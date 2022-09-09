Read full article on original website
WEST SEATTLE SCENE: Award-winning authors @ C&P Coffee
Not watching the Seahawks-Broncos game? Here’s an option – award-winning West Seattle authors Lyanda Lynn Haupt (seated) and Donna Sandstrom are reading and signing their books at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor) right now, until about 8:30 pm. It’s in celebration of both having been chosen as finalists for this year’s Washington State Book Awards, as noted in the event announcement. This is the first of three author events in West Seattle this week, as previewed here.
SEATTLE SCHOOL STRIKE: Student meal pickup moved to city facilities
After logistics challenges, Seattle Public Schools has moved student meal pickup during the Seattle Education Association strike to city facilities, starting Monday. Here are the West Seattle locations:. Alki Community Center – 5817 SW Stevens. E.C. Hughes Playground – 2805 SW Holden. Hiawatha Playfield – 2700 California Ave...
FOLLOWUP: Closed structure at Alki Playground removed, won’t be replaced before school rebuild
2:19 PM: Thanks for the tips and photos. The closed/fenced-off play structure at Alki Playground has been removed. Seattle Parks had said they’d do that before the start of the school year; the educators’ strike apparently bought them some extra time. The play structure was taken out of service in early August; Parks told us afterward that a “safety inspection revealed a major structural issue with the wood decking.” At the time, they hadn’t decided what would happen once it was removed – whether it would be replaced before Alki Elementary closed next year for its rebuild – so we have an inquiry out to see if that decision’s been made yet, and will update when we hear back.
SEATTLE SCHOOL STRIKE: No classes Tuesday; district says ‘several key proposals’ resolved
As striking Seattle Education Association members picketed for a fourth day, those from schools around north West Seattle joined for one big noontime march starting outside West Seattle High School. At this point, it appears Tuesday will be a fifth day of picketing – Seattle Public Schools has officially canceled classes for the day, while citing progress in a statement this afternoon:
BIZNOTE: Pharmaca sets West Seattle closing date
Grateful to Pharmaca WS September 13, 2022 (4:09 pm) Oh noooooooo!!! What happened? Pharmaca is amazing and wonderful. Very sad to say farewell to this store and very kind pharmacists. Fiz September 13, 2022 (4:13 pm) 😢. WET September 13, 2022 (5:14 pm) such a community loss. Is something happening...
Book event, spraypark’s final week, more for your West Seattle Monday
From today’s listings on the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:. BLOCK DROP: Today’s Block Drop spot to pick up and return equipment for a DIY community cleanup – and to drop off your bagged results, too – is Alki Statue of Liberty Plaza (61st/Alki), until 6 pm.
STRIKE SUSPENDED: Seattle Public Schools classes start tomorrow after union members vote to return before ratification vote
Following a tentative agreement with Seattle Public Schools that better meets students’ needs, particularly for Special Education and mental health supports, the union of 6,000 substitutes, teachers, office professionals, and paraprofessionals of the Seattle Education Association voted this afternoon to suspend their strike and return to class. …. The...
SEATTLE SCHOOL STRIKE: Talks continue; no classes Monday
4:32 PM: Seattle Public Schools has officially canceled classes for a fourth day as the Seattle Education Association strike continues. The district just sent this update:. Seattle Public Schools (SPS) and Seattle Education Association (SEA) are making good progress on negotiations as they worked throughout the weekend but have not yet reached an agreement. We continue to bargain and remain ready to start school as soon as an agreement is reached.
SEATTLE SCHOOL STRIKE: Tentative agreement announced
ST September 12, 2022 (9:31 pm) I’m so glad to hear this. Great news. Norisa Diaz September 12, 2022 (10:22 pm) Vote No! One week to study the agreement with full details!Educators must oppose any effort by the SEA and the NEA to shut the strike down on the basis of an agreement that does not meet their demands. In a recent statement, NEA President Becky Pringle noted that she is in direct talks with the president of the Washington Teachers Association, Larry Delaney, and local affiliates.This should be seen as a warning. Only weeks before, the NEA affiliates worked with federal mediators to shut down a strike by 4,000 teachers in Columbus, Ohio without teachers being able to review the details and vote on the proposal. Read more at https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2022/09/13/seat-s13.html.
