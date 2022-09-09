Read full article on original website
L.A. Weekly
Gilbert Gomez Killed in Solo-Car Crash on Highway 58 [Bakersfield, CA]
45-Year-Old Man Fatally Injured in Deadly Collision near Oswell Street. Police responded to the scene just after 6:30 a.m., near Oswell Street on September 12th. For reasons under investigation, Gomez lost control of his vehicle and veered off the road before traveling down an embankment and overturning. Investigators say Gomez...
45-Year-Old Gilbert Gomez Died In A Car Crash Near Oswell Street (Bakersfield, CA)
Authorities responded to a car crash on Highway 58 near Oswell Street that claimed a life. According to the California Highway Patrol, a Honda driven by 45-year-old Gilbert Gomez lost control while using the westbound on-ramp of [..]
L.A. Weekly
Martha Alicia Flores, Monte Harold Johnson and 1 Other Killed in Multi-Car Accident on Malaga Road [Arvin, CA]
Three Dead after Big-Rig Collision on Sunset Boulevard. The crash happened just after 10:00 p.m., at the intersection of Malaga Road and Sunset Boulevard. Per reports, the driver of a blue 2017 tractor-trailer failed to stop at the posted stop sign. As a result, the semi-truck broadsided the driver’s side of a 1997 Honda.
4 people hurt after alleged drunk driver crashes into SW Bakersfield home
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three people, including a toddler, were hurt after a suspected drunk driver crashed into a home along Taft Highway early Wednesday morning, according to CHP. The home burst into flames following the crash and the a 21-month-old child was seriously injured in the crash. CHP said officers responded to the home […]
L.A. Weekly
Man Fatally Struck in Pedestrian Crash on Conner Street [Porterville, CA]
Man Pronounced Dead after Pedestrian Collision on Springville Avenue. The fatal incident occurred just after 9:00 p.m., near Springville Avenue. For reasons under investigation, the driver of a vehicle struck a 53-year-old man while he was crossing the street. Investigators say the pedestrian was wearing dark clothing at the time.
Authorities identify pedestrian killed in Central Bakersfield hit-and-run crash
Authorities identified Santiago Espinoza Aldana, 52, of Bakersfield, as a pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run crash in Central Bakersfield.
1 Person Dead 3 Others Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Saturday. The officials stated that four teenagers were involved in the crash. The preliminary investigation stated that the [..]
Man shot, killed during attempted force entry in southwest Bakersfield identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was shot and killed by a neighbor after the suspect attempted to force his way into an apartment in central Bakersfield Monday morning, according to officers with the Bakersfield Police Department. The Kern County coroner’s office identified the man who was shot and killed as Kyle David Lundy, 39, […]
Bakersfield Californian
BPD holding DUI checkpoint Friday night
The Bakersfield Police Department is holding a DUI and driver's license checkpoint, starting Friday evening. The checkpoint is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. and continue until 2 a.m. Saturday morning.
Pedestrian identified in deadly hit-and-run on P Street
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who died after being hit by a vehicle that fled the scene Sunday night has been identified. Santiago Espinoza Aldana, 52, of Bakersfield died early Monday at Kern Medical, the coroner’s office said in a news release. A black sedan hit Aldana at about 8:44 p.m. on P Street […]
Teen charged in fatal East Bakersfield shooting has hearing postponed
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A teen accused of killing a man last year in East Bakersfield on Wednesday had a status hearing postponed to next month, at which time it’s expected dates will be set for hearings to determine whether he’ll be transferred to adult court. Sonny Veleta was 16 when arrested in the Aug. […]
Vehicle crashes into southwest Bakersfield home
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield home burst into flames on Wednesday after a car crashed into the home, according to CHP. CHP said deputies responded to the home around 12:30 a.m. at Old River Road and Taft Highway. Fire crews from County Fire Station 53 were able to extinguish the fire, according to CHP, and […]
Authorities investigating deadly pedestrian accident in Shafter
According to the California Highway Patrol officers were called to Santa Fe Way and Cherry Avenue just after 2:15 a.m. for a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.
1 dead in vehicle versus pedestrian on SR-99
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Lanes along State Route 99 have been reopened following a collision on Tuesday between a pedestrian and a vehicle, according to CHP. At around 11 p.m., California Highway Patrol deputies said they responded to reports of a pedestrian versus vehicle accident on State Route 99 south of Rosedale Highway. The identity […]
Bakersfield Now
Man shot, killed in suspected attempted forced entry identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The man shot and killed at an apartment complex in southwest Bakersfield during a suspected attempted forced entry has been identified by the Kern County Coroner's Office. Kyle David Lundy, 39, of Bakersfield was shot by a resident when he attempted to force entry into...
Man pleads no contest to setting Bakersfield mansion on fire
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of setting multiple fires and burning down a mansion in southwest Bakersfield pleaded no contest Wednesday to three arson-related charges and faces 15 years in prison. Marty Sias, 30, has admitted to igniting fires at the sprawling Palazzo Destefani mansion in southwest Bakersfield and Independence High School, according to […]
Taft Midway Driller
KCSO investigating deaths of 2 near Highway 119 and I-5
Kern County Sheriff's homicide investigators are investigating the deaths of two people near Highway 119 and I-5 but so far have not released any information the case. The KCSO sent out a news release Friday about 7 p.m.saying that detectives were on scene on the 16000 block of Highway 119.
Bakersfield Californian
Death of avid cycling enthusiast has family and riding community in mourning
Cancer survivor Jim Lackey believed cycling saved his life, and gave him a life worth saving. But Lackey also knew that cycling could kill him, and when he broke his collarbone in a fall last June, his told his wife he would hang up his bike if he suffered another accident.
Bakersfield Now
Some upset after shooting death of youth soccer coach
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Kyle Lundy was killed early Monday morning after Bakersfield Police said he was trying to force entry into someone's apartment. The resident in the apartment shot and killed Lundy. Lundy was a youth soccer coach and impacted many young kids. One of the kids on...
Attorney's Office: Bakersfield man arrested in pointing laser at KCSO helicopter
A federal grand jury unsealed an indictment after a Bakersfield man was arrested Monday on suspicion of pointing a laser at a Kern County Sheriff’s Office helicopter in 2021.
