Auburn, AL

Auburn Live Recruiting Show: Big official visitor weekend on-tap, potential commitment(s)

By Jeffrey Lee
On3.com
On3.com
 5 days ago
Auburn football recruiting podcast: Today’s episode of Auburn Live’s recruiting podcast features AuburnLiveOn3 senior recruiting editor Jeffrey Lee, recruiting analyst Cole Pinkston and message board insider/fan correspondent “Jhead”.

We discuss the upcoming weekend, which could prove to be big for Auburn recruiting, plus coaches are back on the road, Auburn’s main NIL Collective “On To Victory” has soared to new heights and more.

