to...
Michigan’s Bowling Alleys: 1908-1962

According to Wiki, “the earliest known forms of bowling date back to ancient Egypt,[5] with wall drawings depicting bowling being found in a royal Egyptian tomb dated to 5200 BC and miniature pins and balls in an Egyptian child's grave about 5200 BC.”. Well, that’s just a few years...
Why Do People Want To Do the Dune Climb in Michigan?

This is a genuine question. All over social media, well...really just Tiktok if I'm being honest, I've been seeing video after video of people attempting the Dune Climb in Michigan. And, for the life of me, I can't imagine any possible reason why anyone would catapult themselves down a sandy mountain and then have to climb back UP.
