Three people rescued after jet ski failure off Duluth shore

By BringMeTheNews
 5 days ago
Three people were rescued from Lake Superior off the shore of Duluth after their jet skis broke Wednesday.

According to the Duluth Fire Department, three young adults were riding jet skis just before 4:30 p.m. off the shore of Park Point, near 4800 Minnesota Avenue. The jet skis took on water, rendering them unusable.

Friends of the riders then called 911. DFD was sent to the scene, including its marine unit. Crews located the riders and brought them back to shore. All three were uninjured.

The U.S. Coast Guard and St. Louis County Rescue Squad also responded to the incident.

