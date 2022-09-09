ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hart, MI

oceanacountypress.com

Robbery suspect held on $1 million bond.

HART — The 51-year-old man accused of robbing and assaulting an elderly couple in Golden Township last week and then fleeing in their vehicle was arraigned in Oceana County’s 79th District Court Monday, Sept. 12, on six felony charges. Harold Raymond Labeau, of 5845 W. 6th St., Mears,...
MASON COUNTY, MI
bigrapidsdailynews.com

Weekend Big Rapids Police Blotter

40-2201930 @ 8:18AM Warrant pick up US 131/8 Mile Rd. Met with Newaygo Country and arrested a male for an FTA warrant. 40-2201931 @ 10:16AM 100 block N Warren Trespass- A female was caught on video being on the property. Being submitted for charges. 40-2201932 @ 10:29AM Found Property. 40-2201933...
BIG RAPIDS, MI
oceanacountypress.com

Man faces 15 years in prison for raping 10-year-old girl.

HART — A 36-year-old man faces serving a 15-year prison term after pleading “no contest” to first-degree criminal sexual conduct (CSC) in Oceana County’s 51st Circuit Court Monday, Sept. 12. Marcelino Caal-Cho, whose address is listed in his court file as 5840 7th St. Mears, has...
OCEANA COUNTY, MI
oceanacountypress.com

More details released on suspect shot by deputy.

SUMMIT TOWNSHIP (Mason County) — Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole, Oceana County Sheriff Craig Mast and Michigan State Police Hart Post Assistant Commander Lt. John Forner met with representatives from the news media Friday afternoon, Sept. 9, to discuss the police-involved shooting of a home invasion suspect. Sheriff Cole...
MASON COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Wanted Oceana County Man Shot in Deputy Involved Shooting

UPDATE (5:35 p.m.): Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole has confirmed that the suspect shot at a home near Bass Lake is Herald LeBeau, 52, who was wanted in Oceana County. Deputies say LeBeau was wanted on a six-count felony for a home invasion and a kidnapping complaint from Michigan State Police, according to the Oceana County Sheriff’s Office.
OCEANA COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Woman Dead After Mason County Car Crash

Another vehicle crash in Mason County this weekend left one woman dead. The Mason County Sheriff’s Office said just before noon Sunday, emergency crews were called to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 31 at Johnson Road in Amber Township. Their preliminary investigation shows a blue Ford was traveling southbound...
MASON COUNTY, MI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
oceanacountypress.com

7 people displaced from home following fire.

SHELBY — Seven people were displaced from a home at 173 South Sessions Rd. following a fire Sunday, Sept. 11. Firefighters from Shelby-Benona, Hart and Grant Township responded to the scene, along with Life EMS and Shelby Police Department. The American Red Cross was called to assist two adults,...
SHELBY, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

New details released in Oceana Co. home invasion

OCEANA COUNTY, Mich. — New details have been released following a home invasion in Oceana County early Wednesday morning. The home invasion happened in the 5000 block of West Fox Road at an elderly couple's home. Police say a suspect used a crowbar to break the homeowners' sliding glass door and enter the home. The suspect was also wearing a ski mask.
OCEANA COUNTY, MI
oceanacountypress.com

Traffic alert: Crash on southbound US 31.

GRANT TOWNSHIP — Report of a single-vehicle crash on southbound US 31 between M 20 and Park Road near Rothbury Sunday, Sept. 11, at 3:30 p.m. Minor injury reported.
SCOTTVILLE, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Company executives face sentencing for pollution violation

An Ottawa County electroplating company and two of its top officers have pleaded guilty to violating the federal Clean Water Act by discharging wastewater with excessive amounts of zinc. After an Environmental Protection Agency investigation, a grand jury charged ASP Plating Co. of Grand Haven and its president, Gary Rowe,...
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
oceanacountypress.com

Recent births, posted Sept. 13, 2022

The following...
MASON COUNTY, MI

