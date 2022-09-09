ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
themarketperiodical.com

Dash Price Analysis: What about this Roller-Coaster Ride of DASH Crypto?

Dash price is trying to reverse the trend inside the consolidation phase at 2020 lows. DASH Crypto is currently trading below the 20, 50, 100, and 200-day Daily Moving Average. The pair of DASH/BTC is at 0.002175 BTC with an intraday gain of 4.27%. On the daily price chart, the...
themarketperiodical.com

Optimism Price Analysis: OP Crypto Caged in a Range, What about its Escape?

Optimism price is trying to reverse the trend by surging towards the upper trendline of the range-bound area. OP Crypto is trading above the 20, 50, and 100-day Daily Moving Average. The pair of OP/BTC is at 0.00005684 BTC with an intraday drop of 8.76%. Despite the bulls’ best efforts,...
themarketperiodical.com

How Blockchain and Crypto Technology Can Transform Gaming?

Blockchain and Crypto – The Technology Transforming Gaming. Blockchain and cryptocurrency games have been popular for a few years now. In particular, the number of blockchain games released in recent years has increased dramatically. This technology is now available to businesses interested in developing decentralized gaming applications. Many industries have taken advantage of this, such as the finance and gambling sectors. For example, these new technologies in casinos are improving security and allowing for a better user experience. Therefore, it makes sense that the gaming industry would utilize this great asset. Not only that, but the gaming industry is expected to grow by $US 125.65 billion. What factors are influencing this expansion? How are blockchain and cryptocurrency changing the gaming industry? Let’s find out!
