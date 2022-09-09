ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dash Price Analysis: What about this Roller-Coaster Ride of DASH Crypto?

Dash price is trying to reverse the trend inside the consolidation phase at 2020 lows. DASH Crypto is currently trading below the 20, 50, 100, and 200-day Daily Moving Average. The pair of DASH/BTC is at 0.002175 BTC with an intraday gain of 4.27%. On the daily price chart, the...
Optimism Price Analysis: OP Crypto Caged in a Range, What about its Escape?

Optimism price is trying to reverse the trend by surging towards the upper trendline of the range-bound area. OP Crypto is trading above the 20, 50, and 100-day Daily Moving Average. The pair of OP/BTC is at 0.00005684 BTC with an intraday drop of 8.76%. Despite the bulls’ best efforts,...
