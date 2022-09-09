ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Texas, Auburn, Tennessee expected to visit Jayden Williams

By Joe Tipton
On3.com
On3.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XqBfy_0hoqMjlZ00
2024 5-star Jayden Williams of Snellville (GA) Brookwood High (photo cred- players IG page)

Atlanta (Ga.) Overtime Elite Academy four-star recruit Jayden Williams is expected to be visited by a handful of college programs now that the recruiting period is back open.

Texas and Bradley will visit with him on Friday. Auburn will be in to see him on Monday, followed up by

Williams ranks as the No. 9 overall prospect in the 2024 class, according to the On3 Consensus, the average ranking from all four major recruiting media companies.

“I’m more of a slasher,” Williams told On3. “But I can shoot it, put the ball on the floor, and post up also. I’ve worked a lot on my ball handling. I watch some Anthony Davis how he maneuvers around the court, at his size, and shoot the ball.”

What is Williams looking for in a school?

“I want to feel at home,” Williams said to On3 in a previous interview. “I want to go to a school I am comfortable at, both on and off the court. Location won’t really matter; it will be mostly about where I fit best.

“I don’t want to play for a coach that will box me in as a traditional big. I’d like to play for someone that will let me do what I can, let me put the ball on the floor and face up some too.”

Comments / 0

Related
Tennessee Tribune

Tennessee State University Marching Band Submits for a Grammy

(Tennessee State University News Service) Nashville, TN- With one push of a button it’s official, Tennessee State University’s Aristocrat of Bands submitted an application to the Grammy nomination committee for their album The Urban Hymnal in the Best Gospel Roots Album category. A win would make the TSU...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Atlanta, TX
State
Tennessee State
Local
Texas College Sports
Nashville, TN
College Sports
State
Texas State
Nashville, TN
College Basketball
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Auburn, AL
Basketball
Local
Tennessee Basketball
Austin, TX
College Basketball
City
Austin, TX
Nashville, TN
Basketball
Local
Texas Sports
Austin, TX
Basketball
Auburn, AL
Sports
Auburn, AL
College Sports
City
Auburn, AL
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Tennessee College Basketball
Austin, TX
Sports
Local
Texas College Basketball
Local
Texas Basketball
Auburn, AL
College Basketball
Local
Alabama College Basketball
Austin, TX
College Sports
City
Nashville, TN
Local
Alabama Basketball
Nashville, TN
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Davis
Narcity USA

A Nashville Bartender Is Viral For How She Dealt With A Drunk Patron Refusing To Pay (VIDEO)

Last weekend, a Nashville bartender shared a video of her experience dealing with a problematic customer who refused to pay $27 after two credit cards were declined. Jemima June, a bartender at Dierks Bentley's ever-so-bustling Nashville, Tennessee, bar Whiskey Row, regularly goes viral for showing the reality of having a job on the iconic, buzzy nightlife strip.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#Overtime Elite Academy
wkms.org

Nashville families are struggling to find housing after being displaced

In Nashville, an apartment complex for people who earn low incomes is being demolished to make way for a new mixed-use development. WPLN's Ambriehl Crutchfield reports that trying to find a new home comes with many difficulties, especially for families. AMBRIEHL CRUTCHFIELD, BYLINE: Virginia Holland is switching back-and-forth between making...
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
WSMV

3 critically injured, 1 in custody after exchange of gunfire near Nashville taco shop

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two people are in critical condition, and one person was taken into custody after an exchange of gunfire in South Nashville. Metro Police told WSMV4 that two cars exchanged gunfire near Oscar’s Taco Shop in the 500 block of Fessler’s Lane. After the exchange was over, one of the cars fled the scene. Officers took one person into custody; however, it is unclear if the suspect was in one of the cars.
NASHVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

BBB warns consumers about 2 businesses in Clarksville that now have F ratings

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Better Business Bureau (BBB) of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky is sharing a list of businesses for Clarksville consumers to avoid. The BBB says these businesses were identified as offering services and products resulting in several complaints. The complaints cite misleading ads and...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
68K+
Followers
70K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy