‘False alarm’: No threat found after emergency button activated at Mainland High, police say

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
 5 days ago
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Beach police responded to Mainland High School on Friday afternoon after an emergency button was activated at the school. After sweeping the school, police said no threat was found.

Police Chief Jakari Young said a teacher heard a student say the word “gun” and pressed the emergency button, which trigger law enforcement from across the county to respond.

“When she heard ‘gun,’ she hit the panic button, which is exactly what she should have done,” Young said.

The school was placed on lockdown while officers searched the school, but the police chief said no shots were fired and no threat was found.

Police said they cleared all rooms of the school and nothing was located. Officers said a few people were treated for unrelated medical episodes.

“At this point it appears to be a false alarm and no threat to the school or the students,” police said in a tweet.

International Speedway Boulevard is closed at Clyde Morris Boulevard while the incident is investigated.

Channel 9 has a crew headed to the school and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.


