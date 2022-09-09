ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

L.A. Weekly

Gilbert Gomez Killed in Solo-Car Crash on Highway 58 [Bakersfield, CA]

45-Year-Old Man Fatally Injured in Deadly Collision near Oswell Street. Police responded to the scene just after 6:30 a.m., near Oswell Street on September 12th. For reasons under investigation, Gomez lost control of his vehicle and veered off the road before traveling down an embankment and overturning. Investigators say Gomez...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Bakersfield, CA
L.A. Weekly

Man Fatally Struck in Pedestrian Crash on Conner Street [Porterville, CA]

Man Pronounced Dead after Pedestrian Collision on Springville Avenue. The fatal incident occurred just after 9:00 p.m., near Springville Avenue. For reasons under investigation, the driver of a vehicle struck a 53-year-old man while he was crossing the street. Investigators say the pedestrian was wearing dark clothing at the time.
PORTERVILLE, CA
Bakersfield Californian

BPD holding DUI checkpoint Friday night

The Bakersfield Police Department is holding a DUI and driver's license checkpoint, starting Friday evening. The checkpoint is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. and continue until 2 a.m. Saturday morning.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Pedestrian identified in deadly hit-and-run on P Street

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who died after being hit by a vehicle that fled the scene Sunday night has been identified. Santiago Espinoza Aldana, 52, of Bakersfield died early Monday at Kern Medical, the coroner’s office said in a news release. A black sedan hit Aldana at about 8:44 p.m. on P Street […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Vehicle crashes into southwest Bakersfield home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield home burst into flames on Wednesday after a car crashed into the home, according to CHP. CHP said deputies responded to the home around 12:30 a.m. at Old River Road and Taft Highway. Fire crews from County Fire Station 53 were able to extinguish the fire, according to CHP, and […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

1 dead in vehicle versus pedestrian on SR-99

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Lanes along State Route 99 have been reopened following a collision on Tuesday between a pedestrian and a vehicle, according to CHP. At around 11 p.m., California Highway Patrol deputies said they responded to reports of a pedestrian versus vehicle accident on State Route 99 south of Rosedale Highway. The identity […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Man shot, killed in suspected attempted forced entry identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The man shot and killed at an apartment complex in southwest Bakersfield during a suspected attempted forced entry has been identified by the Kern County Coroner's Office. Kyle David Lundy, 39, of Bakersfield was shot by a resident when he attempted to force entry into...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man pleads no contest to setting Bakersfield mansion on fire

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of setting multiple fires and burning down a mansion in southwest Bakersfield pleaded no contest Wednesday to three arson-related charges and faces 15 years in prison. Marty Sias, 30, has admitted to igniting fires at the sprawling Palazzo Destefani mansion in southwest Bakersfield and Independence High School, according to […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Taft Midway Driller

KCSO investigating deaths of 2 near Highway 119 and I-5

Kern County Sheriff's homicide investigators are investigating the deaths of two people near Highway 119 and I-5 but so far have not released any information the case. The KCSO sent out a news release Friday about 7 p.m.saying that detectives were on scene on the 16000 block of Highway 119.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

Some upset after shooting death of youth soccer coach

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Kyle Lundy was killed early Monday morning after Bakersfield Police said he was trying to force entry into someone's apartment. The resident in the apartment shot and killed Lundy. Lundy was a youth soccer coach and impacted many young kids. One of the kids on...
BAKERSFIELD, CA

