A billion dollars is a lot of money, more money than really anyone in the world knows what to do with. Often times this money can't be spent in one lifetime and is passed on to take care of families for generations. There are so many ways to become a billionaire, but we see most common professional athletes and business owners. Michigan's richest man is a billionaire and happens to have a combination of these two things to put money in his pockets.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO