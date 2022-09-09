ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN

35 Home Items That Will Make You Say "Thank You For Inventing This"

Home appliances are constantly getting more intelligent, but gadgets shouldn’t get all the credit. There are a lot of items out there that push the envelope of design without apps, WiFi, or smart assistants. That being said, we’re focusing on all of the above–home products that’ll make you want to thank the inventor. You’ll come across kitchen tools, personal care products, ease-of-life items, and uniquely genius devices. And whether they’re as complex as a UV sanitizing machine or as down-to-earth as a clever clothing drying rack, chances are you’ll want them in your home.
CNN

It's Almost PSL Season, Here's What You Need For Fall

When the leaves start changing colors and the coffee shops finally introduce their limited edition pumpkin spice beverages, you know what time it is. When it comes to fall, there are a million different things you need to prepare for; as the weather is changing, home decor trends are coming in and out of style, and it's time to revamp the things around you. Lucky for you, below are 35 of the most must-have items for the fall season, and they have your name written all over them. Anything from the most trendy oversized sweaters to comfortable booties has been listed below and will not disappoint. Home decor items, kitchen essentials, and a few other accessories are hidden below and waiting for you to add them to the cart.
CNN

35 Affordable Home Upgrades on Amazon

As we move from summer to fall to winter, we'll spend more time at home. To enhance our experience, we can give our home an upgrade and turn it into a cozy, comfortable place to spend the rainy fall afternoons that lie ahead. In this article, we've included the items that will give your home an instant refresh and help you to keep it clean and organized.
Engadget

The Apple Watch Series 7 is up to $150 off at Amazon

The retailer has a handful of the premium models still in stock. All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.
CNN

How to clean toasters and toaster ovens, according to experts

Cleaning and maintaining a toaster or toaster oven is an important kitchen chore that can easily go overlooked. But it’s critical to show these small appliances regular TLC to keep them in good working order and, more importantly, to keep your family and home safe.
CNN

17 viral beauty products our editors have tried and loved

TikTok is a treasure trove of amazing makeup, skin care and hair care recommendations that promise to level up your routine — and we’re not immune to the influence of a viral find. We’ve tried a number of viral beauty products, and we’re sharing the top picks that have lived up to the hype.
CNET

Best Luggage, Wheeled Cases, Duffels and Carry-Ons 2022

Luggage for your vacations comes in all shapes and sizes, from family-sized suitcases you check in at the airport to smaller wheeled cases you can squeeze in as airline carry-on. Then there are duffel bags, which are great for simply stuffing in everything you can and hurling into the back of a car. But with so many brands, each offering a dazzling variety of luggage options, it's difficult to know which ones are actually worth your time and, crucially, your hard-earned money.
CNN

The best toasters of 2022

Slot toasters (you might call them pop-up toasters) have been a staple on kitchen counters for more than a century, and we've tested nine leading models to find the best ones to make perfectly browned toast and bagels with crisp edges — and to make sure you don't buy one that requires repeated passes just to warm up your bread.
IGN

Apple Watch, iPad, and AirPods on Sale Now at Target

Apple might have a new batch of Apple Watches coming out soon, but you can grab the current model on sale right now at Target. In fact, you can also save money on iPad and AirPods. So let’s take a look at the Apple deals Target is running right now.
