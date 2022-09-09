Read full article on original website
A Black retiree won money at a casino and is suing bank after she says she was turned away while trying to deposit a check
A Michigan retiree is suing a Detroit bank after she says employees refused to cash a check she received from a casino after winning a jackpot.
Biden will not travel with a delegation to Queen Elizabeth's funeral
Buckingham Palace did not invite President Joe Biden to assemble a delegation to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II next week, and instead extended a specific invitation for only the President and first lady, a White House official told CNN.
Here's how the freight rail strike could affect you
New York (CNN Business) — The US economy can keep running without freight trains — but not for long. That is why the risk of the first national railroad strike in 30 years is so worrying to economists and businesses. A brief work stoppage — some previous rail strikes have lasted only hours — likely won't cause much economic disruption.
Donald Trump almost didn't leave the White House. Because, of course.
Donald Trump, we learned on Monday, didn't want to leave the White House after he had lost the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden.
Former Hillary Clinton investigator reacts to Trump's classified documents fight
David Laufman, a former Justice Department counterintelligence chief who investigated former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s possession of classified documents, reacts to more than 30 subpoenas issued to people in former President Donald Trump’s orbit and the former president’s ongoing fight against the DOJ over the appointment of a special master to oversee the agency’s Mar-a-Lago investigation.
The rot runs deep in the Russian war machine. Ukraine is exposing it for all to see
Russian losses are the accumulation of a multitude of existing problems that are now colliding head-on with a Ukrainian military that has been patient, methodical and infused with billions of dollars of the Western military equipment.
Is the Department of Justice already too late on Donald Trump?
On Monday night, the Department of Justice issued a slew of subpoenas to members of Donald Trump's orbit, a considerable escalation in its ongoing probe into the former President and his associates for their actions on and around January 6, 2021.
14-year-old charged with murder in killing of Philadelphia employee at playground
A 14-year-old boy has been charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of a woman at the Philadelphia playground where she worked, city officials confirm.
Another Democratic candidate pours cold water on Joe Biden 2024
President Joe Biden has built a bit of momentum of late -- buoyed by lower gas prices, strong jobs numbers and a series of legislative victories.
January 6 committee set to meet in person on Tuesday as it debates whether to invite Trump and Pence to appear
As the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack nears its final chapter, members plan to meet in person on Tuesday and one of the most pressing questions they'll address is whether the committee should formally request that former President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence appear before them.
Woman arrested for allegedly threatening judge in Mar-a-Lago documents case
A Texas woman who allegedly left a series of threatening messages on the voicemail of a federal judge overseeing one of former President Donald Trump's legal fights in Florida was arrested last week, according to court documents.
Opinion: Why Tiafoe is probably not a symbol of things to come in tennis
Frances Tiafoe was one of the breakthrough stories of the US Open Tennis tournament. He learned to play on the same courts that his father -- an immigrant from war-torn Sierra Leone -- helped build as a member of the construction crew. But his unlikely rise to tennis stardom should in no way be mistaken as a sign that the demographic profile of the sport is changing. Diversity in the sport is still in short supply, writes sports sociologist Harry Edwards.
Tow truck lifts massive alligator out of Texas neighborhood
This 10-foot alligator was so massive that a tow truck had to remove it from a neighborhood outside Houston, Texas. HLN’s Robin Meade has the story.
Opinion: Putin is fooling no one -- certainly not Xi
Frida Ghitis, (@fridaghitis) a former CNN producer and correspondent, is a world affairs columnist. She is a weekly opinion contributor to CNN, a contributing columnist to The Washington Post and a columnist for World Politics Review. The views expressed in this commentary are her own. View more opinion on CNN.
Prince William just inherited a 685-year-old estate worth $1 billion
Royal wills are never made public. That means what happens to much of the Queen's personal wealth following her death last week will remain a family secret.
Opinion: King Charles' biggest problem isn't his crown, but his voice
(CNN) — The general consensus was that it was surprisingly good. When Britain's new King -- a title the public is still getting to grips with — addressed the nation for the first time on Friday, there was some apprehension as to what his tone might be. A...
Football coach remembers 7-year-old who died along with siblings on beach in Brooklyn
A former coach of the 7-year-old who was found dead with two of his siblings on a Brooklyn beach Monday remembered him as a quiet, expressive boy who was always excited to play football.
Map shows how Ukraine pulled off counteroffensive
Russia-Ukraine conflict (15 Videos) CNN military analyst says what happens in Ukraine over the next few weeks could define the next few years. Here's why. CNN report: This disturbing trend has become 'staggeringly common' in Putin's wartime Russia. Russian soldiers don't have the will to keep fighting in Ukraine, says...
Jill Biden says she and President Biden have 'not yet' discussed a possible reelection run
First lady Dr. Jill Biden says she has not yet discussed with President Joe Biden whether he will run for a second term.
Kagan calls leak of draft opinion overturning Roe 'horrible' and expects investigation update by month's end
Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan called the unprecedented leak of a draft opinion striking down Roe v. Wade last term "horrible" and said she expects justices to be given a status update by the end of the month on an investigation into the leak.
