Abandoned 1915 High School & College: Detroit, Michigan
The old Highland Park Community College & High School is nestled in the brush and overgrowth on Glendale Avenue between 2nd and 3rd Avenues. The building sits deserted with apparently no upkeep, filled with massive junk and graffiti (the swimming pool actually looks like someone tried to fill it with all sorts of stuff like desks and other student items).
Ring From the 1700s Unearthed at French Fort in Michigan
An archaeology student made a rare discovery while digging on a French fort in Southwest Michigan: A heart-shaped ring believed to be from the 1700s. The "Jesuit Ring" is believed to be a trade trinket that dates back to when the Southwest Michigan region was known as 'New France,' dozens of years before Michigan officially was admitted to the United States in 1837.
Which Two Michigan Cities Are Spookier Than All The Rest?
Halloween is coming and so are the decorations, haunted houses, and costumes. What two Michigan cities are spookier than all the rest?. On my way to and from work, I've already started seeing people's homes being decorated in Halloween themes. I've been hearing about corn mazes and soon the haunted houses should start opening up.
What’s Happening in Michigan This Weekend: Cars, Boats, & More
A partly sunny weekend in the mid-80s in mid-September? That's our forecast. That means it's a perfect weekend to get out and do something in Michigan!. Here are some fun events you'll find happening within a couple hours' drive of Lansing. Michigan Irish Music Festival. The Michigan Irish Music Festival...
Look Inside This Crazy Abandoned Dome House In Detroit
You may be browsing around on Zillow for one of these lakefront homes in Michigan. This doesn't have a waterfront view, but it is oddly shaped. Earns it points, right?. Located in Detroit, there are a few dome houses, and they look kind of crazy inside. Abandoned Dome Home In...
Abandoned 1929 ‘Mayan Temple’ Ballroom: Detroit, Michigan
The Vanity Ballroom on Detroit’s east side was NOT a competitor for the Grande Ballroom on the west side; both were built by Edward Strata and eventually used for covering both ends of the city. The Vanity opened in 1929 and was designed as a Mayan temple ”filled with...
Do You Live In One Of Michigan’s 10 Snowiest Cities?
Old man winter is not here yet, but that SOB will be lurking around soon enough. Two things are guaranteed during a Michigan winter - it will be cold and there will be snow. That's a given, but which cities in the Great Lakes State will get the most snow? That is the question.
Surprise! The Lions Are Favored This Weekend!
For the first time since the COVID-19 year of 2020, the Detroit Lions (your gridiron heroes) are a favorite in an NFL regular season game. According to multiple betting sites, the Lions are anywhere from a 1 1/2 to 2 1/2 point favorite for this Sunday's game at Ford Field against the Washington Commanders.
These Michigan Restaurants Have Baked Potatoes as Big as Your Head
Every day of every month, and every month of every year, there is something to celebrate. Even if it just seems like the silliest most random thing. For example; September 16th is National Guacamole day (and yes, I will be celebrating), December 4th is National Cookie Day (yes, another holiday I observe), or December is National Read a New Book Month.
Take in the Amazing Fall Views From Ski Lifts in Michigan
Changing seasons is part of the gig when you live in Michigan. Personally, I like season change. Michigan is a beautiful state no matter what time of year it is. Spring tends to be wet and damp while Mother Nature washes away all of the yuck from winter to give vegetation a fresh start for growth. Summer is always fun with the lakes, beaches, camping, and all Michigan offers. Winter is cold, snowy and fun because of the skiing, snowmobiling and sledding. Fall is great because of the color change.
Say Hello To Dan Gilbert: Michigan’s Richest Man
A billion dollars is a lot of money, more money than really anyone in the world knows what to do with. Often times this money can't be spent in one lifetime and is passed on to take care of families for generations. There are so many ways to become a billionaire, but we see most common professional athletes and business owners. Michigan's richest man is a billionaire and happens to have a combination of these two things to put money in his pockets.
Michigan Gets a Failing Grade on Child Marriage, Corporal Punishment Laws
An F. A failing grade. That's what Michigan gets for its laws concerning child marriage and corporal punishment in our state. The scorecard issued today (9/13) by the watchdog group known as Human Rights Watch says Michigan fails when it comes to protecting the rights of children. Why Does Michigan...
What’s In A Name? 5 Misnamed Michigan Cities
When Michigan became the 26th state in the Union January 26th, 1837 some of these towns were settlements or villages and would later become cities. These five places seem misnamed… some with very unfortunate misnaming:. COLON, MI: Near Coldwater, MI Colon has been around since 1844. The US Congress...
Is Michigan’s Upper Peninsula Being Used As A Solar Testing Area?
Typically most solar panel test sites are in dry flat areas that get lots of sunshine, so why would someone test solar equipment in the Upper Peninsula?. To put it simply, the sun is a free, sustainable, clean resource we can use as a society rather than conventional electricity. The sun provides more than enough energy to meet the whole world's energy needs.
Did You Know That Michigan Has The Most Lighthouses in the U.S.?
Maine may be called 'The Lighthouse State,' but there may need to be a name change. In the entire state of Michigan, there are 129 lighthouses. Due to that huge number, Michigan is the state with the most lighthouses in the entire United States of America. Of those 129 lighthouses,...
Historic Flint Carriage House Makes Top 20 Michigan Getaway Airbnbs
Michigan is filled with some fantastic and unique Airbnbs scattered throughout the state. The state is loaded for those perfect getaway locations, from lakeside views to ski weekend chalets. Now, one historic home right here in Flint has made the "Top 20 Airbnbs in Michigan" of the best places to stay.
Detroit Lions Fans Fist Fight – Viral Video
The Detroit Lions kicked off their regular season at home in Detroit, Michigan yesterday against the Philadelphia Eagles. The action was not just on the field - fans unfortunately were fighting inside Ford Field and in the street after the game. Three different videos were taken on Sunday, September 11th....
Look Inside This Now Abandoned Michigan Mall
There is just a certain thrill you get from exploring abandoned places such as these. Something that was once thriving with life and business, now sitting with cobwebs and dust. Its something that has to be odd. To hear no echoing of shoes going down the corridors, or listening to...
Michigan’s Bowling Alleys: 1908-1962
According to Wiki, “the earliest known forms of bowling date back to ancient Egypt,[5] with wall drawings depicting bowling being found in a royal Egyptian tomb dated to 5200 BC and miniature pins and balls in an Egyptian child's grave about 5200 BC.”. Well, that’s just a few years...
Why Do People Want To Do the Dune Climb in Michigan?
This is a genuine question. All over social media, well...really just Tiktok if I'm being honest, I've been seeing video after video of people attempting the Dune Climb in Michigan. And, for the life of me, I can't imagine any possible reason why anyone would catapult themselves down a sandy mountain and then have to climb back UP.
