Evanston, IL

cityofevanston.org

"Bike the Ridge," Sept. 25

Bicyclists of all ages are invited to pedal up and down Ridge Avenue in Evanston during the annual “Bike the Ridge” event on Sunday, September 25. Ridge Avenue will be closed to all vehicular traffic and open to bicycles from Howard to Church Streets from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. during this free, non-competitive City-sponsored special event. Mayor Daniel Biss will officially kick off Bike the Ridge at 9 a.m. at the intersection of Ridge Avenue and Howard Street.
cityofevanston.org

Metra Bridge Painting Planned for Davis, Dempster

Beginning September 19, Metra will be repainting its Davis Street and Dempster Street bridges that carry its Union Pacific North Line trains. Rotating lane closures will be implemented while this work is completed. Schedule. Davis Street: Work will begin on the Davis Street bridge beginning September 19 and will take...
Daily Northwestern

Evanston encourages new bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine after CDC authorization

Evanston’s updated COVID-19 vaccination recommendations encourage individuals ages 12 and older to receive the new bivalent booster targeted toward omicron variant in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Sept. 1 authorization. The previous booster shot was developed in response to the original strain of COVID-19....
