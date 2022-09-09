Bicyclists of all ages are invited to pedal up and down Ridge Avenue in Evanston during the annual “Bike the Ridge” event on Sunday, September 25. Ridge Avenue will be closed to all vehicular traffic and open to bicycles from Howard to Church Streets from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. during this free, non-competitive City-sponsored special event. Mayor Daniel Biss will officially kick off Bike the Ridge at 9 a.m. at the intersection of Ridge Avenue and Howard Street.

EVANSTON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO