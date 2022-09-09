ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

Mississippi State running back, Class of 2021 four-star recruit Ke'Travion Hargrove enters transfer portal

By Matt Zenitz
On3.com
 5 days ago
(Photo by Kevin Langley/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

UPDATE (2:28 p.m.): Mississippi State running back Ke’Travion Hargrove, who entered the NCAA transfer portal earlier today, has now withdrawn from the portal, On3 has learned.

Mississippi State second-year running back Ke’Travion Hargrove running back has entered the NCAA transfer portal, On3 has learned.

Hargrove, a Class of 2021 four-star recruit, played in four games last season as well as in the Bulldogs’ season-opening win over Memphis but hasn’t recorded any stats.

The Louisiana native ranked as the 22nd-best running back and 313rd-best overall prospect in the 2021 recruiting class according to the On3 Consensus Rankings.

Mississippi State plays at Arizona Saturday evening.

Transfer portal background information

The NCAA transfer portal, which covers every NCAA sport at the Division I, II and III levels, is a private database with names of student-athletes who wish to transfer. It is not accessible to the public.

Once a player’s name shows up in the portal, other schools can contact the player. Players can change their minds at any point and withdraw from the portal. However, once a player enters the portal, the current scholarship no longer has to be honored. In other words, if a player enters the portal but decides to stay, the school is not obligated to provide a scholarship anymore.

The database is a normal database, sortable by a variety of topics, including (of course) sport and name. A player’s individual entry includes basic details such as contact info, whether the player was on scholarship and whether the player is transferring as a graduate student.

A player can ask that a “do not contact” tag be placed on the report. In those instances, the players don’t want to be contacted by schools unless they’ve initiated the communication.

