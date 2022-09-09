Optimism price is trying to reverse the trend by surging towards the upper trendline of the range-bound area. OP Crypto is trading above the 20, 50, and 100-day Daily Moving Average. The pair of OP/BTC is at 0.00005684 BTC with an intraday drop of 8.76%. Despite the bulls’ best efforts,...

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO