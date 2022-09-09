ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

GameDay Central: Everything you might've missed for Alabama-Texas

By Clint Lamb
On3.com
On3.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zuJ8E_0hoqLjjM00
Adam Davis, Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Alabama football team is only 24 hours away from playing its second game of the 2022 season. Last week, it was a 55-0 home win against Utah State. Week 2 will prove to be a more difficult challenge with a road contest against former Crimson Tide offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian and Texas.

The content has been pouring in throughout the week, so we decided to put together something to help you manage it all. Below, you’ll find a lot of the top stories from this week.

You’ll see a premium content section, as well as a place for the free content we’ve provided. Oh, and you’ll also see a section that provides the other side’s perspective. Be sure to check that out, too, as there’s some useful information in there while preparing for Saturday.

Not a member of BamaInsider? Join today and get one year of premium access for just $1!

*Note: GameDay Central will continue to be updated as new stories are added.

Premium content

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lRVip_0hoqLjjM00
Zach Bolinger, Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The good stuff. I’m kidding, it’s all good, but here are the analysis pieces. This is the content you’ll only get if you’re one of our many amazing subscribers. Whether it’s breaking down the recruiting side of things with Andrew Bone and Joseph Hastings or the team side. Game predictions, players to watch and a lot more.

Team Coverage

Recruiting Coverage

Thursday Cup of Joe: Latest recruiting intel (Sept. 8)

Free content

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hVIgm_0hoqLjjM00
Photo courtesy of Alabama Athletics

To finish things on our end, here’s some of the free content that’s been made available throughout the week. It includes photo galleries, transcripts from what Nick Saban and some of the Alabama players have said this week and how you can watch the game on Saturday.

Team coverage

Saban on injured TE Cameron Latu: “He’s doing well, 100 percent”

Recruiting coverage

From the Texas perspective

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36ZmNr_0hoqLjjM00
Bijan Robinson (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)

Now let’s take a look at how the other side is feeling ahead of the game this weekend. Below, you’ll find content from our good friends over at the On3 Texas site, Inside Texas, giving you a perspective from the other side. There’s some good information in here, including a few Longhorns to watch and what to look out for on Saturday.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
68K+
Followers
70K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy