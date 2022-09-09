BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield home burst into flames on Wednesday after a car crashed into the home, according to CHP. CHP said deputies responded to the home around 12:30 a.m. at Old River Road and Taft Highway. Fire crews from County Fire Station 53 were able to extinguish the fire, according to CHP, and […]

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO