Hart, MI

oceanacountypress.com

HPD news, Sept. 15, 2022.

HPD news, Sept. 15, 2022. The following is recent activity of the Hart Police Department:. 10 a.m., wellbeing check, 900 block of State Street, City of Hart. Noon, damage to property, 200 block of West Main Street, City of Hart. 12:20 p.m., suspicious situation, State and Main streets, City of...
HART, MI
MLive

Crews extinguish fire at Walker recycling facility

WALKER, MI – Fire crews were able to quickly put out a blaze inside a Walker area recycling facility on Wednesday, Sept. 14. No injuries were reported. Walker firefighters responded to a report of a structure fire in the 3000 block of Northridge Drive, the department said in a Facebook post Wednesday.
WALKER, MI
oceanacountypress.com

Robbery suspect held on $1 million bond.

HART — The 51-year-old man accused of robbing and assaulting an elderly couple in Golden Township last week and then fleeing in their vehicle was arraigned in Oceana County’s 79th District Court Monday, Sept. 12, on six felony charges. Harold Raymond Labeau, of 5845 W. 6th St., Mears,...
MASON COUNTY, MI
oceanacountypress.com

Expert witness: Victim suffered seven gunshot wounds.

Expert witness: Victim suffered seven gunshot wounds. ‘He got out of his truck; had a gun in his hand; and started shooting.’. HART — Witness testimony during a preliminary examination Tuesday, Sept, 13, 2022 in Oceana County’s 79th District Court for a murder case against a 32-year-old Muskegon man accused of shooting and killing a 28-year-old man with a handgun last June revealed that the victim suffered seven gunshot wounds. A preliminary examination is a hearing to determine if there is probable cause to bind the case over to circuit court; a preliminary examination is not a trial nor does it determine innocence or guilt.
OCEANA COUNTY, MI
Fox17

Suspect in Georgetown Twp. domestic disturbance arraigned

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The suspect in a domestic disturbance case out of Georgetown Township last week has been charged. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to reports of a reckless driver on Melody Lane on Friday, Sept. 9. Afterwards, a truck was reportedly parked in...
GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, MI
oceanacountypress.com

Traffic alert: Crash on southbound US 31.

GRANT TOWNSHIP — Report of a single-vehicle crash on southbound US 31 between M 20 and Park Road near Rothbury Sunday, Sept. 11, at 3:30 p.m. Minor injury reported. Please consider helping to fund local news. Mason County Press and Oceana County Press are available for free thanks to the generous support of our advertisers and individuals. Three ways to help us: Venmo: @MasonCountyPress; Paypal: [email protected]; Mail a check to PO BOX 21, Scottville, MI 49454.
SCOTTVILLE, MI
oceanacountypress.com

Beloved student’s memory lives on at Bella’s Place.

NEW ERA — The small community of New Era was shocked and saddened by the passing of 5-year-old Bella Durga last February. Her family and the New Era Christian School community wanted to create a lasting tribute in little Bella’s memory, so they created Bella’s Place — an outdoor play and learning area. Bella loved playing outside.
NEW ERA, MI
oceanacountypress.com

More details released on suspect shot by deputy.

SUMMIT TOWNSHIP (Mason County) — Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole, Oceana County Sheriff Craig Mast and Michigan State Police Hart Post Assistant Commander Lt. John Forner met with representatives from the news media Friday afternoon, Sept. 9, to discuss the police-involved shooting of a home invasion suspect. Sheriff Cole...

