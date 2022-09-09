GRANT TOWNSHIP — Report of a single-vehicle crash on southbound US 31 between M 20 and Park Road near Rothbury Sunday, Sept. 11, at 3:30 p.m. Minor injury reported. Please consider helping to fund local news. Mason County Press and Oceana County Press are available for free thanks to the generous support of our advertisers and individuals. Three ways to help us: Venmo: @MasonCountyPress; Paypal: [email protected]; Mail a check to PO BOX 21, Scottville, MI 49454.

SCOTTVILLE, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO