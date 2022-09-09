Read full article on original website
iowa.media
Traffic stop leads to weapons charge for Davenport man
A Davenport man pulled over for a traffic violation in Iowa City Saturday faces a weapons charge after a handgun was located in his vehicle. 35-year-old Christopher Anderson was pulled over just after 1 am near the intersection of Dubuque Street and Kimball Road. Upon contact, the officer reportedly observed a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. A subsequent search located a handgun inside the glove box on top of a bag of leafy green substance that was believed to be marijuana.
iowa.media
Coralville man accused of choking domestic partner and illegally possessing guns
A Coralville man was arrested Monday after allegedly choking his domestic partner and having illegal possession of guns. According to the arrest report, 49-year-old Claudio Ramirez of Olde Hickory Road has been in an intimate relationship with the woman for 14 years. On Sunday night at approximately 11:45, the two were reportedly arguing about how loud she had the TV on. Ramirez then allegedly choked her with both hands against the wall with her feet off the ground. When he let go, the woman fell to the ground, and Ramirez reportedly dragged her across the floor to the bathroom.
iowa.media
Iowa City man accused of stabbing at Town and Campus Apartments
An Iowa City man is accused of sending a man to the ER after stabbing him as he was sitting in a vehicle. The incident occurred at the Town and Campus Apartments on Arthur Street just after 11 am Monday. 29-year-old Fisher Gerot of the Breckenridge Estates Mobile Home Park was standing on the driver’s side of the vehicle, speaking to the driver and passenger. The victim opened his passenger-side door, and Gerot allegedly went over to that side of the vehicle and stabbed the man in his abdomen and slashed his right forearm.
iowa.media
Coralville man allegedly found intoxicated outside business
A Coralville man was arrested for public intoxication after being discovered laying on the sidewalk outside Hobby Lobby Saturday night. Officers were called to the business just before 9 pm on reports of a man laying on the sidewalk outside the store on 8th street. 63-year-old Wesley Snow of 9th Street was allegedly discovered under a blanket with numerous liquor bottles all around him. His pants were reportedly pulled down and showed numerous signs of intoxication, including the strong odor of ingested alcohol, slurred speech, and an inability to stand up on his own.
iowa.media
Cedar Rapids Police make arrest in April fatal shooting
Cedar Rapids Police have arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting this April. The Joint Communications Agency received a Call for Service in the area of 12th Avenue SW and Auburn Drive SW regarding shots fired in the overnight hours of April 25th. Officers arrived and located 36-year-old...
iowa.media
Waterloo man charged with writing checks on closed account to obtain merchandise
A Waterloo man was arrested after it was discovered the checks he wrote to a Coralville business were from a closed account. Police say 39-year-old Randy Lee Stewart visited Theissen’s on Westcor Drive August 25th and 27th and allegedly wrote the bogus checks for merchandise totaling over $1500 for store merchandise. He was identified by using store surveillance video and Stewart’s driver’s license photograph.
iowa.media
Diners on North Linn Street now have access to free public wi-fi
Limited free wi-fi is now available in the block-long dining area on North Linn Street. It’s the fourth outdoor, free public wi-fi spot in Iowa City, provided through a partnership between the city and ImOn Communications. The same public wi-fi is available on the Ped Mall and in two city parks, Chauncey Swan and Riverfront Crossings.
iowa.media
Restaurateurs look to local creatives to elevate their exterior
Even if you’re in it for the food and drink, a good view never hurts. At restaurants across the CRANDIC, that view is enhanced by artists. The confluence of art and food is visible in everything from grab-and-go items eaten on brightly painted picnic benches dotting Iowa City’s downtown, to an intentional sit-down meal (with reservations even!) against the backdrop of a bold and colorful mural. Art adds immeasurably to these simple pleasures and ordinary activities.
