News Channel Nebraska
Fire investigators find oxygen and propane tanks inside car following deadly fire in north Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Fire investigators report finding oxygen and propane tanks inside a car following a deadly fire near 14th and Superior Streets on Monday. Officers were called to the Superior Place Apartments after a small SUV was seen engulfed in flames at around 11:00 a.m. According to Chief...
iheart.com
Man killed in Sarpy County crash identified
(Sarpy County, NE) -- The 28 year old man killed in a Wednesday crash in Sarpy County is identified. The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office says around 11:15 Wednesday morning, deputies, along with the Papillion Fire Department, were called to Highway 50 and Capehart Road for a two vehicle crash. Investigators say a northbound Ford F-150 collided with a Chevrolet Express van, which was also northbound on Highway 50.
klkntv.com
Rollover crash in Lincoln complicates afternoon traffic
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A two-vehicle crash in Lincoln caused traffic to be rerouted late Tuesday afternoon. Police and Lincoln Fire & Rescue were sent to the intersection of 27th and Stockwell Streets at about 3:30 p.m. Once the two vehicles were towed away about a half-hour later, Stockwell...
KETV.com
2 people seriously injured in North Omaha crash
OMAHA, Neb. — Two people were seriously injured in a crash early Tuesday morning. Police found the vehicles near Sorensen Parkway and Fontenelle Boulevard around midnight. The two injured people were taken to an Omaha hospital. No additional information was released.
News Channel Nebraska
Authorities respond to fatal crash scene on Highway 50 in Sarpy County
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. -- Wednesday morning, Sarpy County officials responded to a fatal crash. Around 11:15 a.m., the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office as well as the Papillion Fire Department, responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 50 and Capehart Road. Authorities said a Ford F150 was heading north when it...
WOWT
Fire engine pulled off Nebraska parade, strikes pedestrian
PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (WOWT) - The Cass County, Nebraska sheriff’s office is investigating circumstances that ended with a woman and a fire truck colliding at a parade. Deputies and Plattsmouth rescue were dispatched to 4th & Main Street at 7:49 p.m. Saturday to assist Plattsmouth Police. Police say the Murray...
KETV.com
Sarpy County authorities identify victim of fatal two-vehicle crash
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. — The victim of a fatal crash involving two vehicles Wednesday in Sarpy County has been identified by authorities. The crash occurred around 11:15 a.m. near Highway 50 and Capehart Road. According to the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office, a northbound Ford F-150 collided with a Chevrolet...
News Channel Nebraska
LPD: Four teens arrested, 14-year-old found with Glock
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department said Gang Unit Investigators arrested four teens after identifying a vehicle allegedly connected to a shooting. LPD said around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the GUI did a follow-up in the 2000 block of N 28th and saw a vehicle, they knew was involved in a previous shooting, pull into a nearby lot.
WOWT
1 dead in Omaha crash after driver hits traffic signal
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was killed after a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning. Omaha Police says officers were sent to 72nd and Pine for a one-vehicle crash. According to authorities, at 7:03 a.m. Sunday, the driver of a 2021 Toyota Rav 4 was heading south on 72nd and witnesses say they ran a red light. The driver then veered to the right and crashed into the concrete base of the traffic signal.
News Channel Nebraska
Rock thrown through window of Lincoln building
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Nebraska Republican Party Headquarters in Lincoln was reportedly vandalized on Sunday. The Lincoln Police Department said police were dispatched to the headquarters, 1600 block of N Street, at 2:00 p.m. for a report of a vandalism. Officers said they investigated the scene and determined that an...
Omaha man victim in fatal Sunday morning crash
According to a news release from Omaha Police, Mario L. Louis, 46, was killed in a single-vehicle crash a little after 7 a.m. on Sunday.
News Channel Nebraska
Pedestrian accident reported at harvest parade
PLATTSMOUTH - Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann reports a pedestrian accident Saturday evening at the Plattsmouth Harvest Festival parade. A sheriff’s office press release says the Murray Fire Department received an emergency call during the parade and had to leave the parade in an expedited manner. The Murray fire...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln store employee allegedly threatened in robbery
LINCOLN, Neb. -- An employee at a Lincoln store reported that his and his family's life were threatened during a robbery. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were at the Kwik Shop, 2302 Cornhusker, around 4:45 a.m. on Tuesday for a follow-up on an unrelated case. The store clerk reportedly told the officers that they had just been robbed an hour before.
klkntv.com
Lincoln Police investigating multiple shootings early Monday morning
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Police say they are investigating several shootings that happened early Monday morning. The first report of shots fired came in around 3 a.m. near 28th and Merrill Streets, just south of 27th Street and Leighton Avenue. About six minutes later, another call came in...
klin.com
North Lincoln Convenience Store Robbed Tuesday Morning
A Lincoln Police officer was at the Kwik Shop at 23rd and Cornhusker early Tuesday morning following up on an unrelated case when the clerk reported that he had been robbed an hour earlier. “The victim described an unknown male entering the store at 12:30 a.m. offering to trade marijuana...
News Channel Nebraska
Multiple gunshots in several different areas reported in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department is investigating multiple calls of gunfire from different locations but all around the same time. LPD said they received numerous calls at 3:00 a.m. on Monday from different callers that reported hearing gunshots in the area of 28th to 30th St. and Merrill to Potter St.
gifamilyradio.com
Update: Names Released In Fatal Accident On Highway 30
On Sunday, September 11, 2022 at approximately 6:50 pm emergency crews were detailed to the area 1/2 mile east of Gunbarrel Road on US Highway 30 in rural Merrick County to respond to a three vehicle accident. Upon the arrival of emergency crews it was determined that there were two...
WOWT
Lincoln Police find missing child
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A child reported missing on Saturday morning has been found safe and is back with her family, according to Lincoln Police. We have removed the child’s name and photo from the story to protect his identity now that she’s been located.
Two women search for the good Samaritan who found their truck keys downtown
On Saturday they went to the Omaha Farmer's Market and lost the keys to their work vehicle in the middle of the pouring rain.
WOWT
Omaha Police: 1 injured in overnight shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are investigating an overnight shooting. According to Omaha Police, one person was shot near Park Avenue and Shirley Street early Sunday after midnight. Officers responded to a shots fired call at 12:17 a.m. and found a 33-year-old victim with a gunshot wound. The victim was...
