Texas, Auburn, Tennessee expected to visit Jayden Williams

2024 5-star Jayden Williams of Snellville (GA) Brookwood High (photo cred- players IG page)

Atlanta (Ga.) Overtime Elite Academy four-star recruit Jayden Williams is expected to be visited by a handful of college programs now that the recruiting period is back open.

Texas and Bradley will visit with him on Friday. Auburn will be in to see him on Monday, followed up by

Williams ranks as the No. 9 overall prospect in the 2024 class, according to the On3 Consensus, the average ranking from all four major recruiting media companies.

“I’m more of a slasher,” Williams told On3. “But I can shoot it, put the ball on the floor, and post up also. I’ve worked a lot on my ball handling. I watch some Anthony Davis how he maneuvers around the court, at his size, and shoot the ball.”

What is Williams looking for in a school?

“I want to feel at home,” Williams said to On3 in a previous interview. “I want to go to a school I am comfortable at, both on and off the court. Location won’t really matter; it will be mostly about where I fit best.

“I don’t want to play for a coach that will box me in as a traditional big. I’d like to play for someone that will let me do what I can, let me put the ball on the floor and face up some too.”