VIDEO: Peace Pole planted at new Children’s Peace Garden outside Fauntleroy Church
On this somber anniversary of deadly attacks followed by years of war, a garden gathering in West Seattle today sowed seeds of hope for peace. The new Children’s Peace Garden outside Fauntleroy UCC Church is centered on a Peace Pole installed by the Rotary Club of West Seattle, one of a quarter-millions placed by Rotarians around the world. This morning’s gathering was a celebration of the garden’s completion. Many people worked to bring it to reality:
WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 17 notes!
(Pileated Woodpecker, photographed in Lincoln Park by Kathryn Smith) One week until the West Seattle Bridge is scheduled to reopen. From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, here’s what’s happening today:. TRAFFIC ALERTS: Here’s what SDOT has announced for today:. -We’re repaving the street near California Ave...
METRO: Here’s what else is changing for West Seattle buses, besides return to high bridge
On Sunday Monday*, Metro buses – along with other vehicles – return to the West Seattle Bridge after 2 1/2 years. But that’s not the only change for West Seattle Metro riders starting this weekend. Saturday (September 17th) brings the almost-fall twice-annual service change, when schedules are revised system-wide. This time, dozens of West Seattle trips will be cut, as Metro continues struggling with staffing. Here are the planned changes:
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Tuesday notes, 5 days until West Seattle Bridge reopening
Morning clouds, afternoon sun, upper 60s predicted . *Classes are canceled for a fifth day at Seattle Public Schools, but a tentative agreement was announced late last night. Ferries: WSF continues the 2-boat schedule for Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth. Check here for alerts/updates. Metro buses are on their regular weekday schedules; watch @kcmetroalerts...
WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE REOPENING: Timing notes and final touches
Odd son September 12, 2022 (5:02 pm) SDOT assured me that all signage will return to 35th at Fauntleroy and SW Avalon Way. Please be on the look out if you are new to W Seattle or you have gotten in the habit of making left turns where they will soon be illegal. A lot of traffic will be in the area once the bridge opens and it will help everyone if traffic flows safely and smoothly.
SEEN OFF WEST SEATTLE: USS Nimitz, northbound in Puget Sound
(Photo by David Hutchinson) Thanks for the photos/tips! That was the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) headed northbound in Puget Sound earlier this morning. It’s been about seven weeks since it was last seen headed the other way, to Bremerton, after two weeks of training.
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen white pickup
Last night our truck was stolen from the Gatewood neighborhood. The truck was parked at SW Austin Street and 41st Ave SW. The truck is white and a 2003 Ford F250 Super Duty with a Pennsylvania license plate. Police incident number 2022-244409. The truck was stolen at 2:22 am on...
FOUND DOG: Junction area – September 11, 2022 5:46 pm
My girlfriend and I found this brown and white jack russell terrier looking dog in west Seattle at the corner of 41st Ave SW and SW Oregon St. He was pretty skittish at first but now that he’s warmed up is pretty friendly. Not neutered or microchipped. 630-532-2846.
FOUND DOG: 46th/Stevens – September 12, 2022 12:55 pm
This dog has been hanging out in my backyard for a good 30 minutes and now is hanging on the porch with me. We are at 46th and Stevens. Small white dog with black spots. 206-372-6565. There was one other dog with him, who is black, but has since run...
VIDEO: Here’s what the West Seattle Bridge pre-reopening ‘load testing’ looks like
1:52 PM: As we first reported last week, today’s the day that SDOT planned to begin one of the last critical tasks before reopening the West Seattle Bridge on Sunday (September 18th) – load testing. It involves trucks moving across the bridge with “specialized heavy loads,” and SDOT has recorded some of it via drone video we just received.
