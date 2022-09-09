Read full article on original website
Related
oceanacountypress.com
Robbery suspect held on $1 million bond.
HART — The 51-year-old man accused of robbing and assaulting an elderly couple in Golden Township last week and then fleeing in their vehicle was arraigned in Oceana County’s 79th District Court Monday, Sept. 12, on six felony charges. Harold Raymond Labeau, of 5845 W. 6th St., Mears,...
Man Arraigned in Mason County Officer Involved Shooting
Harold Lebeau is now in the Oceana County jail. He was arraigned on Monday for six felony charges. Lebeau’s bond is set at $1 million. On Friday, a Mason County deputy shot Lebeau during a foot chase. “It shows incredible bravery, knowing he’s chasing an individual that has made...
bigrapidsdailynews.com
Weekend Big Rapids Police Blotter
40-2201930 @ 8:18AM Warrant pick up US 131/8 Mile Rd. Met with Newaygo Country and arrested a male for an FTA warrant. 40-2201931 @ 10:16AM 100 block N Warren Trespass- A female was caught on video being on the property. Being submitted for charges. 40-2201932 @ 10:29AM Found Property. 40-2201933...
PD: Man hit, killed in Muskegon Twp. crash
Authorities say a man was killed after being hit by a car in Muskegon Township Tuesday morning.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police identify woman killed in Mason County crash that injured 4 others
MASON COUNTY, MI – A Mason County woman was killed and four others seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Sunday, Sept. 11, on the U.S. 31 bypass at Johnson Road. Lori Nicole Henkhaus, 36, of Fountain, died at the scene of the 11:40 a.m. crash in Mason County’s Amber Township, Sheriff Kim Cole said.
Motorcyclist struck deer before fatal head-on crash, police say
MASON COUNTY, MI – Police identified Devon Newberry Adair, 33, of Rothbury, as the motorcyclist killed in a head-on crash with a car. He had struck a deer before crossing the center line and colliding with an oncoming vehicle, sheriff’s deputies said. The crash was reported at 8:27...
oceanacountypress.com
Man faces 15 years in prison for raping 10-year-old girl.
HART — A 36-year-old man faces serving a 15-year prison term after pleading “no contest” to first-degree criminal sexual conduct (CSC) in Oceana County’s 51st Circuit Court Monday, Sept. 12. Marcelino Caal-Cho, whose address is listed in his court file as 5840 7th St. Mears, has...
oceanacountypress.com
More details released on suspect shot by deputy.
SUMMIT TOWNSHIP (Mason County) — Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole, Oceana County Sheriff Craig Mast and Michigan State Police Hart Post Assistant Commander Lt. John Forner met with representatives from the news media Friday afternoon, Sept. 9, to discuss the police-involved shooting of a home invasion suspect. Sheriff Cole...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lawyer: Video does not show judge candidate beating girlfriend
The defense attorney for a Muskegon County judge candidate says video does not show Jason Kolkema beating his girlfriend with a belt but rather Kolkema hitting some furniture next to her.
Wanted Oceana County Man Shot in Deputy Involved Shooting
UPDATE (5:35 p.m.): Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole has confirmed that the suspect shot at a home near Bass Lake is Herald LeBeau, 52, who was wanted in Oceana County. Deputies say LeBeau was wanted on a six-count felony for a home invasion and a kidnapping complaint from Michigan State Police, according to the Oceana County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies: Missing Cedar Springs man found
Deputies are looking for a missing man in Cedar Springs.
Woman Dead After Mason County Car Crash
Another vehicle crash in Mason County this weekend left one woman dead. The Mason County Sheriff’s Office said just before noon Sunday, emergency crews were called to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 31 at Johnson Road in Amber Township. Their preliminary investigation shows a blue Ford was traveling southbound...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Car hits tree, rolls over multiple times in Ottawa Co.
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A woman is injured after a serious crash in Ottawa County, the Sheriff's Office says. The crash happened near Wilson Road and 130th Avenue around 4:30 a.m. in Crockery Township. Police say a 28-year-old Grand Rapids woman was driving a 2013 Mercedes Benz, going west...
oceanacountypress.com
7 people displaced from home following fire.
SHELBY — Seven people were displaced from a home at 173 South Sessions Rd. following a fire Sunday, Sept. 11. Firefighters from Shelby-Benona, Hart and Grant Township responded to the scene, along with Life EMS and Shelby Police Department. The American Red Cross was called to assist two adults,...
Top Headlines: Two Killed Over the Weekend in Separate Mason County Crashes, and More
The Grand Traverse County Health Department is reporting the first case of the Monkeypox virus in a Grand Traverse County resident. Read More. One man is dead after a deadly crash in Mason County. . On Sept. 9 2013, Michigan State Police Trooper Paul Butterfield was shot and killed in...
New details released in Oceana Co. home invasion
OCEANA COUNTY, Mich. — New details have been released following a home invasion in Oceana County early Wednesday morning. The home invasion happened in the 5000 block of West Fox Road at an elderly couple's home. Police say a suspect used a crowbar to break the homeowners' sliding glass door and enter the home. The suspect was also wearing a ski mask.
oceanacountypress.com
Traffic alert: Crash on southbound US 31.
GRANT TOWNSHIP — Report of a single-vehicle crash on southbound US 31 between M 20 and Park Road near Rothbury Sunday, Sept. 11, at 3:30 p.m. Minor injury reported. Please consider helping to fund local news. Mason County Press and Oceana County Press are available for free thanks to the generous support of our advertisers and individuals. Three ways to help us: Venmo: @MasonCountyPress; Paypal: [email protected]; Mail a check to PO BOX 21, Scottville, MI 49454.
lansingcitypulse.com
Company executives face sentencing for pollution violation
An Ottawa County electroplating company and two of its top officers have pleaded guilty to violating the federal Clean Water Act by discharging wastewater with excessive amounts of zinc. After an Environmental Protection Agency investigation, a grand jury charged ASP Plating Co. of Grand Haven and its president, Gary Rowe,...
Grand Rapids woman hospitalized after vehicle rolls several times
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – A 28-year-old Grand Rapids woman was hospitalized Sunday morning following a rollover crash, Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies said. Police were dispatched around 4:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, to a single-vehicle crash in Ottawa County’s Crockery Township.
oceanacountypress.com
Recent births, posted Sept. 13, 2022
Please consider helping to fund local news. Mason County Press and Oceana County Press are available for free thanks to the generous support of our advertisers and individuals. Three ways to help us: Venmo: @MasonCountyPress; Paypal: [email protected]; Mail a check to PO BOX 21, Scottville, MI 49454. The following...
Comments / 0