Bayfield Apple Festival 2022: Everything To Know
The time is almost here for one of the biggest events in the midwest. The Bayfield Apple Festival is just a few weeks away and as always, it is sure to be a packed weekend full of fun. This is one of many events we have to look forward to...
Scottish Tea, Music, and Tour Hosted By Historic Church In Duluth
The First Presbyterian Church will host Scottish tea, music, and a tour of the historic church in Duluth. According to the Zenith City archive, The First Presbyterian Church was first established back in 1869. The first regular service was held on the same day the Minnesota State Legislature made Duluth a city, back on March 6th, 1870. The congregation then moved diagonally across the street into a new church in 1891, which is what you see today.
Cirque Italia Water Circus Returning To Duluth This Month
Making its third appearance in Duluth, the Cirque Italia Water Circus will be back in town before the month is done. The Cirque Italia Water Circus first set up its giant tent in Duluth in 2019, they returned in 2021 and are returning to the Miller Hill Mall parking lot for another weekend of thrilling shows on a stage that holds 35,000 gallons of water.
Grandmother Cycling Across America Makes A Stop In Duluth
At 67 years old Cindy Norris is no ordinary grandmother. She is on a quest to ride her bike coast to coast to raise awareness and funds for the Children of Fallen Special Operations Warriors foundation. This amazing foundation provides Educational Programs for children of Fallen Officers, Family Outreach Programs, and immediate financial assistance to families of severely wounded warriors.
Television Star Spotted Again In Duluth
When in town, do as the tourists do! Television actor Joel McKinnon Miller is still spending time in Duluth and he has been having a lot of adventures by the looks of it! We aren't mad about it, either. He first was spotted in Duluth over the summer, when a...
Duluth & Superior Fall Safety Tips For In And Out Of Your Home
It's officially fall in the Twin Ports, and it doesn't take long for there to be changes that can impact the safety of ourselves and our loved ones. As we get closer to winter we have less daylight hours, weather can be more of an unknown, and before things freeze up there is plenty to keep in mind.
New Boutique Opening In Hermantown
Here's another place to shop until you drop! A brand new boutique is opening in the area later this month and anyone into fashion will be excited to learn more about it. There have been a handful of business announcements in the area lately. Recently, it was revealed a new restaurant was opening in the Lincoln Park area of Duluth. The restaurant will be an Asian restaurant called Bali Asian Cuisine.
Duluth Haunted Ship Needs Additional Actors Before Attraction Opens
The William A. Irvin will soon transform into the Duluth Haunted Ship, which is a favorite attraction every year for residents and tourists alike. Organizers recently announced their schedule for the upcoming season and put out the word that volunteers were needed in a variety of areas. One crucial area where volunteers are still needed is with actors, who will provide scares aboard the ship.
Waterspout Spotted On Lake Superior’s North Shore Tuesday Evening
A rare Lake Superior weather phenomenon was spotted just off the Minnesota North Shore of Lake Superior on Tuesday night. A Minnesota-based storm chaser shared a photo on Twitter Tuesday night, depicting a waterspout sighting over Lake Superior, not far from Schroeder, Minnesota, between Silver Bay and Grand Marais along the North Shore.
Duluth Plans Vigil For Sheila St. Clair At City Hall, Missing Since 2015
The Duluth community is planning a show of support for Sheila St. Clair - who has been missing since 2015 - with a public event this week. Officials with the City of Duluth are inviting the general public to join them Thursday, September 15 at 12:30 PM on the steps of the City Hall for a vigil for the 55-year old Native American woman.
Duluth Officials Provide Updates on 21 Avenue E, Glenwood Roundabout Projects
Have you heard the exciting news? It's National Roundabout Week! While that may be a "reason to celebrate an increasingly common part of our Northland roadways", we do have a couple of roundabout construction projects underway in Duluth that are having significant traffic impacts, especially now that school has started.
Is All-Day Breakfast Coming Back To Duluth – Superior Area McDonalds Locations?
It's viral and it hit a lot of Mcdonalds breakfast fans on all the right notes. A message that the breakfast menu at the fast food restaurant was going to be available (again) all day long hit social media and took off like wild fire. A little back story: Introduced...
WATCH: Lightning Strikes Near Ship Departing Duluth Harbor
A scary incident as lightning strikes near the ocean freighter Jamno while it departs the Duluth Harbor during an approaching thunderstorm. I've always been fascinated with ships; it all started at a young age. My grandpa built a house on park point and would spend many days telling about ships, especially the ones we watched while coming into the harbor.
Day + Night Crack Sealing Impacts Traffic September 14 + 15 On West Superior Street In Duluth
The project will be temporary but it could have impacts on traffic in a busy part of Duluth. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is alerting drivers to an overnight crack sealing project scheduled for Highway 194/West Superior Street; the work will start the evening of Wednesday, September 14 and continue until early morning on Thursday, September 15.
Long-Term Detour Begins September 14 on Garfield Avenue in Duluth
As the massive Twin Ports Interchange project moves forward, more and more smaller, yet related projects pop up that impact traffic in the area. According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, one such supporting project will get underway on September 14 in Duluth. Beginning Wednesday, traffic from Port Terminal to Garfield Avenue will be detoured onto Helberg Drive in Duluth.
Help MNDOT Win An Award For Their Highway 61 Work North Of Duluth
The work is done, the orange cones are gone, and Highway 61 north of Duluth is ready for traffic from tourists and locals alike. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is inviting the general public to a Highway 61 Completion Event, scheduled for Thursday, September 15 from 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM in Grand Marais. The celebration will happen on the lawn at the Grand Marais Public Library: 102 2nd Avenue West.
Looking At 17 Of The Oldest Restaurants In Minnesota
There are so many things to do in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but the variety of history and great restaurants have to be near the top of the list. From burgers to fish, so let's see what we can deep fry, there are so many great options in Minnesota. Also a lot of history in many cities from Duluth to St. Paul to Winona and more. Did you know there is even a restaurant in Minnesota older than the actual state?
New Sports Stadium Will Open in Superior in 2023
The University of Wisconsin-Superior made a huge announcement today about a new addition coming to the campus in 2023. The University in partnership with Superior Choice Credit Union says that they plan to build a new sports stadium and have it open by September 2023, it will be the home of Yellowjacket men's and women's soccer teams and the men's and women's outdoor track and field teams, it will also "benefit academic courses, campus intramurals, and the Superior community at large."
Minnesotans React To Post Malone Being In Minnesota
One of the current best-selling artists of today, Post Malone played an emotional show to a sold-out crowd at the Xcel Energy Center. Post Malone was on full display as he poured his heart out during his 'Twelve Toothache' tour. I have been a fan of Posty since I first heard 'Congratulations' and 'White Iverson' off his debut album 'Stoney' back in 2016.
New Fast Food Restaurant Opens in Superior
Superior has a new fast food restaurant, it opened today on Tower Ave. In May, we reported on the ground-breaking in front of Ravin Crossbows on Tower Ave. for a new restaurant that was originally rumored to be replacing the Subway inside Walmart, that didn't happen, but Taco Bell did just open down the block from the store.
