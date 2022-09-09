Read full article on original website
HPD news, Sept. 15, 2022.
HPD news, Sept. 15, 2022. The following is recent activity of the Hart Police Department:. 10 a.m., wellbeing check, 900 block of State Street, City of Hart. Noon, damage to property, 200 block of West Main Street, City of Hart. 12:20 p.m., suspicious situation, State and Main streets, City of...
Police: Man shot at Muskegon Heights bar
A man was shot at a Muskegon Heights bar early Wednesday morning, police say.
Crews extinguish fire at Walker recycling facility
WALKER, MI – Fire crews were able to quickly put out a blaze inside a Walker area recycling facility on Wednesday, Sept. 14. No injuries were reported. Walker firefighters responded to a report of a structure fire in the 3000 block of Northridge Drive, the department said in a Facebook post Wednesday.
Robbery suspect held on $1 million bond.
HART — The 51-year-old man accused of robbing and assaulting an elderly couple in Golden Township last week and then fleeing in their vehicle was arraigned in Oceana County’s 79th District Court Monday, Sept. 12, on six felony charges. Harold Raymond Labeau, of 5845 W. 6th St., Mears,...
Several hurt, three hospitalized in assault at Norton Shores home
Several people were injured during an assault in Norton Shores on Tuesday, authorities say.
Expert witness: Victim suffered seven gunshot wounds.
Expert witness: Victim suffered seven gunshot wounds. ‘He got out of his truck; had a gun in his hand; and started shooting.’. HART — Witness testimony during a preliminary examination Tuesday, Sept, 13, 2022 in Oceana County’s 79th District Court for a murder case against a 32-year-old Muskegon man accused of shooting and killing a 28-year-old man with a handgun last June revealed that the victim suffered seven gunshot wounds. A preliminary examination is a hearing to determine if there is probable cause to bind the case over to circuit court; a preliminary examination is not a trial nor does it determine innocence or guilt.
PD: Man hit, killed in Muskegon Twp. crash
Authorities say a man was killed after being hit by a car in Muskegon Township Tuesday morning.
Suspect in Georgetown Twp. domestic disturbance arraigned
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The suspect in a domestic disturbance case out of Georgetown Township last week has been charged. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to reports of a reckless driver on Melody Lane on Friday, Sept. 9. Afterwards, a truck was reportedly parked in...
74-Year-Old Killed In A Pedestrian Crash In Muskegon Township (Muskegon Township, MI)
The Muskegon Township Police Department responded to a pedestrian crash that claimed a life. It happened around 9:30 in the morning near Morningside Street on Apple Avenue. The crash claimed the life of a 74-year-old after [..]
Traffic alert: Crash on southbound US 31.
GRANT TOWNSHIP — Report of a single-vehicle crash on southbound US 31 between M 20 and Park Road near Rothbury Sunday, Sept. 11, at 3:30 p.m. Minor injury reported. Please consider helping to fund local news. Mason County Press and Oceana County Press are available for free thanks to the generous support of our advertisers and individuals. Three ways to help us: Venmo: @MasonCountyPress; Paypal: [email protected]; Mail a check to PO BOX 21, Scottville, MI 49454.
4 hurt in Norton Shores assault
The assault happened in a residence on East Broadway Avenue, according to the Muskegon County Dispatch.
Beloved student’s memory lives on at Bella’s Place.
NEW ERA — The small community of New Era was shocked and saddened by the passing of 5-year-old Bella Durga last February. Her family and the New Era Christian School community wanted to create a lasting tribute in little Bella’s memory, so they created Bella’s Place — an outdoor play and learning area. Bella loved playing outside.
Grand Haven’s 1st recreational marijuana shop set to open
New Standard Cannabis is preparing for a grand opening this weekend, the first in the city — and just the third in Ottawa County — to sell marijuana recreationally.
Newaygo woman dies from injuries sustained in two vehicle crash in Mecosta Co.
The Mecosta County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 71-year old Newaygo woman succumbed to her injuries following a two vehicle crash. It happened early Tuesday morning on US-131 near mile marker 125. Deputies say a 71-year old woman from Newaygo was rear ended by a 43-year old woman from...
Car hits tree, rolls over multiple times in Ottawa Co.
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A woman is injured after a serious crash in Ottawa County, the Sheriff's Office says. The crash happened near Wilson Road and 130th Avenue around 4:30 a.m. in Crockery Township. Police say a 28-year-old Grand Rapids woman was driving a 2013 Mercedes Benz, going west...
Man shot by officers amid chase is out of hospital
A man accused of leading police on a chase that crossed two counties last week is out of the hospital, where he was taken after one of the officers shot him.
Top Headlines: Two Killed Over the Weekend in Separate Mason County Crashes, and More
The Grand Traverse County Health Department is reporting the first case of the Monkeypox virus in a Grand Traverse County resident. Read More. One man is dead after a deadly crash in Mason County. . On Sept. 9 2013, Michigan State Police Trooper Paul Butterfield was shot and killed in...
More details released on suspect shot by deputy.
SUMMIT TOWNSHIP (Mason County) — Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole, Oceana County Sheriff Craig Mast and Michigan State Police Hart Post Assistant Commander Lt. John Forner met with representatives from the news media Friday afternoon, Sept. 9, to discuss the police-involved shooting of a home invasion suspect. Sheriff Cole...
$250M development on Muskegon Lake seeking dredge, fill permits and access to city property
MUSKEGON, MI – Developers of a $250 million marina, condo and boat business on Muskegon Lake are seeking state and city approvals of dredging and filling of the lake and use of public property. Adelaide Pointe is proposed for an area just west of the city’s Hartshorn Marina. The...
Developer eyeing run-down Shaw Walker factory seeks Muskegon’s help in fast-track assessments
MUSKEGON, MI – A prominent Muskegon developer who has a purchase agreement for the huge Shaw Walker factory “eyesore” near Muskegon Lake is asking the city’s help in determining the extent of contamination there. Jon Rooks, owner of Parkland Properties, said he’s interested in developing condominiums...
